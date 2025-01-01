Nick FuryWe have no idea what other intergalactic threats are out there. And our one woman security force had a prior commitment on the other side of the universe. S.H.I.E.L.D. alone can't protect us. We need to find more.
Nick FuryI know a renegade soldier when I see one. Never occurred to me that one might come from above.
Maria RambeauYou are Carol Danvers. You were the woman on that black box risking her life to do the right thing. My best friend. Who supported me as a mother and a pilot when no one else did. You were smart, and funny, and a huge pain in the ass. And you were the most powerful person I knew, way before you could shoot fire through your fists.
Carol DanversI keep having these... memories. I see flashes. I think I have a life here. But I can't tell if it's real.
Nick FuryCoulson. New guy. Guess he doesn't hate me yet.
Carol Danvers[To Yon-Rogg, realizing who she is - unleashing her full power]I've been fighting with one hand tied behind my back. What happens when I'm finally set free?
Carol DanversName a detail so bizarre, a Skrull can never fabricate it.
Nick FuryIf a toast is cut diagonally, I can't eat it.
Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old)You have a chance to fly the coolest mission in the history of missions. And you're going to give it up to sit on the couch and watch Fresh Prince with me? I just think you should consider what kind of example you're setting for your daughter.
TalosYon-Rogg killed Mar-Vell. He killed her... 'cause she found out that she was on the wrong side of an unjust war.
Carol DanversNo. Your people are terrorists. They kill innocents. I saw the ruins on Torfa.
TalosRuins that the Accusers are responsible for. My people lived as refugees on Torfa. Homeless, ever since we resisted Kree rule and they destroyed our planet. And the handful of us that are left... will be slaughtered next, unless you help me finish what Mar-Vell started. The core that she found would have powered a light-speed ship capable of carrying us to safety. A new home... where the Kree can't reach us.
Maria RambeauLawson always told us that our work at Pegasus wasn't to fight wars, but to end them.
Talos[sighing]We just want a home. You and I lost everything at the hands of the Kree. Can't you see it now? You're not one of them.
Carol DanversYou don't know me. You have no idea who I am. I don't even know who I am!
Maria RambeauYou are Carol Danvers. You are that woman on the Black Box risking her life to do the right thing. My best friend, who supported me as a mother and a pilot when no one else did. You are smart, and funny, and a huge pain in the ass, and you were the most powerful person I knew. Way before you could shoot fire from your fists. You hear me? Do you hear me?
[Carol nods and smiles before Monica embraces her]
[Vers and Fury enter the fifth floor of the Project Pegasus facility when a cat approaches them]
Nick FuryHey there. How are you? Oh my goodness. Look at you. Just look at you. Aren't you the cutest looking thing? Aren't you cute? And what's your name, huh? What's your name? "Goose." Cool name for a cool cat.
Nick FuryWhoa, whoa, whoa. Hold on. How do we know you're not one of those shapeshifters?
Carol DanversCongratulations, Agent Fury. You have finally asked a relevant question.
Nick FuryNo! Congratulations to you, Starforce lady. You're under arrest.
[a police officer approaches Vers to cuff her when Vers suddenly notices a Skrull sniper disguised as a human aiming at her and Fury. The Skrull fires, but Vers pushes Fury away and fires back at the sniper before running after him. Fury heads for his car and calls out Coulson]
Carol DanversI see... flashes. Little moments. But I can't tell what's real. If I could just piece together what happened that morning... maybe it'll all make sense.
[pause]
Maria RambeauYou woke me up banging on my door at dawn. Your usual move. Back then, we had to get up so early. The Air Force still wasn't letting women fly combat, so testing Lawson's planes was our only shot at doing something that mattered. You wanted to race to base in your old Mustang, and I wasn't about to argue 'cause I knew my Camaro would dominate. But you cheated, took a shortcut.
Maria RambeauOh, what? This part right here? No. No. Mmm-mmm. Oh, what's hard is losing my best friend in a mission so secret they act like it never even happened. Hard is knowing you were out there somewhere too damn stubborn to die. And now you come up in here after six years, with your supercharged fire hands and you expect me to call you... I don't even know what. Vers? Is that really who you are now?
Tom the NeighborPleased to meet you. Yow! Static electricity out here's no joke. I noted that peculiar bird you got parked by the road, and I was just wondering if you'd mind if I bring the boys over to get a closer looksie?
[the Skrull soldier fires his arm blaster before disappearing]
Carol DanversIt's all blank. My life. You're supposed to take the form of who I most admire, but I don't even remember who this person was to me.
Supreme IntelligencePerhaps this is a mercy, sparing you from a deeper pain. Freeing you to do what all Kree must: put your people's needs before your own. We've given you a great gift. The chance to fight for the good of all Kree.
[Carol attempts to blast the Supreme Intelligence, but she is stopped by the inhibitor on her neck]
Yon-RoggI'm so proud of you. You've come a long way since I found you that day by the lake. But can you keep your emotions in check long enough to take me on? Or will they get the better of you, as always? I always told you... you'll be ready the day you can knock me down as yourself. This is that moment. This is that moment, Vers! Turn off the light show and prove... prove to me you can beat me without...
[she knocks him backwards with a proton blast]
Nick Fury[escaping from Keller]Do you know how to fly this thing?
TalosCome on. I loved sporting his beautiful blue eyes.
Yon-Rogg[Repeated line, repeated back by his subordinates]For the good of all Kree!
Nick FuryYou look like somebody's disaffected niece.
TalosI know I don't deserve your trust, but you were our only lead. We discovered that your energy signature matched Mar-Vell's core. Now we know why. If only you knew the importance of it to me. I just need your help decoding the coordinates to Mar-Vell's lab.
TalosI saw you crush twenty of my best men with your hands bound. I just wanna talk.
Carol DanversLast time we talked, I ended up hanging from my ankles.
TalosThat was before I knew who you were. Before I knew what made you different from the others. I have an audio recording from Pegasus of your voice from a plane crash six years ago on a device I believe you call a black box.
Maria RambeauThey told me it was destroyed in the crash. How'd you get it?
TalosShe don't understand. Young lady, I have a special skill that kind of allows me to get into places I'm not supposed to be.
Carol DanversLawson's plan for the light-speed engine. I wonder why they terminated the project.
Nick Fury[showing her a coded journal]Um, maybe because she's cuckoo.
Yon-RoggI want you to be the best version of yourself.
Yon-RoggControl it. Lose control again, you'll have to commune with the Supreme Intelligence. There's nothing more dangerous to a warrior than emotion. Humor is a distraction. And anger, anger represents the enemy.
Yon-RoggRonan, Skrulls have infiltrated C-53. Come at once.
RonanFor the good of all Kree, Commander, the infestation will be eradicated.
Yon-Rogg[learning the lunchbox in Carol's possession is empty]Nice diversion.
Carol Danvers[meaning the Tesseract]I could have sworn I put it in there.
Carol DanversI know Lawson was Kree. She was here on C-53 and died in a plane crash. Do you know anything about this?
Yon-RoggI just discovered a mission report sent from C-53. There's only so much I'm cleared to tell you, Vers, but... Lawson was an undercover Kree operative named Mar-Vell. She was working on a unique energy core. Experimenting with tech that apparently could help us win the war.
Yon-RoggPrepare for... a search and rescue of our spy, Soh-Larr. The Skrulls have invaded yet another border planet. This time, Torfa. Soh-Larr sent us a warning. The signal was intercepted, and his cover's blown. The Skrull general, Talos, has sent kill units to find him. Should they reach him before we do, the intelligence he's acquired over three years is as good as theirs. The Accusers will bomb a Skrull stronghold here in the south. We slip in, we locate Soh-Larr, and we get out, leaving them none the wiser. The Torfan populace, we are not to interfere with them, nor them with us. Nothing compromises the security of our mission. Proceed with caution. Follow protocol before extracting him. This is a dangerous mission. We must all be ready to join the Collective if that is our fate today. For the good of all Kree.
Carol DanversHas anyone ever seen what the Supreme Intelligence really looks like?
Yon-RoggNo one can look upon the Supreme Intelligence in its true form. You know that. Our subconscious chooses the way they appear to us. So it's sacred. It's personal. No Kree divulges it, ever.