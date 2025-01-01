Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Don't Breathe Don't Breathe Movie Quotes

Don't Breathe Movie Quotes

The Blind Man There is nothing a man cannot do once he accepts the fact that there is no God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Money Just because he's blind doesn't mean he's a saint, bro.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky You're useless out here!
[the blind man unleashes his dog on her]
Rocky Fuck!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Blind Man God? There is no God. It's a joke.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Blind Man Now you're gonna see what I see.
[Switches off the light and the room goes pitch black]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex It's kind of messed up to rob a blind guy, isn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Blind Man Get out of my house!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Blind Man She was pregnant with my child. Now you've killed them both.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Blind Man [his first lines] Who... WHO'S THERE?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Blind Man [on his daughter's murderer] She got off because rich girls don't go to prison.
The Blind Man [preparing to impregnate Rocky] After nine months... I'll let you go.
The Blind Man [taking out a turkey baster filled with his semen] I never forced myself on any girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex I'm getting out...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more