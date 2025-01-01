Menu
Ouija: Origin of Evil Movie Quotes

Doris Zander Wanna hear something cool?
Mikey Sure.
Doris Zander Do you know what it feels like to be strangled to death? First, you feel the pressure in your throat. Your eyes water, and you start to taste something very, very sour in your mouth. Then it's like someone lights a match right in the middle of your chest, and that fire grows. It fills your lungs, and your throat, and all the way behind your eyes. And finally, that fire turns to ice; like pins and needles of ice are sticking into your fingers, your toes, your arms. You see stars, then darkness. And the last thing you feel... is cold.
[Mikey looks confused and horrified]
Doris Zander [smiles] Goodnight, Romeo.
Doris Zander [At 40:00 Doris comes downstairs from bed to Ouija Board on table] As friends who have gathered... blah... blah... blah. What happened to my neck?
Alice Zander Let her go. Speak to me. I'm a vessel - I can help you.
Possessed Doris She's a better vessel.
Alice Zander What do you want from her?
Possessed Doris Voice.
Alice Zander Take mine. You can cut it out for all I care, but you leave my girls alone. Let them go! Take me!
Possessed Doris We'll take all of you.
Alice Zander [referring to Doris] Where is she?
Father Tom Hogan She's part of the walls now. And she told me the most wonderful, awful things.
Doris Zander [referring to the Ouija board] What's this?
Alice Zander New prop for work.
Alice Zander Spirit, can you hear me?
Doris Zander Yes, we can. And we can see you.
Lina Zander Who are you talking to, Doris?
Alice Zander [crying] I just wanted to be able to talk to Daddy again. I just wanted you to be able to talk to Daddy.
Possessed Doris He's gone. He lives in the dark and the cold, and he screams, and screams, and screams...
Lina Zander Something is wrong with Doris!
Alice Zander She's experiencing something amazing!
Lina Zander Doris! Are you there? Are you there?
Doris Zander Yes.
