[as T'Challa signals his guards to take Killmonger away from the throne room, the River Tribe Elder gets up]

River Tribe Elder [in Xhosa] Who are you?

Erik Killmonger [in Xhosa] I am N'Jadaka, son of Prince N'Jobu!

Mining Tribe Elder [in Xhosa] Son of N'Jobu?

Erik Killmonger I found my daddy with Panther claws in his chest! You ain't the son of a king. You're the son of a murderer!

[in English]

W'Kabi I'm afraid not, Queen Mother.

[W'Kabi pulls out a necklace with N'Jobu's ring, to the surprise of the Elders]

Mining Tribe Elder [in Xhosa] You, the descendant of N'Jobu?

[W'Kabi gives the ring to Ramonda]

Erik Killmonger I'm exercising my blood right to challenge for the mantles of the King. And Black Panther.

Ramonda Do not do this, T'Challa.

Border Tribe Elder As the son of Prince N'Jobu, he is within his rights.

Ramonda He has no rights here!

River Tribe Elder The challenge will take weeks to prepare!

Erik Killmonger Weeks? I don't need weeks. The whole country ain't gotta be here. I just need him. And somebody to get me outta these chains.

[T'Challa sits on his throne, looking at N'Jobu's ring]

Ramonda T'Challa, what do you know of this?