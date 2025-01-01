Jordan
We know you still believe in the big fat creeper!
Max
I don't know what you're talking about!
Stevie
[pulls up Max's letter to Santa]
Are you sure about that?
Beth Engel
[Max tries to get his letter back; Beth stops him]
Stop!
Stevie
[reading]
"Dear Santa, I know I haven't been great this year and I'm sorry for that, but I was really hoping you can help out me and my family this Christmas. We need you!" Oh, Maxi Pad. That is so s...
Beth Engel
[stops him from getting his letter back]
Stop, Max!
Stevie
Blah blah blah. Bullshit, bullshit. Ah, here we go, Maxi's wish list!
Stevie
Wait, you're up first, Beth!
[reading]
Stevie
"I wish me and Beth could hang out like we used to."
[Beth turns her head to Max]
Stevie
"Might've noticed that I don't have tons of friends."
[she pretends to feel sorry for him and Jordan mockingly smiles]
Stevie
Oh, no, really Max?
[Jordan laughs and she continues reading]
Stevie
"I wish my Mom and Dad could fall in love again."
[Tom and Howard look at each other]
Stevie
"I know they get upset a lot with Dad away from home so much. I think they really just miss each other."
[Linda enters]
Stevie
"Also, I wish things weren't so hard for Uncle Howard and Aunt Linda."
[Stevie and Linda look at each other]
Stevie
"So, maybe you can lend them a hand for the rest of the year."
[turns letter around as Howard and Linda look at each other]
Stevie
"And... and that..."
[angrily]
Stevie
Screw you, Dad does not wish we were boys!
Sarah Engel
[smilingly enters with carambola]
Who wants carambola?
[Beth turns her head to Sarah and Sarah stops smiling on realizing the situation]
Max
[angrily gets off his chair to get his letter back]
Give me the letter!
[Max fights with Stevie and Jordan with the adults talking in the background]
Howard
[pulls Stevie and Jordan back]
All right, that's enough!
Max
I just wanted Christmas to be like it used to be, but forget it! I hate Christmas! I hate all of you!
[angrily and tearfully runs up to his room]
Aunt Dorothy
Oh, lay off of him!
[Max slams his bedroom door]
Aunt Dorothy
Kid deserves a prize for telling the truth!