Men kill each other for any number of reasons. Money, power... fear. Nine men would die that day at the Ravenite, but for none of those reasons. No, they'd taken something from the man who was killing them. Something that couldn't be made whole again. Something very important to him. And he was there for his pound of flesh. Little Tony Bazzano. I'd been wedged in a van for six months listening to that arrogant little prick belch, fart, and brag. I didn't recognize his voice with all the fear in it. Our man had come for revenge. And he got it. Nine dead. Imagine you're a Treasury agent approaching the twilight of a spectacularly dismal career. And then one day, that break you should have been looking for. Francis Silverberg, a black money legend. Cleaned cash from Monte Carlo to Havana to Vegas. He cooked the books for the Gambino family for 40+ years. Until one day, the boss, Big Tony Bazzano, thought maybe the old man's age made him vulnerable to prosecution. Ordered his son, Little Tony, to kill Francis. Kid fucked it up. Francis ran, became a federal informant in return for protective custody. Could have turned my career around if only I'd listened. I didn't. He was processed out, and he lost the only protection he had. The protection that he was promised when he testified against Big Tony. And this time, Little Tony got it right. He had Francis in a couple hours. Down in a filthy basement in the Bronx, nailed to a chair, tortured to death. So I, uh, volunteered for a joint task force. Sat outside the Ravenite in a surveillance van for months hoping to get a shred of evidence to use against Francis' killers. I went in there hoping I could ease my guilt. And I met our accountant. Why he let me live, I didn't know. But he changed my life. Gave my notice at the Department. I started looking forward to the day again. You know, feeling the sun on my face. Quit drinking. Was on my way out the door... and then the phone rang.