Neurologist
Justine's one of our few full-time residents. She stopped talking 30 years ago. Communicates with a digital translator now.
Autistic Boy's Mother
Doctor, how is Harbor funded?
Neurologist
We're fortunate to have very generous private donors.
Autistic Boy's Father
I'll say they're generous.
Neurologist
Oh, why is that?
Autistic Boy's Father
That woman, uh, Justine...
Neurologist
Yeah, my daughter.
Autistic Boy's Mother
She's your daughter?
Neurologist
The reason I started the institute.
Autistic Boy's Father
Justine's computer, it's a BX32. Water-cooled, 12 core.
Neurologist
Oh, that's right. You're a software engineer. Well, some of our donors are more generous than others. Why? Is that a good computer?
Autistic Boy's Father
Good? Doc, she could backdoor the Pentagon with that rig.