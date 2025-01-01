Menu
Kinoafisha Films Me Before You Me Before You Movie Quotes

Me Before You Movie Quotes

[Last lines]
Will Traynor [Voice over, narrating the letter Louisa is reading] Clark. A few weeks should have passed by the time you read this. If you follow the instructions, you'll be in Paris on one of those chairs that never sit quite level on a pavement. I hope it's still sunny. Across the bridge to your right, you'll see L'artisan Parfumeur. You should try the scent called Papiomextrem. I always did think it would smell great on you. There are few things I wanted to say and couldn't because you would've gotten emotional and you wouldn't have let me finish. So, here it is. When you get back home, Michael Lawler will give you access to a bank account that contains enough to give you a new beginning. Don't start panicking. It's not enough for you to sit around for the rest of your life but it should buy you your freedom, at least from that little town we both call home. Live boldly, Clark. Push yourself. Don't settle. Wear those stripy legs with pride. Knowing you still have possibilities is a luxury, knowing I might have given them to you. This eased something for me. So, this is it. You are scored on my heart, Clark. You have been the first day you walked in with your sweet smile and your ridiculous clothes and your bad jokes and your complete inability to ever hide a single thing you felt. Don't think of me too often. I don't want you getting sad. Just live well. Just live. I'll be walking beside you every step of the way. Love, Will.
Will Traynor You are pretty much the only thing that makes me wanna get up in the morning.
Will Traynor Live boldly. Push yourself. Don't settle.
Lou Clark I know we can do this. I know it's not how you would have chosen it, but I know I can make you happy. And all I can say in that you make me... you make me into someone I couldn't even imagine. You make me happy, even when you're awful, I would rather be with you - even the you that you seem to think is diminished - than with anyone else in the world.
Will Traynor I just want to be a man who has been to a concert with a girl in a red dress.
Will Traynor I have to tell you something.
Lou Clark I know. I know about Switzerland, I have known for months. Listen I know this is not how you would have chosen it, but I can make you happy.
Will Traynor No.
Lou Clark What?
Will Traynor No Clarke. This could be a good life, but it's not my life, it's not even close. You never saw me before. I loved my life. I really loved it. I can't be the kind of man who just accepts this.
Lou Clark You're not giving it a chance, you're not giving me a chance. I have become a whole new person these last six months because of you.
Will Traynor I know and that's why I can't have you tied to me. I don't want you to miss all the things that someone else can give you. And selfishly I don't what you to look at me one day and feel event the tiniest bit of regret or pity.
Lou Clark I would never think that!
Will Traynor You don't know that. I can't watch you wandering around the annex in your crazy dresses. Or see you naked and not be able to... oh Clarke if you have any idea what I want to do to you right now. I can't live like this.
Lou Clark Please Will! Please!
Will Traynor Shh. Listen, this, tonight being with you is the most wonderful thing you could have ever done for me. But I need it to end here. No more pain and exhaustion and waking up every morning already wishing it was over. It's not going to get better than this. The doctors know it and I know it. When we get back, I'm going to Switzerland so I'm asking you if you feel the things you say you feel. Come with me.
Lou Clark I thought I was changing your mind!
Will Traynor Nothing was ever going to change my mind. I promised my parents six months and that's what I have given them.
Lou Clark No! Don't say another word. You're so selfish. I tore my heart out in front of you and all you can say is no. And now you want me to come and watch the worst thing you could possibly imagine. Do you have any idea what you're asking? I wish I had never taken this stupid job. I wish I had never met you.
Lou Clark Every time I speak, he looks at me like I'm stupid.
Katrina "Treena" Clark To be fair, you *are* pretty stupid.
Lou Clark Yeah, but he doesn't know that yet.
Lou Clark What do you usually do?
Will Traynor I don't do anything Miss. Clarke, I sit and just about exist.
[in Switzerland]
Will Traynor Will you stay?
Lou Clark For as long as you want me to.
[they kiss]
Lou Clark You know what, Sharon? You can stick your premier badge right up your relaxed dining area.
Will Traynor [sees Lou in the red dress] Lose the scarf.
Lou Clark The scarf? Why?
Will Traynor If you're going to wear a dress like that, Clark, you have to wear it with confidence.
Camilla Traynor Your previous employer here says you are a warm, chatty and life-enhancing presence with a lot of potential.
Lou Clark Yes, I paid him.
[laughs]
Lou Clark I don't do much, okay. I go to work and I go to home and that's it.
Will Traynor Wow, your life is even duller than mine.
Will Traynor You're insane. Your whole family is insane. And you're a godawful singer. I hope your dad was better.
Lou Clark I think, what you mean to say is "thank you, Miss Clark, for attempting to entertain me".
Will Traynor And Patrick, thank you for the
[pause]
Will Traynor fitness advice.
Patrick Just helping my girlfriend to get the best out of her job.
Will Traynor You're a lucky man. She certainly gives a good bed bath.
Camilla Traynor Well... This is Louisa Clark. Nathan will talk you through his equipment.
Will Traynor I'm here, Mother. You don't have to talk across me. My *brain* isn't paralyzed. Yet.
Will Traynor Can I take you somewhere?
Lou Clark Something about men?
Will Traynor Yes, it's French gay porn.
[Lou thinks that Will is being serious]
Will Traynor You really don't enjoy sarcasm. Do you?
Lou Clark Sarcasm is fine. I just don't like superiority.
Will Traynor You must hate me then.
Café customer How many in this one?
Lou Clark 170 calories. You did have that one yesterday.
Café Customer What about that one then?
Lou Clark 220. But, there is less if you eat them standing up.
Lou Clark He hates me, every time I speak he looks at me like I'm stupid.
Lou Clark I tried, Dad. I tried so hard. But I failed.
Bernard Clark Who says you failed? I'm not sure anyone in the world could ever persuade that man once he set his mind to something. You can't change who people are.
Lou Clark Then what can you do?
Bernard Clark You love them. No one could have done more than you. You have a heart as big as that castle and I love you for it.
Lou Clark Have you seen them? Mr Traynor?
Bernard Clark They left. This morning.
Lou Clark Dad, have I made a huge mistake?
Bernard Clark Call them. You still have time.
Camilla Traynor We are talking about complete loss of the legs and very limited use of the arms and the hands. Would that bother you?
Lou Clark Not as much as it bothers him.
[Lou opens the front door]
Patrick 6 miles in 28 minutes.
Lou Clark And... happy birthday to my girlfriend.
Patrick Yes, happy birthday.
[Kisses her on cheek]
Patrick Sorry, I'm a bit late.
Lou Clark Oh, no. Only 28 minutes.
Will Traynor [Talking about going to Lou's birthday party] I'll come, if you want me to.
[after some scenes. Talking about going to Alicia's wedding]
Will Traynor Will you come with me?
Lou Clark If you want me to.
Lou Clark You don't have to be an arse! Your friends got the shitty treatment. Fine *They* deserved it. *I'm* just trying to do my job as best I can. So it would be really nice if you didn't try and make my life as miserable as you apparently make everyone else's.
Will Traynor And what if I said I didn't want you here?
Lou Clark I'm not employed by you. I'm employed by your mother. So unless *she* says she doesn't want me here anymore, I'm staying. Not because I care about you, or particularly enjoy your company, but because I need the money. I *really* need the money.
Will Traynor Tell me something good.
Lou Clark I used to say that to my dad. But if I told you what he said back, you'd think I was insane.
Will Traynor Oh, that ship has sailed, Clark.
Camilla Traynor [to her husband] I cannot believe that you are willing to help our son end his life.
Stephen Traynor I'd rather that than risk him trying again, alone. It wasn't a cry for help, Camilla. He meant it. You know that. Now, this way we can be with him, supporting him,loving him.
Camilla Traynor [shouting] He's my son!
Stephen Traynor Yes, he's my son too! It's his choice. This is what *he* wants. You know how much pain he's in.
[When Lou starts shaving Will's beard off]
Will Traynor You're really going to do this?
Lou Clark I'm... I'm really gonna do this.
Will Traynor My mother's gonna be so happy.
Lou Clark Yes, well, we won't let that put us off.
Will Traynor You've got a funny look on your face. Please don't tell me you shaved off my eyebrows.
Lou Clark Only the one.
Patrick I bought your parents cinema tickets and graddad's in his room asleep, I think.
Lou Clark You bribed my parents and jailed my granddad, good.
Will Traynor Interesting choice of footwear.
Lou Clark Patrick says they make me look like a leprechaun drag queen.
Will Traynor He was being nice.
Patrick You really expect me to sit while you swan off with another man on a honeymoon?
Lou Clark His other caregiver is coming, too.
Patrick Oh, two guys! Oh well, well, that's alright then.
Lou Clark Well, you need a shave. If that beard gets any longer, I'd be picking food out of it. And then I'll have to sue you for undue distress in the workplace.
Lou Clark Why am I here for?
Nathan To cheer him up I guess.
Will Traynor First kiss I ever had was on that rampart.
Lou Clark Probably didn't hurt that you owned the castle.
Will Traynor Ah, maybe I should've told her. She dumped me a week later for a boy who worked at a local shop.
Lou Clark Right, Will, you better not move until I clean that up, because I've got no idea what I'd do if you pop a tyre.
Will Traynor A wind concerto.
Lou Clark I've been assured it involves no farting.
Will Traynor You look like a madwoman. An oddly cheerful madwoman.
Mary Rawlinson Oh, God! There ought to be a law against Englishmen on dance floors.
Will Traynor How did you end up at that cafe?
Lou Clark Treena made a bet that I couldn't get a job in 24 hours. I proved her wrong.
Will Traynor You don't get it Clark. I want to be in Paris as me. The old me. With pretty French girls giving me the eye.
Lou Clark Could be something to look forward to.
Will Traynor If I shut my eyes now, I know exactly how it feels to be in that little square. I remember every sensation. I don't want those memories erased by the stuggle to fit behind a table, the taxi drivers who refuse to take me, and my wheelchair power pack that won't charge in a French socket.
Mary Rawlinson [At the wedding reception, eyeing her drink] This is a bit depressing. Still, one can't do these things sober.
Lou Clark Oh, no, wait, there's alcohol in this stuff?
Mary Rawlinson Absolutely, darling. And I firmly encourage you to get as drunk as possible.
Josie Clarke [dinner prayer] Dear Lord, thank you for the food we eat, and the company we keep. Thank you for the opportunities you give us, and the strength to face the challenges we meet on our journey. Amen.
Rupert Baynes, have you ever come across him at all?
Will Traynor No.
Rupert Fearsome. Total monster. Most days I feel like I can hardly leave my chair.
[Will lifts his eyebrows. Rupert awkwardly drinks tea]
Stephen Traynor If Louisa can come up with things that Will is able and prepared to do, then that's all for the good, surely. Sports, concerts... I'd love to see him do any of these things.
Camilla Traynor Okay, okay. Louisa, if you can get me a schedule, I'll see if I can shift things around in my diary.
Stephen Traynor No. Let him do it for himself. Will needs to be allowed to feel like a man.
Mary Rawlinson Ah, yes. Young Will. He was her chance, you know. The only one of that lot that was worth a damn. Terrible shame.
Lou Clark Well, he's not dead.
Mary Rawlinson No. I meant for *her*, not him.
Camilla Traynor He gave me 6 months. We can still persuade him.
Stephen Traynor And do you think that the pretty waitress is going to do that?
Will Traynor You know what I see when I look at you?
Lou Clark Don't say "potential".
Will Traynor Potential... You need to broaden your horizons, Clark. You only get one life. It's actually your duty to live it as fully as possible.
Josie Clarke Local young entrepreneur of the year, two years running.
Will Traynor Where did you pick up your exotic tastes?
Lou Clark What do you mean by that?
Will Traynor It can't be from around here.
Lou Clark Why not?
Will Traynor Because this is the kind of place people come to when they've got tired of actually living. People here think excitement is a new "Please be quiet" sign going up in the library. You should be out there, claiming the world as your own. Showing your leprechaun shoes to dodgy men.
Lou Clark I like my life.
Will Traynor You like everything.
Lou Clark I'm happy here.
Will Traynor Well, you shouldn't be.
Lou Clark Oh, you want me to be more like the girls you know, do you? Go to London, marry somebody like Rupert.
Will Traynor I believe he's taken.
Lou Clark And ignore the fact that he's shagging his secretary within five years. And bitch about him at dinner parties, knowing he won't leave because he's scared of the alimony. And have sex once every six weeks, and listen to him going on and on about how much he adores the children, while doing nothing to actually take care of them. And have perfect hair, but get this kind of pinched face through never saying what you actually mean. And develop an insane Pilates habit, and buy a dog, or a horse, and develop a crush on your riding instructor. And watch your husband take up jogging when he hits 40 and buy a Harley. And know that every day, he goes into the office and looks at the young men, and feels like, somehow, he got suckered! And leave him anyway, and come back here to give the children a happy childhood.
Alicia You know you can only help someone who actually wants to be helped.
Lou Clark I really, really, really liked having stripey legs.
Will Traynor So, what happened to these gorgeous Wellington stripey tights?
Lou Clark Ugh. I outgrew them. It broke my heart. And they don't make those tights anymore. Not for grown women, anyway.
Will Traynor [playfully sarcastic] Strange, that.
Lou Clark Oh, you can mock! Did you ever love anything that much?
Will Traynor [long pause] Yes. Yes, I did.
Will Traynor [speaking about Freddie Foster who just walked away] He's a nice guy. He fancies you.
Lou Clark [chuckles] He needs glasses.
Will Traynor When I was a kid, this used to be my favorite place in the whole world.
Lou Clark Did you walk around up here pretending you were a warrior prince?
Will Traynor Even nicked a sword from one of the exhibits. Weighed a ton.
Lou Clark I think this would still be my favorite spot.
Will Traynor That's because you haven't been anywhere.
Lou Clark Oh... So where's better than this, then? Val d'lsère?
Will Traynor Paris. Place Dauphine, right by the Pont Neuf. Sitting outside a café with a strong coffee and a warm croissant with unsalted butter and strawberry jam.
Lou Clark So, let's go! We could get on the Eurostar right now.
Will Traynor No.
Lou Clark But you just said...
Will Traynor You don't get it, Clark. I want to be in Paris as me. The old me. With pretty French girls giving me the eye.
Lou Clark That could be something to look forward to.
Will Traynor If I shut my eyes now, I know exactly how it feels to be in that little square. I remember every sensation. I don't want those memories erased by the struggle to fit behind a table, the taxi drivers who refuse to take me, and my wheelchair power pack that won't charge in a French socket.
Syed So the last two weeks, we've tried the chicken processing factory...
Lou Clark I'm still having nightmares about those giblets.
Syed We've tried beautician
Lou Clark Turns out hot wax is not my friend.
Syed I'm running out of options for you here, Louisa.
Lou Clark Syed, please! I'll take anything.
Syed Oh! This is new in. It's not far from your home. But you might need to do something about your wardrobe for this one. Care and companionship for a disabled man.
