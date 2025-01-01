Title Card 2012: The United States had 294 Diplomatic outposts worldwide. 12 were in places so dangerous the State Department deemed them threat level "critical."Two were in Libya: Tripoli and Benghazi.

Title Card October 2011: U.S., French, and British forces attacked Libya by air. As the air campaign continued, the Libyan people violently deposed dictator Muammar Gaddafi after 42 years of tyrannical rule. Warring militia gangs raided Gaddafi's massive armories. Violent turf wars broke out. Benghazi became one of the most dangerous places on

Title Card Virtually every foreign embassy closed, except a U.S. Diplomatic outpost, and a covert CIA base. The CIA matched for lethal weapons before they spread to the global black market. The CIA base was protected: 6 elite ex-military operators. Code name: G.R.S.