Bo Peep So, you're... uh... with a kid? It's not Andy, is it?

Woody No, No, No He Went Off To College, But He Gave Us To Bonnie, Oh She's...

Bo Peep You Have A Little Girl?

Giggle McDimples No Way!

Woody Yeah, Yeah, It's Why I'm Out Here. Her Other Toy Is Trapped In This Antique Store, And...

Bo Peep 'Second Chance Antiques'? We know that store.

Woody That's Great! That Is Great! If You Know The Store, You Can Help Me Find Him!

Bo Peep No way, we waited years in that store collecting dust!

Woody Oh, Bo That's Awful, But I Don't Have A Choice. I Have To Get That Toy From Gabby.

Giggle McDimples Whoa, stay away from that weirdo!

Bo Peep If I were you, I'd cut my loses and go home.

Woody But, Bonnie needs him to get through Kindergarten.

Bo Peep Oh, kids lose toys everyday, Bonnie will get over it.

Woody No, No, No But, But You See... You See Bonnie Needs Him Just Like... Molly Needed You!

[Sheep Go To Woody]

Woody Oh, No Sorry Girls, Molly's Not Here.

Giggle McDimples Molly? Wow I Didn't Know You Had A Kid.

Bo Peep That was a long time ago.

Woody Oh Bo's Kid Was Something Special. She Was The Cutest Thing, But, So Afraid Of The Dark

Bo Peep It was just a phase.

Woody Oh You Weren't There From The Beginning, Hearing Molly Crying Each Night, It Broke Every Toys Heart. But Then, Bo Came Into The Room, Her Lamp, Was The Only Thing That Made Molly Feel Safe, Mum Would Let Her Keep Bo On All Night.

Giggle McDimples Whoa, Who Knew You Were Such A Softy!

Woody And Molly Would Fall Asleep With Her Hand Resting On Bo's Feet

Bo Peep Okay, Okay, I Get It!

Woody Bo, My Kid Really Needs This Toy, Will You Help Me? For Old-Times Sake?

Bo Peep All right, all right.