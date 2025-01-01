Menu
13 Hours Movie Quotes

Tyrone 'Rone' Woods Enlighten Me, Boon.
Dave 'Boon' Benton "All the gods, all the heavens, all the hells are within you."
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods Payback's a bitch and her stripper name is Karma.
Jack Silva You can't put a price on being able to live with yourself.
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto Could be the start of the Holy War.
Dave 'Boon' Benton You gonna fight the Holy War in your shorts? Strong move.
Jack Silva What would they say about me? "He died in a place he didn't need to be, in a battle over something he doesn't understand, in a country that meant nothing to him."
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto I mean seriously guys. If the consoluate ordered a fucking pizza it would've been there by now.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods You're not giving orders anymore. You're taking them. You're in my world now.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods Those State guys. Whew! Dave up on
[building]
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods C - You should see the look in his eyes. These guys are gonna relive this night for the rest of their lives. My whole mindset? Never feel that. You go down shooting, balls out, every time.
[Looks up at Jack]
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods How you doing, brother?
Jack Silva Down time's the worst, isn't it?
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods [Smiles and nods]
Jack Silva Adrenaline leaves and your mind just starts to wander.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods Yeah.
Jack Silva I haven't thought about my family once tonight. Thinking about them now... Up here in the middle of all this. I'm thinking about my girls, man. Thinking... What would they say about me? "He died in a place he didn't need to be, in a battle over something he doesn't understand in a country that meant nothing to him." Everytime I go home to Becky and those girls, I think this is it. I'm gonna stay.
[Shakes head]
Jack Silva And then something happens and I end up back here. Why is that? Why can't I go home? Why can't I go home and just stay there?
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods [Lets out deep breath] Warriors aren't trained to retire, Jack.
Jack Silva Becky's pregnant.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods You kidding me?
Jack Silva She told me today.
[Shakes head]
Jack Silva That can't be the last call. That can't be the last call 'cause I'm sitting up here and I'm thinking about some other guy raising these girls... Man, I'm sorry.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods No, no, hey...
Jack Silva I shouldn't have...
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods No, man, no... It's alright. I get it. Okay? You go to them. I know what it's like to be in a place like this, let another man raise your children. When I was young, I was giving myself to something bigger. Jack, that something bigger's gone now.
Jack Silva [Takes in deep breath, then smiles] But your new son? Kai is your second chance.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods I might actually not be a half-bad father.
[laughs with Jack]
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods "All the gods, all the heavens, all the hells are within you."
Jack Silva What is that?
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods [Smiles] Something Boon dropped on me earlier. And it's just been going around in my head all night.
Glen 'Bub' Doherty Okay, annex, we're officially lost. Neither Google or Siri know where the fuck you are.
Dave 'Boon' Benton How do you think the Chief's eval is gonna go?
John 'Tig' Tiegen He's gonna get a medal. You'll see.
Dave 'Boon' Benton And the Deltas?
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto Yup. Medals. All of them.
John 'Tig' Tiegen And what about us? The odds were 1,000-to-1, easy. What do we get?
Jack Silva We get to go home.
Bob I'm staying. I have intel to collect.
Jack Silva For what? So that more guys like Ty and Glenn have to come back here. Save your ass again? You're done here. Now... get in the FUCKING CAR!
Glen 'Bub' Doherty Sorry I'm late. I got hung up in the gift shop.
Sona Jillani I don't know how you survived out there. I know how we did.
Bob I know you and Tyrone go way back, Sil. I'll be frank: the Company thinks you should be here. I don't. Truth is, there is no real threat here. We won the revolution for these people. The more guns there are here, the more likely there is to be a misunderstanding. This is my last station, before retiring. I don't need a misunderstanding. Is that clear?
Jack Silva Loud and.
Bob These are your credentials, and two weeks' per diem. Better spend 'em quick; things change fast here in Benghazi. We have the brightest minds, from the Farm, educated at Harvard and Yale, doing the important work. Best thing for you to do, is stay out of their way.
Bob [During gunfight at CIA Annex] Feb 17 says you're shooting at them!
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto THEY started shooting qt us!
[Gunfight continues]
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto And they're still fucking shooting at us!
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods You have a U.S. Ambassador at risk. Send us, Chief. You've got to send us.
Bob The Ambassador is in his safe haven with his body man. You're not the first responders. You're the last resort. You will wait.
Sona Jillani My authority is that Americans are going to die. Including the one you're talking to.
Mark 'Oz' Geist [to Sona] I need your eyes and ears - not your mouth!
Subscript [Image of White House after the attack is started, with the subscript:] The POTUS is briefed.
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto I never really get scared. Is that weird? Whenever bullets start to fly, I always feel protected. You know, like it's... As long as I'm doing the right thing, God'll take care of me. But that's crazy, right?
Dave 'Boon' Benton Not any more than everything else you say.
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto [Smiles] Hope God has a sense of humor.
Dave 'Boon' Benton [Nods] Yeah.
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto I guess we'll find out soon enough.
Bob I'm proud to know Americans like you.
[On the phone with his wife]
Jack Silva It's over now. I'm done. I'm coming home, for good.
Bob Be advised, ISR saying that cars and bodies are massing in the parking lot to our west.
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto Yeah, Chief, I just put that out over the radio about two minutes ago. Tell the ISR guys they're pretty much worthless.
Mark 'Oz' Geist [Rone cocks gun] Hey, is that thing loud?
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods Oh yeah.
Mark 'Oz' Geist [Stuffing napkin in his ear] Forgot my earplugs.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods [Looking over at Oz] Hey Oz, forget your tampon?
[Oz gives him the finger]
Jack Silva Why can't I go home and just stay there?
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods Sean was sent here to install secure comms for the Ambo. Ended up supercharging our Wi-Fi.
Jack Silva Wish he could do that at our residence.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods Say goodbye to contract work...
Jack Silva You can't put a price on being able to live with yourself.
Mark 'Oz' Geist [as a car approaches the annex] What is this yo yo doing?
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto You think they don't know we have night vision?
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods GRS, I want everybody to hold.
[pauses]
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods 30 yards.
Dave 'Boon' Benton [Driver opens door carrying explosive] No don't- fuck.
[Shoots driver]
Title Card 2012: The United States had 294 Diplomatic outposts worldwide. 12 were in places so dangerous the State Department deemed them threat level "critical."Two were in Libya: Tripoli and Benghazi.
Title Card October 2011: U.S., French, and British forces attacked Libya by air. As the air campaign continued, the Libyan people violently deposed dictator Muammar Gaddafi after 42 years of tyrannical rule. Warring militia gangs raided Gaddafi's massive armories. Violent turf wars broke out. Benghazi became one of the most dangerous places on
Title Card Virtually every foreign embassy closed, except a U.S. Diplomatic outpost, and a covert CIA base. The CIA matched for lethal weapons before they spread to the global black market. The CIA base was protected: 6 elite ex-military operators. Code name: G.R.S.
Title Card This is a true story.
Mark 'Oz' Geist [looking at his cellphone] What? My daughter's drinking.
Dave 'Boon' Benton You drank when you were 15.
Mark 'Oz' Geist Little girls don't drink.
Jack Silva It's just another Tuesday night in Benghazi.
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto Chief, are we cleared hot to shoot? Chief, I repeat, are we cleared hot to shoot?
Bob See a weapon, shooter's discretion.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods Everybody hold. You do not fucking fire until I give the word.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods That roadblock was run by Ansar al-Sharia. It's not just tribal groups of freedom fighters anymore.
Bob If you have useful intel, Tyrone, put it in a memo. You guys, bunk here. But you're not CIA. You're hired help. Act the part.
Dave 'Boon' Benton [after the first assault on the complex] Hey, we kicked their asses!
John 'Tig' Tiegen I don't know if I'm feeling lucky, or unlucky.
Mark 'Oz' Geist C'mon let's get you up. They thought they were walking into another temporary embassy.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods Not here, brother.
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto [Entering the inflamed Diplomatic Outpost] Holy shit that thing is torched!
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods Welcome to Benghazi
Bob [Referring to the GRS ex-SOF security guys, hired by CIA to provide security at the classified Annex] Here's what you guys are good at: working out, eating five hot meals a day. What you're not so good at, is doing what you're told.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods How would you feel if you had to protect Americans at $28 a day and then bring your own bullets?
Jack Silva Well, why leave security to the professionals, right?
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods [as targets are approaching CIA Annex] Chief, shit's starting to get real. Oz, I got seven tangos by the pillars.
Mark 'Oz' Geist Got em.
Mark 'Oz' Geist Let em come, let em come. Let em come, let em come.
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto This could be the start of the Holy War.
Dave 'Boon' Benton You gonna fight the Holy War in your shorts? Strong move.
Amahl You know what this is? Fucking bad!
Jack Silva [as the media crashes Chris Stevens' speech] This is the shit that pisses my wife off. Any of them could clack off a vest.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods At least it'd be quick, brother.
Jack Silva Don't be an asshole.
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto I hate to piss on your party, ladies. 5 dudes with M4's is not enough. Locals on your front gate are worthless. The perimeter is soft and this entire compound's a fucking sniper's paradise. Any big element gets inside here you guys are gonna fucking die.
Bob What makes these special operators, so special, if you can't do what I need, when I need it.
Dave 'Boon' Benton [Through his scope] I got AKs.
Tyrone 'Rone' Woods You guys got to draw them in. Draw them in. They cannot see you. We have night vision, they don't.
Bob Turn the lights off now.
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto How much closer do we let them get?
Mark 'Oz' Geist They got weapons.
Kris 'Tanto' Paronto C'mon Rone they're right here.
Mark 'Oz' Geist We got about 25-30 Tangos.
[Attacker throws explosive and the gunfight starts]
