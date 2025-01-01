Menu
Mitchell Garabedian If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to abuse one.
Marty Baron Sometimes it's easy to forget that we spend most of our time stumbling around the dark. Suddenly, a light gets turned on and there's a fair share of blame to go around. I can't speak to what happened before I arrived, but all of you have done some very good reporting here. Reporting that I believe is going to have an immediate and considerable impact on our readers. For me, this kind of story is why we do this.
Mike Rezendes We got Law. This is it.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson No, this is Law covering for one priest, there's another ninety out there.
Mike Rezendes Yeah, and we'll print that story when we get it, but we got to go with this now.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson No, I'm not going to rush this story, Mike.
Mike Rezendes We don't have a choice, Robby. If we don't rush to print, somebody else is going to find these letters and butcher this story. Joe Quimby from the Herald was at the freaking courthouse!
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Mike.
Mike Rezendes What? Why are we hesitating? Baron told us to get Law. This is Law.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Baron told us to get the system. We need the full scope. That's the only thing that will put an end to this.
Mike Rezendes Then let's take it up to Ben and let him decide.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson We'll take it to Ben when I say it's time.
Mike Rezendes It's time, Robby! It's time! They knew and they let it happen! To KIDS! Okay? It could have been you, it could have been me, it could have been any of us. We gotta nail these scumbags! We gotta show people that nobody can get away with this; Not a priest, or a cardinal or a freaking pope!
Walter 'Robby' Robinson We've got two stories here: a story about degenerate clergy, and a story about a bunch of lawyers turning child abuse into a cottage industry. Which story do you want us to write? Because we're writing one of them.
Peter Canellos They say it's just physical abuse but it's more than that, this was spiritual abuse. You know why I went along with everything? Because priests, are supposed to be the good guys.
Cardinal Law If I can be of any help, Marty, don't hesitate to ask. I find that the city flourishes when its great institutions work together.
Marty Baron Thank you. Personally I'm of the opinion that for a paper to best perform its function, it really needs to stand alone.
Mike Rezendes [from trailer] Six percent is 90.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson 90 priests?
Ben Bradlee Jr. If there were 90 of these bastards, people would know.
Mike Rezendes Maybe they do.
Marty Baron We need to focus on the institution, not the individual priests. Practice and policy; show me the church manipulated the system so that these guys wouldn't have to face charges, show me they put those same priests back into parishes time and time again. Show me this was systemic, that it came from the top, down.
Ben Bradlee Jr. Sounds like we're going after Law.
Marty Baron We're going after the system.
Mike Rezendes Mitch, are you telling me that the Catholic Church removed legal documents from that courthouse?
Mitchell Garabedian Look, I'm not crazy, I'm not paranoid. I'm experienced. Check the docket. You'll see. They control everything.
Mitchell Garabedian This city, these people... making the rest of us feel like we don't belong. But they're no better than us. Look at how they treat their children. Mark my words, Mr. Rezendes. If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to abuse one.
Peter Canellos Did everyone read Eileen McNamara's column this weekend?
Boston Globe Worker That's the Geoghan case?
Marty Baron Yeah, what's the follow on that?
Ben Bradlee Jr. It-It's a column, what kind of follow are you thinking?
Marty Baron Uh... well apparently this priest molested kids in 6 different parishes over the last 30 years and the attorney for the victims, a Mr...
Eileen McNamara Garabedian
Marty Baron Thanks Eileen, Mr Garabedian says Cardinal Law found out about it 15 years ago and did nothing.
Peter Canellos Yeah, I think that attorney is a bit of a crank, and The Church dismissed the claim.
Eileen McNamara He-said she-said.
Marty Baron Whether Mr Garabedian is a 'crank' or not, he says he has documents that prove that Cardinal knew.
Ben Bradlee Jr. As I understand that those documents are under seal.
Marty Baron Okay, but the fact remains a Boston priest abused 80 kids, we have a lawyer who says he can prove Law knew about it and we've written all of... uh... 2 stories in the last 6 months. This strikes me as an essential story to a local paper, I think the very least we have to go through those documents.
Peter Canellos How would you like to do that?
Marty Baron Oh uh, I don't know what the laws are here, but in Florida we would go to court.
Ben Bradlee Jr. You wanna sue the Church?
Marty Baron Technically we wouldn't sue the Church, we'd file a motion to lift the seal on the documents.
Ben Bradlee Jr. The Church will read that as us suing them. So will everybody else.
Marty Baron Good to know.
Mitchell Garabedian [on Patrick] He's one of the lucky ones. He's still alive.
Jim Sullivan [from trailer] I was doing my job.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Yeah, you and everyone else.
[last lines]
Title Card Over the course of 2002, the Spotlight team published close to 600 stories about the scandal.
Title Card 249 priests and brothers were publicly accused of sexual abuse within the Boston Archdiocese. The number of survivors in Boston is estimated to be well over 1,000.
Title Card In December 2002, Cardinal Law resigned from the Boston Archdiocese. He was reassigned to the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, one of the highest ranking Roman Catholic churches in the world.
Title Card Major abuse scandals have been uncovered in the following places: Albany, NY, Altoona, PA, Anchorage, AK, Anchorage, KY, Baker, OR, Baltimore, MD, Billings, MT, Bridgeport, CT, Briscoe Memorial, WA, Brooklyn, NY, Burlington, VT, Camden, NJ, Cape Girardeau, MO, Charleston, SC, Chicago, IL, Cincinnati, OH, Cleveland, OH, Collegeville, MN, Conway Springs, KS, Covington, KY, Dallas, TX, Davenport, IA, Denver, CO, Detroit, MI, Dubuque, IA, East Greenwich, RI, El Paso, TX, Fairbanks, AK, Fall River, MA, Fargo, ND, Farmington, IA, Fort Worth, TX, Gallup, NM, Goshen, NY, Grand Mound, IA, Grand Rapids, MI, Greenbush, MN, Hannibal, CT, Helena, MT, Honolulu, HI, Indianapolis, IN, Jackson, MS, Joliet, IL, Kansas, City, KS, Kansas, City, MO, Lincoln, NE, Los Angeles, CA, Los Gatos, CA, Louisville, KY, Manchester, NH, Marietta, GA, Marty Indian School, SD, Memphis, TN, Mendham, NJ, Miami, FL, Milwaukee, WI, Mobile, AL, Monterey, CA, Nashville, TN, New Orleans, LA, New York, NY, Oakland, CA, Omaha, NE, Onamia, MN, Orange, CA, Palm Beach, FL, Peoria, IL, Philadelphia, PA, Phoenix, AZ, Pittsburgh, PA, Portland, OR, Providence, RI, Raleigh, NC, Richmond, VA, Rochester, NY, Rockville Centre, NY, Rosebud Reservation, SD, Sacramento, CA, San Antonio, TX, San Bernardino, CA, San Diego, CA, Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Fe, NM, Santa Rosa, CA, Savannah, GA, Scranton, PA, Seattle, WA, Spokane, WA, Springfield, MA, St. Francis, WI, St. Ignatius, MT, St. Louis, MO, St. Michael, AK, St. Paul/Minneapolis, MN, Stebbins, AK, Stockton, CA, Tucson, AZ, Wellesley, MA, Wilmington, DE, Worcester, MA, Yakima, WA, Yuma, AZ, Adelaide, Australia, Akute, Nigeria, Antigonish, Canada, Arapiraca, Brazil, Auckland, New Zealand, Ayacucho, Peru, Ballarat, Australia, Bass Hill, Australia, Bathurst, Australia, Berazategui, Argentina, Berlin, Germany, Bindoon, Australia, Bo, Sierra Leone, Bontoc, Philippines, Brits, South Africa, Bruges, Belgium, Buenos Aires, Argentia, Caen, France, Canberra, Australia, Cape Town, South Africa, Cebu City, Philippines, Chatham, Canada, Chimbote, Peru, Christchurch, New Zealand, Ciudad de México, México, Comillas, Spain, Cottolengo, Chile, Cuacnopalan, Mexico, Curracloe, Ireland, Dandenong, Australia, Dublin, Ireland, Edinburgh, Scotland, Feilding, New Zealand, Flawinne, Belgium, Franca, Brazil, Gortahork, Ireland, Goulbara, Australia, Grenada, Spain, Hamilton, New Zealand, Hobart, Australia, Hollabrunn, Austria, Igloolik, Canada, Kilnacrott, Ireland, Kircubbin, Northern Ireland, Latticefield, Australia, Letterfrack, Ireland, London, England, Lota, Ireland, Maipú, Chile, Manchester, England, Manila, Philippines, Mariana, Brazil, Masterton, New Zealand, Medellín, Colombia, Melbourne, Australia, Melipilla, Chile, Mérida, Venezuela, Middlesbrough, England, Mildura, Australia, Mittagong, Australia, Monageer, Ireland, Morisset, Australia, Morón, Argentina, Mount Isa, Australia, Munich, Germany, Nairobi, Kenya, Naval, Philippines, Neerkol, Australia, Newcastle, Australia, Ngong, Kenya, Ollur, India, Ottre, Belgium, Paraná, Argentina, Perth, Australia, Pilar, Argentina, Poznan, Poland, Preston, England, Quilicura, Chile, Quilmes, Argentina, Rab, Croatia, Reading, England, Frickhofen, Germany, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Rufisque, Senegal, Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne, France, Salta, Argentina, San Luis Potosí, Mexico, Santiago, Chile, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sherbrooke, Canada, Silverstream, New Zealand, Soni, Tanzania, St. John's, Canada, Sydney, Australia, Toowoomba, Australia, Trondheim, Norway, Tubay, Philippines, Wagga Wagga, Australia, Wexford, Ireland, Wilno, Canada, Wollongong, Australia
Mitchell Garabedian I'm Armenian. How many Armenians do you know in Boston ?
Mike Rezendes Steve Kurkjian, works at the Globe...
Mitchell Garabedian Oh. That's two. You should get a prize or something.
Mike Rezendes [from trailer] They knew and they let it happen! It could've been you, it could've been me, it could've been any of us.
Phil Saviano I was eleven. And I was preyed upon by father David Holly in Wester. And I don't mean prayed for, I mean preyed upon.
[last lines]
Walter 'Robby' Robinson [answering the phone] Spotlight.
Sacha Pfeiffer [about his molestation] Joe, did you ever try and tell anyone?
Joe Crowley Like who, a priest?
Mike Rezendes [from trailer] I know there's things you cannot tell people. But I also know there's a story here people will hear about it.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Did you play a sport here, Jack?
Jack Dunn Yeah. Football. Why?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Mmm. I ran track. You know, I went to Providence yesterday to talk to one of Father Talbot's victims. He played hockey here. And he's one of the better ones. He's got a wife, kids, good job. About ten minutes into the conversation, the guy breaks down. You know, couldn't stop crying. Said he could never figure out why Father Talbot picked him. Father Talbot coached the hockey team. So... I gues we just got lucky. You and me.
Mitchell Garabedian Three years ago I get a call from an ex-priest, Anthony Benzovich. He was at Blessed Sacrament back in '62, and he saw Geoghan...
[waits for two cops to pass by, then continues]
Mitchell Garabedian ... taking little boys up to the rectory bedroom. So he's appalled, all right? And tells the bishop about it. The bishop threatens to re-assign him... to South America.
Mike Rezendes Jesus.
Mike Rezendes Yeah. So, fast forward thirty-five years. Benzovich reads that Geoghan has been charged with molesting hundreds of kids. So, he feels guilty. He calls me.
Mike Rezendes So, you have testimony of a priest telling his superiors about Geoghan in '62?
Mitchell Garabedian [shakes his head] No, I do not. Because when I call Benzovich in to give a disposition, he comes in with a lawyer.
Mike Rezendes Wilson Rogers!
Mitchell Garabedian Right. And suddenly, Father Benzovich has a very foggy memory. Can't remember anything. He's useless. So, I go back to work, I forget about it, whatever. Until about a year ago, I find an article about a priest who warned church officials about Geoghan.
Mike Rezendes Benzovich went to the press?
Mitchell Garabedian Yeah. Local paper, Patriot-Ledger. Nobody saw it. But now I got Benzovich on record. So, I file a motion to depose Benzovich a second time. And Wilson Rogers, that smug son of a bitch, files a motion opposing my motion. And that's when I have him.
Mike Rezendes Have him how?
Mitchell Garabedian Rogers opposes my motion, so I have to make an argument as to why I'm allowed to depose Father Benzovich a second time. Okay? But this time, I'm allowed to attach exhibits. You follow what I'm saying?
Mike Rezendes The sealed documents?
Mitchell Garabedian Yes! I can attach the sealed documents that I've gotten in discovery, Mr. Rezendes, the same documents your paper is currently suing for.
Mike Rezendes You're shitting me!
Mitchell Garabedian What? No, no, I'm not shitting you! So, I pull out the fourteen most damning docs, and I attach them to my motion. And they prove everything. Everything! About the church, about the bishops, about Law...
Mike Rezendes And it's all public! Because your motion to oppose Rogers' motion...
Mitchell Garabedian ...is public, yeah. Exactly. Now you're paying attention.
Mike Rezendes So, I can just walk into that courtroom right now and get those documents?
Mitchell Garabedian No, you cannot. Because the documents are not there.
Mike Rezendes But you just said they're public.
Mitchell Garabedian I know I did. But this is Boston. And the church does not want them to be found. So, they are not there.
Phil Saviano You guys gotta understand. This is big. This is not just Boston. It's the whole country. It's the whole world. And it goes right up to the Vatican.
Mitchell Garabedian [from trailer] I don't want you recording this in any way, shape or form. Nothing.
Mike Rezendes Do you still go to mass?
Richard Sipe No, I haven't been to church for some time now but I still consider myself a Catholic.
Mike Rezendes How does that work?
Richard Sipe The Church is an institution, Mike, made of men. It's passing. My faith is in the eternal. I try to separate the two.
Eric Macleish I already sent you a list of names.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson What are you talking about? To whom?
Eric Macleish The Globe. Years ago. After the Porter case, I got plenty of calls. I had twenty priests in Boston alone, but I couldn't go after 'em without the press. So I sent you guys a list of names, and you buried it.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson I want those names tomorrow.
Eric Macleish Check your god damn clips, Robby.
Mitchell Garabedian I already talked to the Phoenix.
Mike Rezendes Yeah, there's a reason I didn't see it. Nobody reads a Phoenix anymore... they're broke, they don't have any power. The Globe does. If we cover the story, everybody will hear about it.
Mitchell Garabedian The Church thinks in centuries, Mr. Rezendes. Do you think your paper has resources to take that on?
Mike Rezendes Yeah, I do. But if you don't mind me asking... Do you?
Sacha Pfeiffer [from trailer] We understand you settled several cases against the church.
Eric Macleish I can't discuss that.
Sacha Pfeiffer Are there any records of any of these settlements?
Eric Macleish No.
Phil Saviano How do you say "no" to God, right?
[first lines]
Young Cop How's that going?
Court Clerk Mark Mother's bawlin' and the uncle is pissed off.
Young Cop She's not married?
Court Clerk Mark Divorced, with 4 kids. I guess the Father was helping out.
Young Cop Helping out?
Court Clerk Mark ...Hey, Mr. Burke, they're in the back talking to the Bishop.
Paul Burke [entering] And Father?
Court Clerk Mark We put him in the break room.
Paul Burke Any press?
Court Clerk Mark Some guy from the Citizen, but we sent him away. None of the big papers.
Paul Burke Let's keep it that way...
[continues down the hall]
Young Cop Who's that?
Court Clerk Mark Assistant D.A.
Young Cop It's gonna be hard to keep the papers from arraignment.
Court Clerk Mark What arraignment?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson [from trailer] Guys, listen. Everybody's gonna be interested in this.
Mitchell Garabedian [from trailer] I'm not crazy, they control everything.
Eric Macleish [from trailer] Are you threatening me?
Richard Sipe If you really want to understand the crisis, you have to start with the celicabacy requirement. That was my first major finding. Only 50% of the clergy are celibate. Now, most of them are having sex with other adults; but the fact remains that this creates a culture of secrecy that tolerates and even protects pedophiles.
Ben Bradlee Jr. So it's thirteen priests?
Sacha Pfeiffer Yeah.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Looks that way.
Ben Bradlee Jr. Holy shit.
Eric Macleish Most of these folks, they just want some acknowledgement... of what happened. We got them a sit down with the Bishop and... a little dough, and that's the best they can hope for.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Well, certainly, the best that priest could hope for.
Mike Rezendes [Robby and Mike enter the office] Hey, Linda. It's quiet, huh?
Linda Yeah. Easiest overtime I ever made. Phone hasn't rung once. Marty sent two of mine down to Spotlight.
Linda [Robby and Mike head to the Spotlight office] Great article, guys.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson [from trailer] I wanna keep digging.
Ben Bradlee Jr. [upon learning what Sipe's estimate of the incident rate of pedophilia in catholic priests would translate to] NINETY fucking priests... in Boston!
Phil Saviano Look, I get it. No one wants to read about kids getting raped by priests, especially now. But you asked a lot of people to re-live some very painful experiences...
Sacha Pfeiffer Phil, you know why we were taken off of this story.
Phil Saviano ...and-and... and you just disappear. It's been six weeks since 9/11.
Sacha Pfeiffer I realize that, and we're gonna get back to it.
Phil Saviano When? You're doing the same thing you guys did last time.
Sacha Pfeiffer No.
Phil Saviano You're dropping us.
Sacha Pfeiffer No.
Phil Saviano Maybe I should tell the Herald that story.
Sacha Pfeiffer Okay, Phil, you go ahead and do that. It'll undo all the work we've done, but I can't stop you. Listen to me. I am here because I care. We're not going away. We're gonna tell this story. We're gonna tell it right. We just need a little more time. That's all we're asking for.
Phil Saviano Why bother asking? You're gonna do what you want anyway. You always do.
Mike Rezendes Holy shit.
Matt Carroll Robby.
Sacha Pfeiffer That's three off Sipe's estimate. That's incredible.
Mike Rezendes Robby.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson How many?
Matt Carroll 87.
Mike Rezendes 87 priests in Boston.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Call Macleish. I wanna talk to him.
Pete Conley You know, you got a lot of people here who respect you, Robby.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Oh, well..
Pete Conley The work you do.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson That's good to know.
Pete Conley Well, it's 'cause you care about this place.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Yeah.
Pete Conley It's why you do what you do. It's who you are. You know, but people need the Church more than ever right now. You know, you can feel it. And the cardinal, um... you know, the cardinal, he might not be perfect. But we can't throw out all the good he's doing over a few bad apples. Now, you know, I'm bringing this up to you because I know this is Baron's idea. His agenda. I gotta tell you, I mean, honest to God, I mean, he doesn't care about this city the way we do. I mean, how could he?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson This is how it happens, isn't it, Pete?
Pete Conley What's that?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson A guy leans on a guy, and suddenly the whole town just looks the other way.
Pete Conley Robby. Robby. Lookit. Marty Baron is just trying to make his mark. He's gonna be here for a couple of years and he's gonna move on. Just like he did in New York and Miami. Where are you gonna go?
Mike Rezendes I don't know why I got so pissed off. You know, I think Robby's wrong.
Sacha Pfeiffer You know, you're just... you care about the story, Mike. We all do.
Mike Rezendes Yeah, I guess.
Sacha Pfeiffer Hmm. I stopped going to church with my nana. I-It was... it was too hard. I... you know, I'd be sitting there, and I-I would start thinking about Joe Crowley or someone else, and I just... I just got so angry.
Mike Rezendes Did you... did you tell her why?
Sacha Pfeiffer [shaking her head] She goes to church three times a week, Mike.
Mike Rezendes It really pisses me off. You know, I actually really liked going to church when I was a little kid.
Sacha Pfeiffer Mmm. Why'd you stop?
Mike Rezendes Typical shit. But the weird thing is is... I think I... think I figured that maybe one day, I w... I... I would atually go back. I was really... I was holding on to that.
Sacha Pfeiffer Mm-hmm.
Mike Rezendes I read those letters, and... and it... and something just... cracked.
Sacha Pfeiffer It's a shitty feeling.
Mike Rezendes Yeah. It's a shitty feeling.
Pete Conley Looks like a long day.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Hey, Pete.
Pete Conley I'm sorry to make it longer.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Has anyone ever said no to a drink with you, Pete?
Pete Conley Well, sure. But the trick is to keep asking.
Sacha Pfeiffer Does Jack Dunn work for the school?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson No, he's PR for Boston College. They call him when they need help.
Sacha Pfeiffer And Pete Conley, why-why was he there?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Good question. Pete's a big alum. But I called Bill directly and I asked for a sit-down. I never mentioned anybody else.
Sacha Pfeiffer It's like everybody already knows the story.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson [indicating the Globe building across the street] Yeah. Except us. And we work right there.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson [as Mike and Matt enter Baron's office] Anything?
Mike Rezendes Law just turned us down.
Ben Bradlee Jr. Jesus Christ!
Mike Rezendes I just got off the phone with Donna Morrissey. She said, quote, "We don't even want to know what the questions are," end quote.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson She really said that?
Mike Rezendes Yeah!
Ben Bradlee Jr. Well, that ought to do it.
Marty Baron [as he writes it in the draft] "The church had no interest in knowing what The Globe's questions would be." Work it in somewhere before the jump. Anything else?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson You know thirteen priests in Boston who have molested children?
Phil Saviano Yeah! Why do you keep repeating everything I say?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson [quieter than before] I just like to clarify things.
Phil Saviano Maybe you should have clarified it five years ago when I sent you all of this stuff! It's all... right here!
[silence, Phil composes himself]
Phil Saviano May I use your bathroom?
[pause]
Matt Carroll Yeah, sure, Phil.
Richard Sipe After the first major scandal in Louisiana, Tom Doyle, the secretary-canonist for the papal nuncio, coauthored a report warning that pedophile priests were a billion-dollar liability. That was in 1985.
Middle Age Priest at St. Peter's So the other day I was on the World Wide Web. Anything you want to know, it's right there. Now, I have to admit that as a priest, this makes me a little nervous. Should I be worried about job security? I don't think so. You see, knowledge is one thing, but faith... Faith is another.
Sacha Pfeiffer He didn't try and hide it at all. He had this really odd rationalization for it, like it was totally normal to fool around with little boys. I'd really like to go back. I-I think he'd talk to us.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Oh, we will. Just not yet. I want you to stay focused on the victims right now.
Jack Dunn I graduated in 1979, and I had no idea about any of this. So if you're suggesting that Father Gibbons and Father Callahan had in any way...
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Gibbons and Callahan. I mean, they ran this place like the Navy. You really think they didn't know?
Jack Dunn It's a big school, Robby. You know that. A-And we're talking about seven alleged victims over, what, eight years?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson No, we're talking about, you know, seven that we know about.
Jack Dunn This is ridiculous. You're reaching for a story here.
Principal Bill Kemeza Jack. Jack, Jack. If I had been president then, I would've known.
Jack Dunn Bill, I'm not sure that's relevant.
Principal Bill Kemeza Why do you think they sent Talbot up to Cheverus? You know they wanted him out of town.
Pete Conley Robby, as well-intentioned as Bill's remarks are, I'm hoping we can keep this between us until we all get on the same page.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Is that why we're here, to get on the same page?
Marty Baron These are substantial. They... they clearly show that Law was negligent.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson I need more time. I wanna keep digging.
Ben Bradlee Jr. For what? This is the god damn story.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson It's not the whole story.
Ben Bradlee Jr. Tough shit. We're on a clock now. Even if we don't run Sweeny's ruling, another paper could find these letters and fuck the story.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Agreed. But we run these letters alone, Law apologizes, says it's a one-time thing. He can bury it.
Marty Baron How? These clearly show he knew and did nothing about it.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson I'm out of time, Jim. We've got cover-up stories on 70 priests. But the boss isn't gonna run it unless I get confirmation from your side.
Jim Sullivan Are you out of your mind?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Come on. This is our town, Jimmy. Everybody knew something was going on, and no one did a thing. We gotta put an end to it.
Jim Sullivan Don't tell me what I gotta do.
Mike Rezendes You're not gonna believe it. Garabedian gave me a tip. Some of the sealed docs are already public. They're part of a motion he filed. He said they're the best of the bunch. We don't have to wait for Sweeny's ruling.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson So, we can get them?
Mike Rezendes Yeah, but they're not there. Already talked to Albano. He said all we have to do is a file a motion, and Sweeny will order Mitch to re-file the docs.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson And you think these documents are...
Mike Rezendes He said these fourteen docs are all we need. They're huge.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Okay. I'll call Ben. Good work.
Mike Rezendes Robby, it's incredible. Law knew about Geoghan for years, no question. There's a letter to Law from a woman, Margaret Gallant, who lived in Jamaica Plain in the early '80s when Geoghan was there. Listen to this. "Our family is rooted in the Church. Our desire is to protect the Holy Orders, even in the midst of our agony over the seven boys in our family who have been violated." Seven, Robby. Seven boys. "It was suggested we keep silent. We did not question the authority of the Church two years ago. But since Father Geoghan is still in his parish..." But she sent it to Law and Law did shit. Here's another to Law, same year. Listen to this. "A word on the recent assignment of Father Geoghan as an associate at St. Julia's in Weston. Father Geoghan has a history of homosexual involvement with young boys. I understand his recent departure from St. Brendan's may be related to this problem. I wonder if Father Geoghan should not be reduced to just weekend work while receiving some kind of therapy. You know how grateful I am to you for your constant concern. Sincerely yours in our Lord, Most Reverend John M D'Arcy, auxiliary bishop of Boston. December 7, 1984."
Matt Carroll An auxiliary bishop wrote that?
Mike Rezendes Right.
Sacha Pfeiffer That's incredible. He broke ranks. I mean, w-when did Gallant write her letter?
Mike Rezendes 1984.
Sacha Pfeiffer And Law just ignored it?
Matt Carroll How do you ignore that freaking letter?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Look, I'm close to stories on 70 priests. We nail that, along with those letters, this is proof that this is bigger than Law. It's the whole system.
Marty Baron You have multiple sources confirming all those priests?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson On some. I can get more.
Ben Bradlee Jr. Too risky. If we're not buttoned up on every single one of them, the Church will pick us apart.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson I think I can get us someone from the other side of the aisle.
Ben Bradlee Jr. Somebody inside the Church?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Yeah. A lawyer.
Marty Baron Will he go on the record?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Deep background. But he's a solid source.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson When we do run the story, uh, I'm gonna need a comment from the cardinal.
Pete Conley We'll talk again later. Good night, Robby.
Ben Bradlee Jr. 90 fucking priests. In Boston?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson That's what he said.
Ben Bradlee Jr. If there were 90 of these bastards, people would know.
Mike Rezendes Maybe they do.
Ben Bradlee Jr. And no one said a thing?
Mike Rezendes Good Germans?
Ben Bradlee Jr. I don't think that's a comparison you want to make publicly.
Mike Rezendes So, just ignore those guys?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson I think we got to start ignoring everybody on this one.
Mike Rezendes I'm good at that.
Phil Saviano When you are poor kid from a poor family, religion counts for a lot. And when a priest pays attention to you, it's a big deal.
Matt Carroll I've been through a lot of these. 'Sick leave' isn't the only designation they use when they take one of these priests out of circulation. They use a slew of terms - 'absent on leave,' 'unassigned,' 'emergency response.'
Mike Rezendes They got a name for everything, these guys.
Sacha Pfeiffer Except rape.
Matt Carroll I got one of those treatment centers a block from my house. We got neighbors with kids. I know that the work we do is confidential, but I'm feeling like... I should tell 'em.
Walter 'Robby' Robinson We'll tell 'em soon.
Matt Carroll You sure?
Walter 'Robby' Robinson Yeah.
Matt Carroll Okay.
