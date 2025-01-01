Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Captain Marvel Captain Marvel Movie Quotes

Captain Marvel Movie Quotes

Carol Danvers [to Yon-Rogg, refusing to fight him without her full powers] I have nothing to prove to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers [Referring to the front of the baseball cap that Fury has given her] What is it?
Nick Fury It's a S.H.I.E.L.D. logo.
Carol Danvers Does, uh, announcing your identity On clothing help with the covert part of your job?
Nick Fury Said the space soldier who's wearing a rubber suit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Natasha Romanoff Tell me the second you get a signal. I wanna know who's on the other end of that thing.
Carol Danvers Where's Fury?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Rambeau You call me 'young lady' again, I'll shove my foot up somewhere it's not supposed to be.
[awkward silence]
Talos Am I supposed to guess where that is?
Nick Fury Nick Fury, Carol Danvers: Your ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agent Coulson So is it true? That the Kree burned your eye out because you refused to give them the Tesseract?
Nick Fury I will neither confirm nor deny the facts of that story.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers You have three names. What do people call you?
Nick Fury Fury.
Carol Danvers Just Fury?
Nick Fury Yep. Not Nicholas. Not Joseph. Just Fury.
Carol Danvers What does your mother call you then?
Nick Fury Fury.
Carol Danvers What do your friends call you?
Nick Fury Fury.
Carol Danvers Kids?
Nick Fury If I ever have them? Fury.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury We have no idea what other intergalactic threats are out there. And our one woman security force had a prior commitment on the other side of the universe. S.H.I.E.L.D. alone can't protect us. We need to find more.
Agent Coulson More weapons?
Nick Fury More heroes.
Agent Coulson You think you can find others like her?
Nick Fury We found her and we weren't even looking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury Space invasion, big car chase... truth be told, I was ready to hang it up. 'Till I met you today.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury You know anything about a lady blowing up a Blockbuster? Witnesses say she was dressed for laser tag.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers I'm not gonna fight your war. I'm gonna end it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury I know a renegade soldier when I see one. Never occurred to me that one might come from above.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Rambeau You are Carol Danvers. You were the woman on that black box risking her life to do the right thing. My best friend. Who supported me as a mother and a pilot when no one else did. You were smart, and funny, and a huge pain in the ass. And you were the most powerful person I knew, way before you could shoot fire through your fists.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers I keep having these... memories. I see flashes. I think I have a life here. But I can't tell if it's real.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury Coulson. New guy. Guess he doesn't hate me yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers [To Yon-Rogg, realizing who she is - unleashing her full power] I've been fighting with one hand tied behind my back. What happens when I'm finally set free?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers Name a detail so bizarre, a Skrull can never fabricate it.
Nick Fury If a toast is cut diagonally, I can't eat it.
Nick Fury You didn't need that, did you?
Carol Danvers No. No, I didn't. But I enjoyed it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury So... you're not from around here.
Carol Danvers It's hard to explain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ronan We'll be back for the weapon.
The Other Accuser The core?
Ronan The woman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers Well, I could use a co-pilot.
Maria Rambeau No. No, I can't. I can't leave Monica.
Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old) Mommy, it's okay. I can stay with grandma and poppa.
Maria Rambeau There's no way I'm going, baby. It's too dangerous.
Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old) Testing for new aerospace tech is dangerous. Didn't you used to do that?
Maria Rambeau [to Carol] Your plan is to leave the atmosphere in a craft not designed for the journey, and you anticipate hostile encounters with a technologically superior foreign enemy. Correct?
[Carol nods]
Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old) That's what I'm saying. You have to go!
Maria Rambeau Monica.
Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old) You have a chance to fly the coolest mission in the history of missions. And you're going to give it up to sit on the couch and watch Fresh Prince with me? I just think you should consider what kind of example you're setting for your daughter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers You're right. I'm only human.
Supreme Intelligence On Hala, you were reborn, Vers.
Carol Danvers My name is Carol.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers I've been fighting with one arm tied behind my back. But what happens when...
[tears off the inhibitor]
Carol Danvers ... I'm finally set free?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers I'm not what you think I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Fury grabs Goose]
Nick Fury That was a close call, huh, Goosey? Huh?
[Fury laughs while Goose meows loudly]
Nick Fury Those bad guys still in there somewhere?
[Goose suddenly scratches Fury in his left eye]
Nick Fury Ow! Mother Flerken!
Maria Rambeau Are you okay?
Nick Fury Yeah. It's just a scratch.
Talos No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury You know you're glowing, right?
Carol Danvers I'll explain it later.
[Carol opens the lunch box, revealing the Tesseract while Fury removes Goose's muzzle]
Carol Danvers Take the Tesseract. Leave the lunch box.
Nick Fury Me?
Carol Danvers Yes.
Nick Fury I'm not touching that thing.
Carol Danvers You want me to get you an oven mitt?
[Goose suddenly reveals tentacles from his mouth and uses them to grab the Tesseract and swallow it. Fury drops Goose]
Nick Fury Whoa!
[Surprised look on Fury and Maria's faces]
Carol Danvers Get the Skrulls on the Quadjet and go. Take the... Flerken with you.
[Carol walks out]
Maria Rambeau What about you?
Carol Danvers I'll buy you some time!
[Fury looks at Goose]
Nick Fury I'm picking you up now.
[Fury picks up Goose]
Nick Fury I'm trusting you not to eat me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers I'm kind of done with you telling me what I can't do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Vers and Fury arrive at the Records room of the Project Pegasus facility]
Nick Fury Oh! Let me get my fingerprint out. Just let me unravel this puppy and we'll...
[Vers blasts the lock off the doors]
Nick Fury You sat there and watched me play with tape, when all you had to do was...
Carol Danvers I didn't want to steal your thunder.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[At-Lass scans Goose]
Kree Computer Species: Flerken. Threat: High.
[At-Lass clamps a muzzle on Goose]
Nick Fury It's a cat, not Hannibal Lecter.
[At-Lass scans Fury]
Kree Computer Species: Human Male. Threat: Low to None.
Nick Fury That thing's clearly busted.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers Higher, further, faster, baby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yon-Rogg I can't go back empty handed.
Carol Danvers You won't be empty-handed. I'm sending you with a message. Tell the Supreme Intelligence that I'm coming to end it. The war, the lies, all of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Vers walks out of Maria's office after listening to the Black Box recording and realizing that Yon-Rogg abducted her in 1989]
Carol Danvers He lied to me. Everything that I knew was a lie.
Talos Now, you understand.
Carol Danvers What? What do I understand now?
Talos Yon-Rogg killed Mar-Vell. He killed her... 'cause she found out that she was on the wrong side of an unjust war.
Carol Danvers No. Your people are terrorists. They kill innocents. I saw the ruins on Torfa.
Talos Ruins that the Accusers are responsible for. My people lived as refugees on Torfa. Homeless, ever since we resisted Kree rule and they destroyed our planet. And the handful of us that are left... will be slaughtered next, unless you help me finish what Mar-Vell started. The core that she found would have powered a light-speed ship capable of carrying us to safety. A new home... where the Kree can't reach us.
Maria Rambeau Lawson always told us that our work at Pegasus wasn't to fight wars, but to end them.
Talos She wanted you to help us find the core.
Carol Danvers Well, I already destroyed it.
Talos No, you destroyed the engine. The core that powered it is in a remote location. If you help us decode those coordinates, we can find it.
Carol Danvers You'll use it to destroy us.
Talos [sighing] We just want a home. You and I lost everything at the hands of the Kree. Can't you see it now? You're not one of them.
Carol Danvers You don't know me. You have no idea who I am. I don't even know who I am!
Maria Rambeau You are Carol Danvers. You are that woman on the Black Box risking her life to do the right thing. My best friend, who supported me as a mother and a pilot when no one else did. You are smart, and funny, and a huge pain in the ass, and you were the most powerful person I knew. Way before you could shoot fire from your fists. You hear me? Do you hear me?
[Carol nods and smiles before Monica embraces her]
Maria Rambeau Come here. Come here, girl. I got you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Rambeau Can I ask you something? Do you just turn into anything you want?
Talos Ah well, I have to see it first.
Maria Rambeau Can you all do it?
Talos Physiologically, yeah. But it takes practice and, um, dare I say it, talent to do it well.
Nick Fury Can you turn into a cat?
Talos What's a cat?
Maria Rambeau What about a filing cabinet?
Talos Why would I turn into a filing cabinet?
Nick Fury A venus fly trap. I'll give you $50 right now if you turn into a venus fly trap.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[At Avengers Headquarters, Fury's pager shuts off while Rogers and Romanoff view the increasing casualties of Thanos' Decimation in the war room]
Steve Rogers This is a nightmare.
Natasha Romanoff I've had better nightmares.
James Rhodes Hey. So that thing just stopped doing whatever the hell it was doing.
[They look at the pager]
Natasha Romanoff What do we got?
Bruce Banner Whatever signal it was sending finally crapped out.
Steve Rogers I thought we bypassed the battery.
James Rhodes We did. It's still plugged in. It just... it just stopped.
Steve Rogers Reboot it. Send the signal again.
Bruce Banner But we don't even know what this is.
Natasha Romanoff Fury did. Just do it, please. You tell me the second you get a signal. I wanna know who's on the other end of that thing.
[Romanoff turns around and suddenly sees Carol]
Carol Danvers Where's Fury?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Korath [Referring to Earth, by its Kree code number] Ever been to C-53?
Minn-Erva Once. It's a shithole.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury Congrats to you, Starforce lady. You're under arrest.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Vers and Fury enter the fifth floor of the Project Pegasus facility when a cat approaches them]
Nick Fury Hey there. How are you? Oh my goodness. Look at you. Just look at you. Aren't you the cutest looking thing? Aren't you cute? And what's your name, huh? What's your name? "Goose." Cool name for a cool cat.
Carol Danvers Fury?
Nick Fury Hmm?
[Fury gets up]
Nick Fury [whispers to Goose] I'll be back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Talos This is war. My hands are filthy from it too. But we're here now. You found my family, this is just the beginning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Korath You think you're funny, but I'm not laughing.
Att-Lass You never laugh.
Korath I laugh, on the inside. And I'm not doing it now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Vers enters a train, looking for the Skrull sniper that attacked her. She looks at the passengers and notices someone reading the script to Mallrats]
Stan Lee Trust me, true believer. Trust me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[an infant Skrull shows off her high-score on pinball; 968,400]
Nick Fury If I played the same pinball machine for six years, I'd have some high scores, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Carol Danvers Where's Fury?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers [Carol gives Fury his pager] I upgraded it. Range should be, a couple galaxies, at least.
[as Fury goes to take the pager, Carol pulls back her hand]
Nick Fury What? You think I'm going to prank call you?
Carol Danvers For emergencies only. Okay?
Nick Fury Well, if you're ever passing back through this galaxy, be sure to give a brother a shout.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Vers breaks free from the memory reading device and attacks nearby Skrull soldiers before cornering Talos]
Carol Danvers What did you do to me?
Talos Now we're just after a little information.
Carol Danvers What did you put in my head?
Talos Nothing that wasn't already there.
Carol Danvers But those aren't my memories.
Talos Yeah, it's like a bad trip, isn't it? I'm not surprised you can't keep it straight. They really did a number on you.
Carol Danvers Enough of your mind games! What do you want?
Talos We're looking for the location of a Dr. Lawson and her light-speed engine.
Carol Danvers I don't know any Dr. Lawson.
Talos Really? Then why is she in your head?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Talos No one's going to hurt the girl. Just, don't kill me. We got a really complicated situation.
Nick Fury I'm about five seconds from complicating that wall with some ugly-ass Skrull brains.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Supreme Intelligence You are just one victim of the Skrull invasion that has threatened our civilization for centuries. Impostors who silently infiltrate, then take over on planets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers I slipped.
Yon-Rogg Right. You slipped. As a result of me punching you in the face.
Carol Danvers I was already slipping when you happened to punch me in the face. The two of those are not related.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Vers activates her beacon before Fury knocks on the payphone booth]
Nick Fury Excuse me, miss. You know anything about a lady blowing a hole through the roof of that Blockbuster over there? Witness says she was dressed for laser tag.
Carol Danvers Oh. Yeah, I think she went that way.
[Vers proceeds to walk away, but Fury stops her and shows him his I.D]
Nick Fury Uh, I'd like to ask you some questions. Maybe give you the 411 on the late-night drop box. Could I see some identification, please?
Carol Danvers Vers. Kree Starforce. We don't carry our identification on little cards.
Nick Fury Vers? Starforce? How long you plan to be in town?
Carol Danvers Oh, I'll be out of your hair as soon as I track down the Skrulls that are infiltrating your planet.
Nick Fury Skrulls?
Carol Danvers Shapeshifters? They can transform into any life-form down to the DNA.
[Vers notices Fury and Coulson smiling]
Carol Danvers Oh, boy. You guys don't have any clue, do you?
[Vers proceeds to walk away]
Nick Fury Whoa, whoa, whoa. Hold on. How do we know you're not one of those shapeshifters?
Carol Danvers Congratulations, Agent Fury. You have finally asked a relevant question.
Nick Fury No! Congratulations to you, Starforce lady. You're under arrest.
[a police officer approaches Vers to cuff her when Vers suddenly notices a Skrull sniper disguised as a human aiming at her and Fury. The Skrull fires, but Vers pushes Fury away and fires back at the sniper before running after him. Fury heads for his car and calls out Coulson]
Nick Fury Rook! Rook, let's roll!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury Who's a good kitty huh? Huh Goose? Yes, that's right. Who's a good kitty Goose? You're a good kitty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Supreme Intelligence You did good, Ace.
[Supreme Intelligence grabs the Tesseract]
Supreme Intelligence Thanks to you, those insidious shapeshifters will threaten our borders no more.
Carol Danvers I used to believe your lies, but the Skrulls are just fighting for a home. You're talking about destroying them because they won't submit to your rule. And neither will I.
Supreme Intelligence We found you. We embraced you as our own.
Carol Danvers You stole me. From my home, my family, my friends.
[Supreme Intelligence sighs. Carol charges and punches her in the face, but her fist is stuck in her face before she is thrown to an invisible wall]
Supreme Intelligence It's cute how hard you try. But remember, without us...
[Carol is absorbed through the wall, which projects images of her memories]
Supreme Intelligence ...You're weak.
[Carol continues to watches flashbacks of her crashing in races and failing in physical activities]
Supreme Intelligence You're flawed. Helpless. We saved you.
[Carol falls back in the room]
Supreme Intelligence Without us, you're only human.
Carol Danvers You're right. I'm only human.
[Carol starts remembering every time she got up from a fall]
Supreme Intelligence On Hala, you were reborn. Vers.
[Carol holds a fragment of her dog tag that reads "Vers"]
Carol Danvers My name is Carol.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers [to Yon-Rogg] I'm fine, thanks for asking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Deleted Scene]
Biker (The Don) Nice scuba suit.
[Vers looks at the Biker, then back to her map. Biker then approaches her]
Biker (The Don) You need a ride, darlin'?
[Biker pulls down the map]
Biker (The Don) How about a smile for me, huh?
Carol Danvers A smile?
Biker (The Don) Yeah. I'm offerin' to help you. The least you can do is give me a smile.
[Vers puts away the map]
Carol Danvers How about a handshake?
[They shake hands]
Carol Danvers I'm Vers.
Biker (The Don) People call me "The Don".
Carol Danvers Wow.
[Vers does not let go of the Biker's hand and she electrocutes him]
Carol Danvers Here's a proposition for you: You're gonna give me your jacket, your helmet, and your motorcycle, and in return, I'm gonna let you... keep your hand.
[Biker grunts in pain as he hands Vers the keys to his motorcycle]
Biker (The Don) Take it!
[Vers lets go of the Biker]
Carol Danvers What, no smile?
[Biker gives Vers his jacket before running into the store. She then steals some clothes before riding off]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers Has a Skrull ever simmed you?
Korath Once... it was deeply disturbing.
Carol Danvers Why?
Korath Because I stared into the face of my mortal enemy and the face staring back was my own.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers You knew all along. Is that why we never hung out?
Minn-Erva No, I just never liked you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Rambeau You don't remember anything?
Carol Danvers I see... flashes. Little moments. But I can't tell what's real. If I could just piece together what happened that morning... maybe it'll all make sense.
[pause]
Maria Rambeau You woke me up banging on my door at dawn. Your usual move. Back then, we had to get up so early. The Air Force still wasn't letting women fly combat, so testing Lawson's planes was our only shot at doing something that mattered. You wanted to race to base in your old Mustang, and I wasn't about to argue 'cause I knew my Camaro would dominate. But you cheated, took a shortcut.
Carol Danvers Since when is a shortcut cheating?
Maria Rambeau Since it violates the predetermined rules of engagement.
Carol Danvers I definitely don't remember those.
Maria Rambeau Hmm. Of course you don't.
[they both laugh]
Maria Rambeau When I got to the hangar, Lawson was agitated. She said she had lives to save. She was trying to take the Asis up herself, but you said that...
Carol Danvers If there were lives at stake, I would fly the plane.
Maria Rambeau Yeah. Yep. Big hero moment. The kind of moment we'd both been waiting for. The Doc was always unique. That's why we liked her. But now you're saying she's from another planet.
Carol Danvers I know this must be hard for you.
Maria Rambeau Oh, what? This part right here? No. No. Mmm-mmm. Oh, what's hard is losing my best friend in a mission so secret they act like it never even happened. Hard is knowing you were out there somewhere too damn stubborn to die. And now you come up in here after six years, with your supercharged fire hands and you expect me to call you... I don't even know what. Vers? Is that really who you are now?
Carol Danvers I don't know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom the Neighbor Hi there.
Carol Danvers What do you want?
Tom the Neighbor Ummm...
Maria Rambeau Hey Tom. This is my friend, Carol.
Tom the Neighbor Pleased to meet you. Yow! Static electricity out here's no joke. I noted that peculiar bird you got parked by the road, and I was just wondering if you'd mind if I bring the boys over to get a closer looksie?
Carol Danvers A closer looksie?
Tom the Neighbor Yeah.
Carol Danvers To see the bird parked out by the road. You're really working overtime to sell this one, aren't you Talos?
Maria Rambeau I'm sorry. Tom, this isn't really a good time. I'll come by tomorrow? Okay?
Tom the Neighbor Uhh...
Maria Rambeau Okay.
Talos You know, you really should be kinder to your neighbors. You never know when you're gonna need to borrow some sugar.
Talos Hang on a second, before you go swinging those jazz hands around, making a mess in your friend's house - and... it's a lovely home.
Maria Rambeau Oh my God. What the hell?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Vers enters the Supreme Intelligence's chamber]
Supreme Intelligence Vers.
Carol Danvers Intelligence.
Supreme Intelligence Your commander insists that you're fit to serve.
Carol Danvers I am.
Supreme Intelligence You struggle with your emotions, with your past, which fuels them.
[Vers looks at a hologram of the galaxy on her left]
Supreme Intelligence You are just one victim of the Skrull expansion that has threatened our civilization for centuries. Imposters who silently infiltrate, then take over our planets.
[a hologram of a Skrull soldier appears]
Supreme Intelligence Horrors that you remember and so much that you do not.
[the Skrull soldier fires his arm blaster before disappearing]
Carol Danvers It's all blank. My life. You're supposed to take the form of who I most admire, but I don't even remember who this person was to me.
Supreme Intelligence Perhaps this is a mercy, sparing you from a deeper pain. Freeing you to do what all Kree must: put your people's needs before your own. We've given you a great gift. The chance to fight for the good of all Kree.
[Vers' left fist begins to glow]
Carol Danvers I want to serve.
Supreme Intelligence Then master yourself. What was given can be taken away.
[Vers' fist stops glowing]
Carol Danvers I won't let you down.
Supreme Intelligence We'll know soon enough. You have a mission. Serve well, and with honor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Talos You know, you really shouldn't have that thing on your lap.
Nick Fury Our little alliance with you is tenuous at best. And as long as he continues to freak you out...
[holding Goose out and watching Talos recoil]
Nick Fury ...like that, yeah, I'm gonna keep giving him all the love and hugs that he needs, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers [checking her after the crash] Doc? Your blood... it's blue.
Dr. Wendy Lawson Yeah, but uh, how's my hair?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Carol is bound by Yon-Rogg and mentally summoned to the Supreme Intelligence]
Supreme Intelligence There she is. Seems like your time on C-53 jogged the old memory. This jacket... it's killer, by the way.
[Supreme Intelligence starts dancing to "Come as You Are" by Nirvana]
Supreme Intelligence Oh. This music, it's a nice touch.
Carol Danvers Let me out.
Supreme Intelligence No can do.
Carol Danvers If you hurt them, I will burn you to the ground.
Supreme Intelligence With what, exactly? Your power comes from us.
Carol Danvers You didn't give me these powers. The blast did.
Supreme Intelligence And yet, you've never had the strength to control them on your own.
[Carol attempts to blast the Supreme Intelligence, but she is stopped by the inhibitor on her neck]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yon-Rogg I'm so proud of you. You've come a long way since I found you that day by the lake. But can you keep your emotions in check long enough to take me on? Or will they get the better of you, as always? I always told you... you'll be ready the day you can knock me down as yourself. This is that moment. This is that moment, Vers! Turn off the light show and prove... prove to me you can beat me without...
[she knocks him backwards with a proton blast]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury [escaping from Keller] Do you know how to fly this thing?
Carol Danvers Uh, we'll see.
Nick Fury That's a yes or no question.
Carol Danvers [powering the engines up] Yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers Keep the Tesseract on Earth. Hidden.
Nick Fury You sure that's what Marvel would want?
Carol Danvers Mar-Vell.
Nick Fury That's what I said.
Carol Danvers It's two words. Mar. Vell.
Nick Fury Mar-Vell. "Marvel" sounds a lot better. You know, like the Marvelettes?
[as she looks on amused, he starts singing "Please, Mr. Postman"]
Nick Fury Not ringing any bells?
Carol Danvers Keep singing. Maybe it'll come back to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Wendy Lawson Goose likes you. She doesn't typically take to people.
Carol Danvers Early start to your morning.
Dr. Wendy Lawson Oh, late night, actually. I can't sleep when there's work to do. Sound familiar?
Carol Danvers Flying your planes never feels like work.
Dr. Wendy Lawson Wonderful view, isn't it?
Carol Danvers I prefer the view from up there.
Dr. Wendy Lawson You'll get there soon enough, Ace.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury You're good to go here until you recover, but you and your family are gonna need a new look.
Talos I could go back to being your boss.
Nick Fury Uh, please don't.
Talos Come on. I loved sporting his beautiful blue eyes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yon-Rogg [Repeated line, repeated back by his subordinates] For the good of all Kree!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury You look like somebody's disaffected niece.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Talos I know I don't deserve your trust, but you were our only lead. We discovered that your energy signature matched Mar-Vell's core. Now we know why. If only you knew the importance of it to me. I just need your help decoding the coordinates to Mar-Vell's lab.
Carol Danvers Those weren't coordinates. They're state vectors.
Nick Fury For orbital positioning and velocity.
Maria Rambeau You didn't find her lab on Earth 'cause it's not on Earth.
Carol Danvers That was the location on the date of the crash six years ago. If we track its course, we'll find it in orbit right now.
Maria Rambeau It's just basic physics.
Talos In orbit?
[to another Skrull]
Talos Was that so difficult to figure out? I mean, you're my science guy, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury What?
Carol Danvers [holding her hand out] Your communicator. You obviously can't be trusted with it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Soren [revealing Talos' daughter to him] We didn't know what to do. Mar-Vell warned us not to send a signal for any reason, or the Kree would find us.
Talos You did the right thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller [after raising Fury's suspicions by calling him "Nicholas"] Was it something I said?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller [putting his glasses on after a fistfight with Fury] Now, you know, I don't really need these to see... but they do kinda complete the look. Don't you think?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Yon-Rogg [urgent knocking] Do you know what time it is?
Carol Danvers [at the door] Can't sleep.
Yon-Rogg There are tabs for that.
Carol Danvers Yeah, but then I'd be sleeping.
Yon-Rogg Dreams again?
Carol Danvers [yes] Wanna fight?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers Where's Pegasus?
Nick Fury That's classified. Not unlike the file I started on you. But I see you've changed it up a bit since then. Grunge is a good look for you.
Carol Danvers Did you have a rough day, Agent Fury?
Nick Fury It was cool, you know? Had a space invasion, big car chase. Got to watch an alien autopsy. Typical 9-to-5.
Carol Danvers So you saw one?
Nick Fury I was never one to believe in aliens, but I can't unsee that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers Just so I'm clear... you were Soh-Larr and the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent?
Nick Fury Keller. Tied my boss up, stole his identity.
Talos I borrowed his likeness. I'm no thief.
Soren It's a little like stealing.
Talos Who... whose side are you on here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Talos I saw you crush twenty of my best men with your hands bound. I just wanna talk.
Carol Danvers Last time we talked, I ended up hanging from my ankles.
Talos That was before I knew who you were. Before I knew what made you different from the others. I have an audio recording from Pegasus of your voice from a plane crash six years ago on a device I believe you call a black box.
Maria Rambeau They told me it was destroyed in the crash. How'd you get it?
Talos She don't understand. Young lady, I have a special skill that kind of allows me to get into places I'm not supposed to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers Lawson's plan for the light-speed engine. I wonder why they terminated the project.
Nick Fury [showing her a coded journal] Um, maybe because she's cuckoo.
Carol Danvers [recognizing the language] Kree glyphs?
Nick Fury Hmm?
Carol Danvers Lawson is not cuckoo. She's Kree.
Nick Fury Well, she's dead.
Carol Danvers What?
Nick Fury Crashed the Asis aircraft doing an unauthorized test flight. Took a pilot down with her. That's why security here is so unfriendly. They're covering up a billion-dollar mistake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers [to Talos and Soren] I'll help you find a home. Finish what Mar-Vell started.
Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old) They can stay here with us. Can't they, mom?
Maria Rambeau They won't be safe here, baby. Auntie Carol's right. They need their own home.
Carol Danvers I'll be back before you know it.
Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old) Maybe I could fly up and meet you halfway?
Nick Fury Ah, only if you learn to glow like your Auntie Carol.
Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old) Or maybe I'll build a spaceship. You don't know.
Carol Danvers He doesn't.
[she laughs as he looks at her indignantly]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers This is gonna get a little awkward, but I gotta ask.
Nick Fury You think I'm one of those green things.
Carol Danvers Can't be too careful.
Nick Fury You are looking at 100% red-blooded Earth man.
Carol Danvers I'm afraid I'm gonna need proof.
Nick Fury We talking cheek swab or urine sample?
Carol Danvers No. The DNA would match.
Nick Fury Want my AOL password?
Carol Danvers Skrulls can only sim recent memories of their host bodies.
Nick Fury Oh, ho. You wanna get personal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers Where were you born?
Nick Fury Huntsville, Alabama. But technically, I don't remember that part.
Carol Danvers Name of your first pet?
Nick Fury Mr. Snoofers.
Carol Danvers Mr. Snoofers?
Nick Fury That's what I said. Do I pass?
Carol Danvers Not yet. First job?
Nick Fury Solider. Straight out of high school. Left the ranks of a full bird colonel.
Carol Danvers Then?
Nick Fury Spy.
Carol Danvers Where?
Nick Fury It was the Cold War. We were everywhere. Uh, Belfast. Bucharest. Belgrade. Budapest. I like the Bs. I can make 'em rhyme.
Carol Danvers Now?
Nick Fury Been riding a desk for the past six years trying to figure out where our future enemies are coming from.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury Your turn. Prove you're not a Skrull.
[she destroys a jukebox with a photon blast]
Nick Fury And how is that supposed to prove to me you're not a Skrull?
Carol Danvers That's a photon blast.
Nick Fury And?
Carol Danvers [as if it's obvious] A Skrull can't do that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury The Skrulls sim alien races to infiltrate and take over planets. And you're a Kree? A race of noble warriors?
Carol Danvers Heroes. Noble warrior heroes.
Nick Fury So, um, what do Skrulls want with Dr. Lawson?
Carol Danvers They believe that she developed a light-speed engine at Pegasus.
Nick Fury Light-speed engine? Gotta admit, that's not the craziest thing I've heard today.
Carol Danvers Well, it's still early.
Nick Fury And you, what do you want?
Carol Danvers To stop the Skrulls before they become unstoppable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Medical Examiner All life on Earth is carbon-based. Not this guy. Whatever he runs on, it's not on the periodic table.
Nick Fury You're saying he's not from around here?
Medical Examiner How's your eye?
Nick Fury Well, I'd say fine, but it can't believe what it's seeing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller You say this thing looked like Coulson?
Nick Fury Mm. Talked like him, too.
Keller And the woman said that there were more?
Nick Fury The word she used was "infiltration."
Keller You believe her?
Nick Fury Not 'til I saw this.
Keller What's your plan?
Nick Fury I'll find Blockbuster girl. I got word on a motorcycle thief that fits her description. If she can tell us why these lizards are here... maybe she can tell us how to kick 'em to the curb.
Keller Good. Do it alone, though. We can't trust anyone. Not even our own men.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keller She still here?
Nick Fury She's cooperating with the investigation, sir.
Keller You men stay here. I want to question her alone. Excellent work, Nicholas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers Yon-Rogg will catch up to me soon. We've got to get to the core before he does.
Nick Fury Mm. We going to space?
Carol Danvers In what?
Norex A few tweaks to your vessel should do it. I can handle the modifications.
Nick Fury [to Talos] Mmm. Your science guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers What is the point of giving me these...
[balling her hands into fists]
Carol Danvers ...if you don't want me to use them?
Yon-Rogg I want you to use them. The Supreme Intelligence gave me responsibility of showing you how to using them.
Carol Danvers I know how.
Yon-Rogg Yeah, if that were true, you'd be able to knock me down without them.
[she hits him]
Yon-Rogg Control your impulses. Stop using this.
[indicating her heart]
Yon-Rogg Start using this.
[indicating her brain]
Yon-Rogg I want you to be the best version of yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yon-Rogg Control it. Lose control again, you'll have to commune with the Supreme Intelligence. There's nothing more dangerous to a warrior than emotion. Humor is a distraction. And anger, anger represents the enemy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yon-Rogg Ronan, Skrulls have infiltrated C-53. Come at once.
Ronan For the good of all Kree, Commander, the infestation will be eradicated.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers You lied to me.
Yon-Rogg I made you the best version of yourself.
[she tries to conjure her powers]
Yon-Rogg What's given can be taken away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yon-Rogg [learning the lunchbox in Carol's possession is empty] Nice diversion.
Carol Danvers [meaning the Tesseract] I could have sworn I put it in there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers I know Lawson was Kree. She was here on C-53 and died in a plane crash. Do you know anything about this?
Yon-Rogg I just discovered a mission report sent from C-53. There's only so much I'm cleared to tell you, Vers, but... Lawson was an undercover Kree operative named Mar-Vell. She was working on a unique energy core. Experimenting with tech that apparently could help us win the war.
Carol Danvers Does it say anything about me?
Yon-Rogg Anything about you? No, of course not. Why would it?
Carol Danvers I found evidence that I had a life here.
Yon-Rogg On C-53?
Carol Danvers Mar-Vell is who I see when I visit the Supreme Intelligence. I knew her. And I knew her as Lawson.
Yon-Rogg This sounds like Skrull simulation, Vers.
Carol Danvers No, it's not. Because I remember. I was here.
Yon-Rogg Stop. Remember your training. Know your enemy. It could be you. Do not let your emotions override your judgment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Rambeau Is that it? The core?
Carol Danvers In her notes, she called it the Tesseract.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yon-Rogg Prepare for... a search and rescue of our spy, Soh-Larr. The Skrulls have invaded yet another border planet. This time, Torfa. Soh-Larr sent us a warning. The signal was intercepted, and his cover's blown. The Skrull general, Talos, has sent kill units to find him. Should they reach him before we do, the intelligence he's acquired over three years is as good as theirs. The Accusers will bomb a Skrull stronghold here in the south. We slip in, we locate Soh-Larr, and we get out, leaving them none the wiser. The Torfan populace, we are not to interfere with them, nor them with us. Nothing compromises the security of our mission. Proceed with caution. Follow protocol before extracting him. This is a dangerous mission. We must all be ready to join the Collective if that is our fate today. For the good of all Kree.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers Has anyone ever seen what the Supreme Intelligence really looks like?
Yon-Rogg No one can look upon the Supreme Intelligence in its true form. You know that. Our subconscious chooses the way they appear to us. So it's sacred. It's personal. No Kree divulges it, ever.
Carol Danvers Who do you see? Your brother?
Yon-Rogg No.
Carol Danvers Father?
Yon-Rogg No.
Carol Danvers Your old commander?
Yon-Rogg Vers.
Carol Danvers [teasing] It's me you see, isn't it?
Yon-Rogg I see what you're trying to do.
Carol Danvers [snickering] Is it working?
Yon-Rogg Yes. But you won't succeed in changing the subject.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol Danvers Is that a communicator?
Nick Fury Yeah. State-of-the-art two-way pager.
Carol Danvers Who are you paging?
Nick Fury My mom. Don't worry, I didn't mention you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Wendy Lawson [to Carol during the chase with the Kree during the flashback scene] Come on, Ace. Do some of that pilot shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more