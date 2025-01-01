Erik KillmongerWhy, so you can lock me up? Nah. Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from ships, 'cause they knew death was better than bondage.
T'ChallaWakanda will no longer watch from the shadows. We can not. We must not. We will work to be an example of how we, as brothers and sisters on this earth, should treat each other. Now, more than ever, the illusions of division threaten our very existence. We all know the truth: more connects us than separates us. But in times of crisis the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers. We must find a way to look after one another, as if we were one single tribe.
M'BakuIf you say one more word, I'll feed you to my children!
Erik KillmongerI lived my entire life waiting for this moment. I trained, I lied, I killed just to get here. I killed in America, Afghanistan, Iraq... I took life from my own brothers and sisters right here on this continent! And all this death just so I could kill you.
Ulysses KlaueIt's all a front. Explorers searched for it for centuries. El Dorado. The Golden City. They thought they could find it in South America, but it was in Africa the whole time. A technological marvel. All because it was built on a mound of the most valuable metal known to man. Isipho, they call it. "The gift".
N'JobuMillions of years ago, a meteorite made of vibranium, the strongest substance in the universe, struck the continent of Africa, affecting the plant life around it. And when the time of man came, five tribes settled on it and called it Wakanda. The tribes lived in constant war with each other until a warrior shaman received a vision from the Panther Goddess Bast, who led him to the Heart-Shaped Herb, a plant that granted him superhuman strength, speed and instincts. The warrior became king and the first Black Panther, the protector of Wakanda. Four tribes agreed to live under the king's rule, but the Jabari Tribe isolated themselves in the mountains. The Wakandans used vibranium to develop technology more advanced than any other nation. But as Wakanda thrived, the world around it descended further into chaos. To keep vibranium safe, the Wakandans vowed to hide in plain sight, keeping the truth of their power from the outside world.
Everett K. Ross[to T'Challa]I have seen gods fly. I have seen men build weapons that I couldn't even imagine. I have seen aliens drop from the sky. But I have never seen anything like this. How much more are you hiding?
T'Challa[on saving Ross]I will not abandon someone to die, when I have the means to save his life.
[TChalla confronts his ancestors in the ancestral plane]
T'ChallaYou were wrong - all of you were wrong - to turn your backs on the rest of the world! We let the fear of discovery stop us from doing what is right. No more! I cannot stay here with you. I cannot rest while HE sits on the throne! He is a monster of our own making! I must take the mantle back. I must! I must right these wrongs!
Okoye[to Killmonger]You are so full of hatred, you will never be a true king!
M'BakuWitness the strength of the Jabari... first-hand!
[picks up W'Kabi and throws him into the field surrounding the Wakandans]
W'KabiYou let the refugees in, you let in all their problems.
Ulysses Klaue[blasts a safe and sends the money falling everywhere]I made it rain!
OkoyeI am loyal to that throne, no matter WHO sits on it.
RamondaProud. Your father and I would talk about this day all the time. He is with us. And it is your time to be king.
N'JobuI observed for as long as I could. Their leaders have been assassinated. Communities flooded with drugs and weapons. They are overly policed and incarcerated. All over the planet, our people suffer because they don't have the tools to fight back. With vibranium weapons they can overthrow all countries, and Wakanda can rule them all, the right way!
Nakia[to Ross]The king is dead. Come with me if you don't want to join him!
T'ChallaYou will destroy the world, Wakanda included!
Erik KillmongerThe world took everything away from me! Everything I ever loved! But I'ma make sure we're even. I'ma track down anyone who would even think of being loyal to you! And I'ma put their ass in the dirt, right next to Zuri!
Erik KillmongerYou know, where I'm from... when black folks started revolutions, they never had the firepower... or the resources to fight their oppressors. Where was Wakanda? Hmm? Yeah, all that ends today. We got spies embedded in every nation on Earth. Already in place. I know how colonizers think. So we're gonna use their own strategy against 'em. We're gonna send vibranium weapons out to our War Dogs. They'll arm oppressed people all over the world... so they can finally rise up and kill those in power. And their children. And anyone else who takes their side. It's time they know the truth about us!
ShuriThe entire suit sits within the teeth of the necklace. Strike it.
Everett K. RossMy intel reports that the chunk of vibranium you took was all that Wakanda had.
Ulysses Klaue[laughs, then gets serious]ALL OF IT? I took a tiny piece of it! They have a MOUNTAIN of the stuff! And they haven't even scratched the surface.
Everett K. RossErik Stevens. Graduated Annapolis aged nineteen, MIT for grad school. Joined the SEALs and went straight to Afghanistan, where he wrapped up confirmed kills like it was a video game. Started calling him Killmonger. He joined a J-SOC ghost unit, now these guys are serious, they would drop off the grid so they could commit assassinations and take down governments.
Erik KillmongerY'all sittin' up here comfortable. Must feel good. It's about two billion people all over the world that looks like us. But their lives are a lot harder. Wakanda has the tools to liberate 'em all.
M'BakuIt's challenge day. We have watched and listened from the mountains! We have watched with disgust as your technological advancements have been overseen by a child! Who scoffs at tradition! And now you want to hand the nation over to this prince who could not keep his own father safe. We will not have it. I said, we will not have , oh! I, M'Baku, leader of the Jabari...
Everett K. RossSo this is a big mess, huh? I figured we could go good cop/bad cop. I'll talk to him first, then you guys go in.
Okoye[in Xosha]We can't let him talk to Klaue alone.
T'Challa[in Xosha, too]Better to let him talk to Klaue alone for five minutes than to make a scene here.
[in English]
T'ChallaAfter your questioning, we will take him back to Wakanda with us.
Everett K. RossWhat? No. Look, I like you, a lot. But he's in my custody now. He's not going anywhere.
[thumping him on the shoulder]
Everett K. RossListen, I'm doing you guys a favor by letting you even be here.
Okoye[in Xosha]If he touches you again, I'm going to impale him on this desk.
Young T'ChakaThere has been an attack. This man, Ulysses Klaue, stole a quarter ton of vibranium from us, and triggered a bomb at the border to escape. Many lives were lost. He knew where we hid the vibranium, and how to strike. He had someone on the inside.