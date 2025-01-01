Tyrone 'Rone' WoodsC - You should see the look in his eyes. These guys are gonna relive this night for the rest of their lives. My whole mindset? Never feel that. You go down shooting, balls out, every time.
Jack SilvaI haven't thought about my family once tonight. Thinking about them now... Up here in the middle of all this. I'm thinking about my girls, man. Thinking... What would they say about me? "He died in a place he didn't need to be, in a battle over something he doesn't understand in a country that meant nothing to him." Everytime I go home to Becky and those girls, I think this is it. I'm gonna stay.
[Shakes head]
Jack SilvaAnd then something happens and I end up back here. Why is that? Why can't I go home? Why can't I go home and just stay there?
Tyrone 'Rone' WoodsNo, man, no... It's alright. I get it. Okay? You go to them. I know what it's like to be in a place like this, let another man raise your children. When I was young, I was giving myself to something bigger. Jack, that something bigger's gone now.
Jack Silva[Takes in deep breath, then smiles]But your new son? Kai is your second chance.
Sona JillaniI don't know how you survived out there. I know how we did.
BobI know you and Tyrone go way back, Sil. I'll be frank: the Company thinks you should be here. I don't. Truth is, there is no real threat here. We won the revolution for these people. The more guns there are here, the more likely there is to be a misunderstanding. This is my last station, before retiring. I don't need a misunderstanding. Is that clear?
BobThese are your credentials, and two weeks' per diem. Better spend 'em quick; things change fast here in Benghazi. We have the brightest minds, from the Farm, educated at Harvard and Yale, doing the important work. Best thing for you to do, is stay out of their way.
Bob[During gunfight at CIA Annex]Feb 17 says you're shooting at them!
Subscript[Image of White House after the attack is started, with the subscript:] The POTUS is briefed.
Kris 'Tanto' ParontoI never really get scared. Is that weird? Whenever bullets start to fly, I always feel protected. You know, like it's... As long as I'm doing the right thing, God'll take care of me. But that's crazy, right?
Title Card2012: The United States had 294 Diplomatic outposts worldwide. 12 were in places so dangerous the State Department deemed them threat level "critical."Two were in Libya: Tripoli and Benghazi.
Title CardOctober 2011: U.S., French, and British forces attacked Libya by air. As the air campaign continued, the Libyan people violently deposed dictator Muammar Gaddafi after 42 years of tyrannical rule. Warring militia gangs raided Gaddafi's massive armories. Violent turf wars broke out. Benghazi became one of the most dangerous places on
Title CardVirtually every foreign embassy closed, except a U.S. Diplomatic outpost, and a covert CIA base. The CIA matched for lethal weapons before they spread to the global black market. The CIA base was protected: 6 elite ex-military operators. Code name: G.R.S.
Bob[Referring to the GRS ex-SOF security guys, hired by CIA to provide security at the classified Annex]Here's what you guys are good at: working out, eating five hot meals a day. What you're not so good at, is doing what you're told.
Tyrone 'Rone' WoodsHow would you feel if you had to protect Americans at $28 a day and then bring your own bullets?
Jack SilvaWell, why leave security to the professionals, right?
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods[as targets are approaching CIA Annex]Chief, shit's starting to get real. Oz, I got seven tangos by the pillars.
Kris 'Tanto' ParontoI hate to piss on your party, ladies. 5 dudes with M4's is not enough. Locals on your front gate are worthless. The perimeter is soft and this entire compound's a fucking sniper's paradise. Any big element gets inside here you guys are gonna fucking die.
BobWhat makes these special operators, so special, if you can't do what I need, when I need it.