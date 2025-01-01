Menu
The Blind Man
There is nothing a man cannot do once he accepts the fact that there is no God.
[from trailer]
Money
Just because he's blind doesn't mean he's a saint, bro.
Rocky
You're useless out here!
[the blind man unleashes his dog on her]
Rocky
Fuck!
The Blind Man
God? There is no God. It's a joke.
The Blind Man
Now you're gonna see what I see.
[Switches off the light and the room goes pitch black]
Alex
It's kind of messed up to rob a blind guy, isn't it?
The Blind Man
Get out of my house!
The Blind Man
She was pregnant with my child. Now you've killed them both.
The Blind Man
[his first lines]
Who... WHO'S THERE?
The Blind Man
[on his daughter's murderer]
She got off because rich girls don't go to prison.
The Blind Man
[preparing to impregnate Rocky]
After nine months... I'll let you go.
The Blind Man
[taking out a turkey baster filled with his semen]
I never forced myself on any girl.
Alex
I'm getting out...
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Stephen Lang
Daniel Zovatto
Jane Levy
Dylan Minnette
