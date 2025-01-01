Jordan We know you still believe in the big fat creeper!

Max I don't know what you're talking about!

Stevie [pulls up Max's letter to Santa] Are you sure about that?

Beth Engel [Max tries to get his letter back; Beth stops him] Stop!

Stevie [reading] "Dear Santa, I know I haven't been great this year and I'm sorry for that, but I was really hoping you can help out me and my family this Christmas. We need you!" Oh, Maxi Pad. That is so s...

Beth Engel [stops him from getting his letter back] Stop, Max!

Stevie Blah blah blah. Bullshit, bullshit. Ah, here we go, Maxi's wish list!

Stevie Wait, you're up first, Beth!

[reading]

Stevie "I wish me and Beth could hang out like we used to."

[Beth turns her head to Max]

Stevie "Might've noticed that I don't have tons of friends."

[she pretends to feel sorry for him and Jordan mockingly smiles]

Stevie Oh, no, really Max?

[Jordan laughs and she continues reading]

Stevie "I wish my Mom and Dad could fall in love again."

[Tom and Howard look at each other]

Stevie "I know they get upset a lot with Dad away from home so much. I think they really just miss each other."

[Linda enters]

Stevie "Also, I wish things weren't so hard for Uncle Howard and Aunt Linda."

[Stevie and Linda look at each other]

Stevie "So, maybe you can lend them a hand for the rest of the year."

[turns letter around as Howard and Linda look at each other]

Stevie "And... and that..."

[angrily]

Stevie Screw you, Dad does not wish we were boys!

Sarah Engel [smilingly enters with carambola] Who wants carambola?

[Beth turns her head to Sarah and Sarah stops smiling on realizing the situation]

Max [angrily gets off his chair to get his letter back] Give me the letter!

[Max fights with Stevie and Jordan with the adults talking in the background]

Howard [pulls Stevie and Jordan back] All right, that's enough!

Tom You okay? Honey!

Max I just wanted Christmas to be like it used to be, but forget it! I hate Christmas! I hate all of you!

[angrily and tearfully runs up to his room]

Aunt Dorothy Oh, lay off of him!

[Max slams his bedroom door]