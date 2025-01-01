Menu
Kinoafisha Films Black Panther Black Panther Movie Quotes

Black Panther Movie Quotes

T'Challa We can still heal you...
Erik Killmonger Why, so you can lock me up? Nah. Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from ships, 'cause they knew death was better than bondage.
T'Challa Wakanda will no longer watch from the shadows. We can not. We must not. We will work to be an example of how we, as brothers and sisters on this earth, should treat each other. Now, more than ever, the illusions of division threaten our very existence. We all know the truth: more connects us than separates us. But in times of crisis the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers. We must find a way to look after one another, as if we were one single tribe.
M'Baku If you say one more word, I'll feed you to my children!
[Ross shuts up, beat]
M'Baku I'm kidding. We're vegetarians.
Shuri Did he freeze?
Okoye Like an antelope in headlights.
Shuri Don't scare me like that, coloniser!
Everett K. Ross [after he wakes up] Is this Wakanda?
Shuri [sarcastically] No, it's Kansas.
King T'Chaka [to T'Challa] You're a good man with a good heart. And it's hard for a good man to be king.
Shuri [as a fatally wounded Everett Ross is wheeled into her lab] Great! Another broken white boy for us to fix.
Okoye Just don't freeze when you see her.
T'Challa What are taking about? I never freeze.
Everett K. Ross Does she speak English?
Okoye When she wants to.
Shuri [about T'Challa's sandals] What are those?
Erik Killmonger I lived my entire life waiting for this moment. I trained, I lied, I killed just to get here. I killed in America, Afghanistan, Iraq... I took life from my own brothers and sisters right here on this continent! And all this death just so I could kill you.
Everett K. Ross Quite the entourage, do you have a mixtape coming out?
Ulysses Klaue Actually yeah there is, I'll send you the Sound cloud
[to his guard]
Ulysses Klaue do you have the link?
Okoye Wakanda forever!
Okoye Guns... So primitive!
Young Oakland Kid It's a Bugatti Spaceship.
W'Kabi You would kill me my love?
Okoye For Wakanda? Without Question.
T'Challa I never yielded! And as you can see, I am not dead!
Ulysses Klaue What do you actually know about Wakanda?
Everett K. Ross Um... Shepherds. Textiles. Cool outfits.
Ulysses Klaue It's all a front. Explorers searched for it for centuries. El Dorado. The Golden City. They thought they could find it in South America, but it was in Africa the whole time. A technological marvel. All because it was built on a mound of the most valuable metal known to man. Isipho, they call it. "The gift".
King T'Chaka What is wrong, my son?
T'Challa I am not ready, Baba.
King T'Chaka Have you not prepared to be king your whole life? Have you not trained and studied, been by my side?
T'Challa That is not what I am talking about. I am not ready to be without you.
King T'Chaka A man who has not prepared his children for his own death has failed as a father. Have I ever failed you?
King T'Chaka Never.
Nakia You can't let your father's mistakes define who you are. You get to decide what kind of king you are going to be.
[first lines]
Young Killmonger Baba...
N'Jobu Yes, my son.
Young Killmonger Tell me a story.
N'Jobu Which one?
Young Killmonger The story of home.
N'Jobu Millions of years ago, a meteorite made of vibranium, the strongest substance in the universe, struck the continent of Africa, affecting the plant life around it. And when the time of man came, five tribes settled on it and called it Wakanda. The tribes lived in constant war with each other until a warrior shaman received a vision from the Panther Goddess Bast, who led him to the Heart-Shaped Herb, a plant that granted him superhuman strength, speed and instincts. The warrior became king and the first Black Panther, the protector of Wakanda. Four tribes agreed to live under the king's rule, but the Jabari Tribe isolated themselves in the mountains. The Wakandans used vibranium to develop technology more advanced than any other nation. But as Wakanda thrived, the world around it descended further into chaos. To keep vibranium safe, the Wakandans vowed to hide in plain sight, keeping the truth of their power from the outside world.
Young Killmonger And we still hide, Baba?
N'Jobu Yes.
Young Killmonger Why?
Everett K. Ross [to T'Challa] I have seen gods fly. I have seen men build weapons that I couldn't even imagine. I have seen aliens drop from the sky. But I have never seen anything like this. How much more are you hiding?
W'Kabi Would you kill me, my love?
Okoye For Wakanda... no question
T'Challa My suit is good.
Shuri Old tech. Functional, but old. "People are shooting at me - wait, let me put my helmet on!"
T'Challa If you were not so stubborn, you would make a great Queen.
Nakia I would make a great Queen because I am so stubborn.
T'Challa Ah! So you admit it, huh?
Nakia [catching herself] If! If that's what I wanted!
Everett K. Ross Why don't you give me the name of your supplier and I'll ask them?
Ulysses Klaue He's right outside. Why don't you ask him yourself?
Erik Killmonger I've waited my whole life for this. The world's going to start over. I'MA BURN IT ALL!
Everett K. Ross [T'Challa leaves a craps table] Hey, you won!
Thirsty Gambler You know what? I'm just going to take these chips and set them over here.
[post-credits scene: in a small village at Wakanda, Bucky comes out of a hut. He looks around. A group of children call him "White Wolf". He approaches Shuri]
Shuri Good morning, Sergeant Barnes.
Bucky Barnes Bucky.
Shuri How are you feeling?
Bucky Barnes Good.
[pause]
Bucky Barnes Thank you.
Shuri Come.
[Shuri starts walking away]
Shuri Much more for you to learn.
[Bucky pauses for a moment, looking at the landscape, then follows Shuri]
[Shuri drives a car and runs over someone]
Shuri What was that?
T'Challa Don't worry about it, you're doing fine!
T'Challa What happens now determines what happens to the rest of the world.
Shuri This corset is really uncomfortable, so can we all just wrap it up and go home?
[in Oakland]
Shuri When you said you'd bring me to California when I was a kid, I thought you meant Coachella, or Disneyland. Where are we?
T'Challa This is the building where our uncle lived, where our father killed him.
Shuri [sees a condemnation notice] They're tearing it down. Good.
T'Challa They are not tearing it down, not anymore. I bought the building. And that one... and that one.
T'Challa [freezes] Nakia... hi.
[Okoye appears and saves TChalla]
Okoye You froze.
Erik Killmonger When I tell you to do something, I mean that shit.
Shuri It's like riding a hover-bike.
Everett K. Ross You have hover-bikes?
N'Jobu No tears for me, son?
Erik Killmonger People die every day. That's just part of life around here.
Erik Killmonger [to T'Challa] Wassup, cuz?
T'Challa [on saving Ross] I will not abandon someone to die, when I have the means to save his life.
[TChalla confronts his ancestors in the ancestral plane]
T'Challa You were wrong - all of you were wrong - to turn your backs on the rest of the world! We let the fear of discovery stop us from doing what is right. No more! I cannot stay here with you. I cannot rest while HE sits on the throne! He is a monster of our own making! I must take the mantle back. I must! I must right these wrongs!
Okoye [to Killmonger] You are so full of hatred, you will never be a true king!
M'Baku Witness the strength of the Jabari... first-hand!
[picks up W'Kabi and throws him into the field surrounding the Wakandans]
W'Kabi You let the refugees in, you let in all their problems.
Ulysses Klaue [blasts a safe and sends the money falling everywhere] I made it rain!
Okoye I am loyal to that throne, no matter WHO sits on it.
T'Challa What do you want?
Erik Killmonger I want the throne!
Ulysses Klaue You... you want to go to Wakanda? They're savages!
[shows scarred brand]
Ulysses Klaue This is what they do to people like us.
Erik Killmonger I don't worry about no brand. Check these out. Each one is for a kill.
[shows scars on his arms]
Ulysses Klaue You can scar yourself as much as you like. To them, you'll just be an outsider. Your crazy to think that you can just walk in there. And to think I saw you as a crazy American...
[Klaue laughs, Killmonger shoots Klaue in the head]
T'Challa How are you feeling today, Mama?
Ramonda Proud. Your father and I would talk about this day all the time. He is with us. And it is your time to be king.
N'Jobu I observed for as long as I could. Their leaders have been assassinated. Communities flooded with drugs and weapons. They are overly policed and incarcerated. All over the planet, our people suffer because they don't have the tools to fight back. With vibranium weapons they can overthrow all countries, and Wakanda can rule them all, the right way!
Nakia [to Ross] The king is dead. Come with me if you don't want to join him!
T'Challa You will destroy the world, Wakanda included!
Erik Killmonger The world took everything away from me! Everything I ever loved! But I'ma make sure we're even. I'ma track down anyone who would even think of being loyal to you! And I'ma put their ass in the dirt, right next to Zuri!
Ulysses Klaue [to a mirror in an interrogation room] Hello.
Ulysses Klaue [laughs] I can see you! I can. I can see you.
[Klaue makes kissing noises as TChalla glares at him behind the screen]
King T'Chaka [to his brother] Did you think you were the only spy we sent to the States?
[Zuri reveals himself]
M'Baku Glory to Hanuman
Nakia It is my duty to fight for who I... for the things I love.
T'Challa Baba...
[falls to his knees]
King T'Chaka Stand up! You are a king!
Erik Killmonger Y'all sittin' up here comfortable.
Erik Killmonger Wassup, princess?
[attacks Shuri]
Shuri You will never be king of Wakanda!
Shuri Just because something works doesn't mean that it cannot be improved.
[Killmonger is going to kill T'Challa]
Zuri I had your father killed! Take me.
Erik Killmonger I'ma take you both, Uncle James!
[kills Zuri]
T'Challa NOOOO!
T'Challa This ends today!
Erik Killmonger You know, where I'm from... when black folks started revolutions, they never had the firepower... or the resources to fight their oppressors. Where was Wakanda? Hmm? Yeah, all that ends today. We got spies embedded in every nation on Earth. Already in place. I know how colonizers think. So we're gonna use their own strategy against 'em. We're gonna send vibranium weapons out to our War Dogs. They'll arm oppressed people all over the world... so they can finally rise up and kill those in power. And their children. And anyone else who takes their side. It's time they know the truth about us!
Shuri The entire suit sits within the teeth of the necklace. Strike it.
T'Challa Anywhere?
Shuri Mmm-hmm.
[T'Challa knocks the suit across the room]
Shuri Not that hard, genius!
T'Challa You told me to strike it. You didn't say how hard.
Shuri I invite you to my lab,and you just kick things around?
T'Challa Well, maybe you should make it a little stronger.
[T'Challa notices a glow coming from the middle of the suit]
T'Challa Hey. Wait a minute.
Shuri The nanites absorb the kinetic energy... and hold it in place for redistribution.
T'Challa Very nice.
Shuri Strike it again in the same spot.
T'Challa You're recording?
Shuri For research purposes.
T'Challa [T'Challa kicks the suit and is immediately knocked over] Delete that footage.
Erik Killmonger Helluva move
Everett K. Ross My intel reports that the chunk of vibranium you took was all that Wakanda had.
Ulysses Klaue [laughs, then gets serious] ALL OF IT? I took a tiny piece of it! They have a MOUNTAIN of the stuff! And they haven't even scratched the surface.
Everett K. Ross Erik Stevens. Graduated Annapolis aged nineteen, MIT for grad school. Joined the SEALs and went straight to Afghanistan, where he wrapped up confirmed kills like it was a video game. Started calling him Killmonger. He joined a J-SOC ghost unit, now these guys are serious, they would drop off the grid so they could commit assassinations and take down governments.
Everett K. Ross [to Klaw] That is quite the entourage!
Okoye Wakanda survived for so long by only fighting when absolutely necessary.
[Killmonger takes a Dora Milaje hostage, Okoye hesitates]
Dora Milaje Wakanda forever!
[Killmonger cuts her throat, Okoye screams and attacks him]
T'Challa You want to see us become just like the people you hate so much! Divide and conquer, just as they did!
Erik Killmonger Nah, I learned from my enemies! Beat them at their own game!
T'Challa You have become them!
[deleted scene]
Everett K. Ross It's not my place to say, but man, I really don't think you should do this. What you guys have is going to scare a lot of people in that room. They're going to come after you.
T'Challa Yes. But I will no longer rule out of fear.
James [hearing a knock on the door] It's these two Grace Jones-looking chicks. They're holding spears.
N'Jobu Open it.
James You serious?
N'Jobu They won't knock again.
[W'Kabi brings Killmonger in front of T'Challa and the Elders]
T'Challa [in Xhosa] Speak.
W'Kabi [to Killmonger] Speak.
Erik Killmonger I'm standing in your house, serving justice to a man who stole your vibranium and murdered your people. Justice your king couldn't deliver.
[T'Challa stands up and approaches Killmonger]
T'Challa I don't care that you brought Klaue. Only reason I don't kill you where you stand is because I know who you are. Now what do you want?
Erik Killmonger I want the throne.
[Mining Tribe Elder laughs]
Mining Tribe Elder [in Xhosa] My goodness.
[the other Elders laugh]
Erik Killmonger Y'all sittin' up here comfortable. Must feel good. It's about two billion people all over the world that looks like us. But their lives are a lot harder. Wakanda has the tools to liberate 'em all.
T'Challa And what tools are those?
Erik Killmonger Vibranium. Your weapons.
T'Challa Our weapons will not be used to wage war on the world. It is not our way to be judge, jury, and executioner for people who are not our own.
Erik Killmonger Not your own? But didn't life start right here on this continent? So ain't all people your people?
T'Challa I am not king of all people. I am King of Wakanda. And it is my responsibility to make sure our people are safe and that vibranium does not fall into the hands of a person like you.
Erik Killmonger Mmm...
Ramonda Son, we have entertained this charlatan for too long. Reject his request.
Erik Killmonger Oh, I ain't requesting nothing. Ask who I am.
Shuri You're Erik Stevens. An American black operative. A mercenary nicknamed Killmonger. That's who you are.
Erik Killmonger That's not my name, Princess. Ask me, King.
T'Challa No.
Erik Killmonger Ask me.
[T'Challa turns around and walks back to his throne]
T'Challa Take him away.
Ulysses Klaue Let's have some fun!
[opens fire on his pursuers]
W'Kabi The world is changing. Soon there will only be the conquered and the conquerors. I'd rather be the former.
T'Challa So surprised my little sister came to see me off before our big day.
Shuri You wish! I'm here for the EMP beads. I've developed an update.
T'Challa Update? No. It worked perfectly.
Shuri How many times do I have to teach you? Just because something works doesn't mean that it cannot be improved.
T'Challa You are teaching me? What do you know?
Shuri More than you.
T'Challa I can't wait to see what kind of update you make to your ceremonial outfit.
[Shuri gives T'Challa the finger]
Shuri The real question is WHAT ARE THOSE? Why do you have your toes out in my lab?
T'Challa What, you don't like my royal sandals? I wanted to go old school for my first day.
Ulysses Klaue [sees T'Challa] You look just like your old man.
W'Kabi You let the refugees in, they bring their problems with them, and then Wakanda is like everywhere else.
Museum Director Good morning. How can I help you?
Erik Killmonger I was just checking out these artifacts. They tell me you're the expert.
Museum Director Ah. You could say that.
Erik Killmonger They're beautiful. Where's this one from?
Museum Director The Bobo Ashanti tribe, present-day Ghana, 19th century.
Erik Killmonger For real? And what about this one?
Museum Director That one's from the Edo people of Benin, 16th century.
Erik Killmonger Now, tell me about this one.
Museum Director Also from Benin, 7th century. Fula tribe, I believe.
Erik Killmonger Nah.
Museum Director I beg your pardon?
Erik Killmonger It was taken by British soldiers in Benin, but it's from Wakanda. And it's made out of vibranium. Don't trip. I'mma take it off your hands for you.
Museum Director These items aren't for sale.
Erik Killmonger How do you think your ancestors got these? You think they paid a fair price? Or did they take it, like they took everything else?
Museum Director Sir, I'm going to have to ask you to leave.
Erik Killmonger You got all this security in here watching me ever since I walked in. But you ain't checking for what you put in your body.
Everett K. Ross [Everett drives up to a stranded Okoye and Nakia after their car explodes] Hop in. Put that spear in the trunk.
[as T'Challa signals his guards to take Killmonger away from the throne room, the River Tribe Elder gets up]
River Tribe Elder [in Xhosa] Who are you?
Erik Killmonger [in Xhosa] I am N'Jadaka, son of Prince N'Jobu!
Mining Tribe Elder [in Xhosa] Son of N'Jobu?
Erik Killmonger I found my daddy with Panther claws in his chest! You ain't the son of a king. You're the son of a murderer!
Ramonda [in Xhosa] You're lying!
[in English]
Ramonda Lies!
W'Kabi I'm afraid not, Queen Mother.
[W'Kabi pulls out a necklace with N'Jobu's ring, to the surprise of the Elders]
River Tribe Elder What?
Mining Tribe Elder [in Xhosa] You, the descendant of N'Jobu?
Erik Killmonger Hey, Auntie.
[W'Kabi gives the ring to Ramonda]
Erik Killmonger I'm exercising my blood right to challenge for the mantles of the King. And Black Panther.
Ramonda Do not do this, T'Challa.
Border Tribe Elder As the son of Prince N'Jobu, he is within his rights.
Ramonda He has no rights here!
River Tribe Elder The challenge will take weeks to prepare!
Erik Killmonger Weeks? I don't need weeks. The whole country ain't gotta be here. I just need him. And somebody to get me outta these chains.
[T'Challa sits on his throne, looking at N'Jobu's ring]
Ramonda T'Challa, what do you know of this?
T'Challa I accept your challenge.
Zuri M'Baku, what are you doing here?
M'Baku It's challenge day. We have watched and listened from the mountains! We have watched with disgust as your technological advancements have been overseen by a child! Who scoffs at tradition! And now you want to hand the nation over to this prince who could not keep his own father safe. We will not have it. I said, we will not have , oh! I, M'Baku, leader of the Jabari...
T'Challa I accept your challenge, M'Baku.
T'Challa He will send our weapons all over the world. You must get them out of Wakanda safely.
Ramonda What?
Shuri What about you?
T'Challa The challenge will have to continue.
Ramonda T'Challa, we will not leave Wakanda.
T'Challa It is my duty to keep you safe.
Shuri If he gets control of our technology, nowhere will be safe.
Okoye Our mission was to bring back Klaue. We failed. This man is a foreign intelligence operative. How do we justify bringing him into our borders?
Nakia He took a bullet for me.
Okoye That was his choice.
Nakia So now we are just supposed to let him die?
Okoye Let us consider that we heal him. It is his duty to report back to his country. And as king, it is your duty to protect ours.
T'Challa I'm well aware of my duties, General.
Erik Killmonger [robbing a British museum] Bro, why ain't you just shoot him right here?
Ulysses Klaue Because it's better to leave the crime scene more spread out. Makes us look like amateurs.
Everett K. Ross He
[Erik Killmonger]
Everett K. Ross worked with our CIA to destabilize foreign governments... during election cycles.
Ulysses Klaue [singing] What is love? Baby, don't huuuurt me! Don't huuuurt me! No more...
Shuri The Black Panther lives. And when he fights for the fate of Wakanda, I will be right beside him.
Nakia As will I.
Everett K. Ross I'm in, too.
[they all look at him]
Everett K. Ross What? You're gonna need all the help you can get.
Everett K. Ross So this is a big mess, huh? I figured we could go good cop/bad cop. I'll talk to him first, then you guys go in.
Okoye [in Xosha] We can't let him talk to Klaue alone.
T'Challa [in Xosha, too] Better to let him talk to Klaue alone for five minutes than to make a scene here.
[in English]
T'Challa After your questioning, we will take him back to Wakanda with us.
Everett K. Ross What? No. Look, I like you, a lot. But he's in my custody now. He's not going anywhere.
[thumping him on the shoulder]
Everett K. Ross Listen, I'm doing you guys a favor by letting you even be here.
Okoye [in Xosha] If he touches you again, I'm going to impale him on this desk.
Young T'Chaka There has been an attack. This man, Ulysses Klaue, stole a quarter ton of vibranium from us, and triggered a bomb at the border to escape. Many lives were lost. He knew where we hid the vibranium, and how to strike. He had someone on the inside.
N'Jobu Why are you here?
Young T'Chaka Because I want you to look me in the eyes and tell me why you betrayed Wakanda.
N'Jobu I did no such thing.
T'Challa What happened to my uncle N'Jobu? My father told me he disappeared. There was a man today wearing a ring identical to this one.
Zuri That is not possible.
T'Challa He helped Klaue escape from us and he was wearing this ring! My grandfather's ring! Do not tell me what is possible. Tell me the truth!
Zuri Some truths... are too much to bear, T'Challa.
T'Challa That is not your choice to make. What happened to him?
Zuri I promised the king to say nothing.
T'Challa I AM YOUR KING NOW!
Ulysses Klaue Put some music on. What do you think this is, a funeral?
Nakia Great Gorilla M'Baku...
[kneeling and presenting the Heart-Shaped Herb]
Nakia ...this is why we are here. To offer this to you. An outsider sits on our throne. Only you can help us stop him.
Ramonda I don't like this. The Herb belongs to us. We may be creating a bigger monster with M'Baku. Nakia, you should take it yourself.
Nakia I am a spy with no army. I wouldn't stand a chance.
T'Challa Agent Ross.
Everett K. Ross Your Highness.
T'Challa You are buying from Klaue.
Everett K. Ross What I'm doing or not doing on behalf of the U.S. government is none of your concern. Now, whatever the hell you're up to, do me a favor, stay out of my way.
T'Challa I gave you Zemo.
Everett K. Ross Didn't I keep it under wraps that the king of a third-world country runs around in a bulletproof cat suit? I'd say we were even. You really need to leave, now.
T'Challa Klaue is leaving out that door with me. You've been warned.
T'Challa He killed his own brother and left a child behind with nothing. What kind of king... what kind of man does that?
Nakia No man is perfect. Not even your father.
T'Challa He didn't even give him a proper burial. My uncle N'Jobu betrayed us, but my father... he may have created something even worse.
Ulysses Klaue [during a pursuit, his goons shoot at Okoye and Nakia] It's a vibranium car, you idiots! The bullets won't penetrate!
Nakia Eyes up. Americans. I count three.
Okoye Five. How could you miss Greased Lightning there behind you?
T'Challa [noticing Ross] Six. Just spotted an old friend who works for the CIA. It just got a little more complicated.
T'Challa Thank you.
M'Baku I owed you a great debt. A life for a life. Consider it paid.
T'Challa Please allow my mother to stay here.
M'Baku No harm will come to her. I give you my word.
T'Challa You know, I could use an army, as well.
M'Baku [laughing] I bet you could. But no. I will give no Jabari lives towards your cause.
T'Challa It is our cause. It is for all of us.
M'Baku Oh, us? Us? You are the first king to come here in centuries and now you speak of "us"?
T'Challa I cannot speak for past kings. But an enemy sits on the throne right now. We both know the power of vibranium. If Killmonger gains control of it, who do you think he will come for next?
M'Baku We will not help you.
W'Kabi Where is Klaue?
T'Challa He's not here. He slipped through our hands.
W'Kabi Slipped? For thirty years, your father was in power and did nothing. With you, I thought it'd be different. But it's more of the same.
Everett K. Ross These train things, that... that's magnetic levitation, right?
Shuri Obviously.
Everett K. Ross Obviously, but I-I've never seen it this... efficient. The light panels, what are they?
Shuri Sonic stabilizers.
Everett K. Ross Sonic what?
Shuri In its raw form, vibraniun is too dangerous to be transported at that speed, so I... I developed a way to temporarily deactivate it.
Everett K. Ross There's vibranium on those trains?
Shuri There's vibranium all around us. That's how I healed you.
Everett K. Ross [pursuing Killmonger's cache of weapons] Okay, Shuri, I got 'em. What do I do?
Shuri Shoot them down, genius!
Ulysses Klaue Oh, mercy, King. Mercy.
T'Challa Every breath you take is mercy from me.
