Carol Danvers Well, I could use a co-pilot.

Maria Rambeau No. No, I can't. I can't leave Monica.

Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old) Mommy, it's okay. I can stay with grandma and poppa.

Maria Rambeau There's no way I'm going, baby. It's too dangerous.

Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old) Testing for new aerospace tech is dangerous. Didn't you used to do that?

Maria Rambeau [to Carol] Your plan is to leave the atmosphere in a craft not designed for the journey, and you anticipate hostile encounters with a technologically superior foreign enemy. Correct?

[Carol nods]

Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old) That's what I'm saying. You have to go!