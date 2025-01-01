Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Accountant The Accountant Movie Quotes

The Accountant Movie Quotes

Neurologist Your son is different.
Young Chris's Father Sooner or later, different scares people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dana Cummings What is this place?
Christian Wolff Panamerica Airstream, 34 feet 7 inches long, 8 feet 5 inches wide. Dimensions which are perfectly adequate for one person. Preferable, even.
Dana Cummings This is where you live?
Christian Wolff No, I don't live here. This is a storage unit. That would be weird.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Neurologist One in 68 children in this country are diagnosed with a form of autism. But if you can put aside for a moment what your pediatrician and all the other NT's have said about your son...
Autistic Boy's Father "NTs?"
Neurologist Neuro-typicals. The rest of us. What if we're wrong? What if we've been using the wrong tests to quantify intelligence in children with autism? Your son's not less-than. He's different. Now, your expectations for your son may change over time, they might include marriage, children, self-sufficiency. They might not. But I guarantee you, if we let the world set expectations for our children, they'll start low, and they'll stay there. And maybe... Just maybe... He doesn't understand how to tell us. Or... we haven't yet learned how to listen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christian Wolff [In a note he leaves for her at his poignant departure] Dana, you deserve Wow. - C.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brax Did you ever see a match-grade round travelling three thousand feet per second go through a window?
[guard standing near window drops dead as shot shatters glass]
Brax Nobody does.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lamar Blackburn Why in God's name did I ever hire you?
Christian Wolff To leak-proof your books. Dana found a mistake and you wanted to be sure it was safe to go public, and now you want to kill her.
Lamar Blackburn I'm fond of Dana. But I restore lives, not Dana! Me! Men, women, children, I give them hope, make them whole. Do you even know what that's like?
Christian Wolff Yes, I do.
[shoots Blackburn in the head. Looks at Braxton]
Christian Wolff Sorry.
Brax I missed you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray King I spent my whole life only recognizing my lucky breaks after they were gone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christian Wolff If I don't do something, Dana will die.
Justine Risking your life for a girl you've known a week, why?
[no response]
Justine Heavy sigh... what's the plan?
Christian Wolff Find the person who wants to kill her.
Justine And?
Christian Wolff Shoot them in the head.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brax Did you ever wonder where I was?
Christian Wolff I knew where you were, I just wanted to keep you safe. Some of my clients are quite dangerous.
Brax I'm kind of considered quite dangerous myself.
Christian Wolff Well you've made improvements.
Brax [Smiles] Shit man, you and me here, what are the odds?
Christian Wolff Statistically speaking...
Brax Christ man, it's rhetorical, I mean really
[laughs]
Brax .
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christian Wolff Solomon Grundy, Born on a Monday, Christened on Tuesday, Married on Wednesday, Took ill on Thursday, Grew worse on Friday, Died on Saturday, Buried on Sunday. That was the end, Of Solomon Grundy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brax When you interrupt somebody like that, it makes them feel that you're just not interested in what they have to say. Or maybe you think what you have to say is just more important that what I have to say. Is that what you think?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christian Wolff [cocks gun]
[speaks softly]
Christian Wolff Your name?
Ray King Ray. Raymond King.
Christian Wolff Who employs you, Raymond King?
Ray King I'm a Treasury agent.
Christian Wolff Are you a good one?
Ray King [pauses] No. No, not particularly.
Christian Wolff Is that it?
Ray King K- Kids. I'm a dad. I've got two kids.
Christian Wolff Grown?
Ray King Yeah. Yes, yes, they're all- they're all- grown up.
Christian Wolff Were you a good dad, Raymond King?
Ray King [trembling] Yeah. I've been a good dad. I'm a lousy agent, and I've been a weak man. But that, I didn't screw up. That I got right.
[starts weeping]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray King I was old ten years ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christian Wolff Why was the dress so important to you?
Dana Cummings It wasn't about the dress. I just wanted to walk into the gym and have everybody say WOW! I was trying to belong. I was trying to connect. I think that no matter how different we are, we're all trying to do the same thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marybeth Medina [Answers the phone in Chris' abandoned house] Hello.
Justine Miss Medina. Tell Eliot Ness to get his feet off the furniture, he's not in a barn. Living Robotics, write it down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Christian Wolff I need to finish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christian Wolff [In response to the farmer's wife, saying she collected the raw materials for her home-made jewelry in, "the truck"] The *company* truck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray King Say you're the head of the Sinaloa Cartel. Now the cartels count their money by weighing it in eighteen wheelers. But one sunny Mexican day, your in-house money scrubber comes to you and says you're 30 million light. Who can you trust to do the forensic accounting to track your stolen cash? Deloitte & Touche? H & R Block?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Chris's Mother My husband's in the Army, which means we all are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christian Wolff My father was an officer in the army. Psychological operations. He was concerned that I might be taken advantage of somehow, so he arranged for me to train with a number of specialists throughout my childhood. We lived in 34 homes in 17 years.
Dana Cummings You moved 34 times?
Christian Wolff Mm-hm.
Dana Cummings God, that's extraordinary. I'm sure it must have been difficult. I haven't been anywhere. Well, Cancun - not my proudest moment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita Blackburn And...
Christian Wolff [mentally calculating] 61 million, 679 thousand, and some change.
Rita Blackburn Who did it, best guess.
Christian Wolff I don't guess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Chris's Father Aggression, correctly channeled, overcomes a lot of flaws. Tapping into that aggression requires peeling back several layers of yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray King Do you like puzzles, Marybeth Medina?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed Chilton Now, Mr. Wolff, I half suspect we're wasting your time.
Christian Wolff I'm quite sure you're not.
Ed Chilton And you know this how?
Christian Wolff I'm on the clock.
Ed Chilton [Small laugh] Well, I hope we're not wasting ours, then. Look, kidding aside, I think if you saw our books you'd run for the hills. We have an incredibly complicated accounting system. Depreciation schedules on hundreds of different items. Full-time and contract employees. Department of Defense classified accounts. It's a numerical shitstorm.
Christian Wolff I'll need to see all those books for the past ten years. Bank statements, complete list of clients and vendors. Hard copies printed out, my eyes only. All the information's right here.
[Slides over folded paper]
Ed Chilton Okay, well, well, look. This all came to my attention only last week. Now, a junior cost accountant stuck her nose where it didn't belong and obviously had no idea what she was looking at. Lamar is overreacting. There's no missing money.
Christian Wolff How long have you been CFO of this company, sir?
Ed Chilton Fifteen years.
Christian Wolff I need the books for the past fifteen, please.
Ed Chilton Well, you're awful goddamn blunt!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Neurologist What if we're wrong? What if we've been using the wrong tests to quantify intelligence in our children with autism? Your son's not less than, he's different. Now your expectations for you son may change over time. They might include marriage, children, self-sufficiency, and they might not. But I guarantee you, if we let the world set expectations for our children, they'll stay low... and they'll stay there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dana Cummings My dad was an accountant. He actually... You know, he had the whole schtick. He... You know, the little amortization book, with the green eye-shade. The, like dorky pocket protector and...
Christian Wolff [Opening his jacket to show his shirt pocket] I've got a pocket protector.
Dana Cummings That's a nice one. I mean, his was dorky, I guess. Yours is nice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christian Wolff Pulls to the left. You might consider using a round with a superior ballistic coefficient.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christian Wolff [Dana is coming on strong to Chris on the couch, when he suddenly has a thought] Crazy Eddie and the Panama Pump!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brax I love it when people tell me how to do my job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dana Cummings Tell me that's not an original Pollock.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Justine Do you like puzzles, Raymond King?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dana Cummings Why would your clients follow you? You're an accountant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christian Wolff Kill Christian Wolff. Transfer all domestic accounts overseas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christian Wolff [Spoken very calmly, after intense events] We should go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita Blackburn Cummings... you're needed in... whatever area I'm paying you to be needed in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brax I'll handle this accountant myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brax Sorry... sorry doesn't cut it, you weird fuck!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Neurologist Justine's one of our few full-time residents. She stopped talking 30 years ago. Communicates with a digital translator now.
Autistic Boy's Mother Doctor, how is Harbor funded?
Neurologist We're fortunate to have very generous private donors.
Autistic Boy's Father I'll say they're generous.
Neurologist Oh, why is that?
Autistic Boy's Father That woman, uh, Justine...
Neurologist Yeah, my daughter.
Autistic Boy's Mother She's your daughter?
Neurologist The reason I started the institute.
Autistic Boy's Father Justine's computer, it's a BX32. Water-cooled, 12 core.
Neurologist Oh, that's right. You're a software engineer. Well, some of our donors are more generous than others. Why? Is that a good computer?
Autistic Boy's Father Good? Doc, she could backdoor the Pentagon with that rig.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marybeth Medina Christian Wolff, last year, ran $75,543 through his accounting firm.
Ray King Whoa. Who is Christian Wolff?
Marybeth Medina The accountant.
Ray King 75 grand? That's chump change.
Marybeth Medina Agreed. But he ran another $287,765 through Kim's Nails, $445,112 through Great Mandarin Chinese, and, you'll love this, $505,909 through Paul's Laundromat. Paul's Laundromat? Are you fucking kidding me? He's playing with us. He can't clean that kind of money through an accounting firm. The paper trail's too heavy. So he's laundering it through cash businesses. All of those are in the same strip mall south of Chicago.
Ray King ZZZ?
Marybeth Medina I mean, he doesn't care about the traffic. It's a front. All of it. Christian Wolff, Carl Gauss, Lou "Lewis" Carroll. He's using the names of famous mathematicians as a cover.
Ray King Charitable contributions here to Harbor Neuroscience. Last year alone, that's gotta come close to...
Marybeth Medina $1,000,100. That one's not a cover. That's the real deal. I checked.
Ray King So, you're telling me this guy risks his life doing forensic accounting for some of the scariest people on the planet, collects his fee, goes through all the trouble of laundering it, and then gives almost all of it away?
Marybeth Medina Well, what if he's taking other means of payment?
Ray King Yeah, possible. yeah.
Marybeth Medina I caught him, Ray.
Ray King Maybe. Pack a bag. We're going to Chicago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dana Cummings Your life is unique.
Christian Wolff It's not unique. I have a high-functioning form of autism, which means I have an extremely narrow focus and a hard time abandoning tasks once I've taken them up. I have difficulty socializing with other people, even though I want to.
Dana Cummings When I was a senior in high school, I wanted this special dress for prom. I told myself that spending $100 on a trashy dress that I was gonna wear one time to an event that I thought was silly in the first place, was...
Christian Wolff Wasteful.
Dana Cummings Yes. But Vera Wang made this black, strapless classic. It was more expensive, but you could wear it to all kinds of future events.
Christian Wolff It was an investment.
Dana Cummings Yes. Where were you when I was in high school?
Christian Wolff Oh, North Carolina, Israel.
Dana Cummings Right. Um... The problem was they wanted $1700 for this dress, and I didn't have that, so...
Christian Wolff You asked your parents?
Dana Cummings No. Hang on. Blackjack. I'd never played a hand, but I went to the library, and I checked out all these books on strategy. And I turned the Naperville North math club into a little Vegas.
Christian Wolff What's a math club?
Dana Cummings Math club? You compete against other schools. Theory and speed math. Like, what's 298,567 times 92?
Christian Wolff 27,468,164.
Dana Cummings [chuckles] Right. Um... Blackjack. I could tell you when to hit, stand, split, re-split. I moved on to card counting, shuffle tracking, hole carding. And I took everything I had, which was $183, and I drove down to Harrah's in Joliet.
Christian Wolff Why was this dress so important to you?
Dana Cummings It wasn't about the dress. I just wanted to walk into the gym and have everybody say "Wow!" I was trying to belong. I was trying to connect. I think no matter how different we are, we're all trying to do the same thing.
[pause]
Dana Cummings But I lost all but $20 in the first 10 minutes. I fed that into a nickel slot on the way out, and I won two grand.
Christian Wolff Hmm.
Dana Cummings I used the extra cash to pay for a limo. Only wore the dress the one time.
[pause]
Dana Cummings Chris, why are we here?
Christian Wolff Um... I thought this hotel had good water pressure.
Dana Cummings The Holiday Inn Express in Aurora has good water pressure.
Christian Wolff Yes, but these towels are very fancy, and cheaper hotels have scratchy towels. And... I wanted you to like it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
IRS Agent Last one. Wolff, two "F"s, Christian. 245 men. Four with incomes over a million. All over the age of 60. Sorry. Right. Your guy's an accountant. Two Christian Wolffs own CPA firms. The first Christian Wolff owns... Wolff Accounting. 121 South Street, Scottsdale, Arizona. Income of 435 grand. It's a good year. So good, we audited him two years ago. He's clean. The other Christian Wolff... nope. Only 75 grand. ZZZ Accounting. Wabash Way, Plainfield, Illinois. ZZZ. I mean, it's not exactly a smart Yellow Pages move.
Marybeth Medina [seeing the picture he pulls up] Wait a second. Who filed the returns for Kim's Nails, Wabash Way, Plainfield?
IRS Agent [running the search] ZZZ Accounting. Could just be the neighborly...
Marybeth Medina Great Mandarin, Wabash.
IRS Agent [running another search] ZZZ Accounting.
Marybeth Medina Paul's Laundromat.
Marybeth Medina Marybeth Medina, IRS Agent: [he runs another search] ZZZ Accounting.
Marybeth Medina Tell me they're all registered as partnerships.
IRS Agent [pulling the info up] Every one. Managing partner... Christian Wolff.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
IRS Agent In the U.S., 104 men, last name any standard derivation of your mathematician, Carl Gauss, reported over $500,000 in any of the last seven years.
Marybeth Medina Okay. Go a million plus.
IRS Agent [running the search] 17.
Marybeth Medina Of the 17, how many between the ages of 25 and 45?
IRS Agent Four. Of those four, only one has an income stream that's cash-heavy or easily laundered. And he... died three years ago.
[she puts a typed list of names on the desk]
IRS Agent What's this?
Marybeth Medina It's names of the 100 most famous mathematicians. Look, we know what we're doing now. So, just enter the names, narrow down the search right off the bat. Male, Caucasian, 25 to 45, earning a million plus. No investment income. He'll concentrate on cash.
IRS Agent What's in it for me?
Marybeth Medina Look, if you help me find him, I'll see what I can do about getting you out of here. Please.
IRS Agent Single earner or filing jointly?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray King It was taken three years ago in Antwerp by an undercover Interpol agent. Their target's on the far right.
Marybeth Medina Yeah, Zalmay Atta.
Ray King Go on.
Marybeth Medina Ran the world's largest opium pipeline. Ties to Karzai and Ghani, Taliban. I mean, he was considered untouchable.
Ray King Look at the rest. Tell me what you see.
Marybeth Medina [flipping through surveillance pictures] Yeah, I remember most of these arrests. They were... they were huge.
Ray King Focus. They're not all arrests.
Marybeth Medina [looking closer] It's the same man.
Ray King "Lou Carroll". For what it's worth, it's an alias. The Hong Kong photo goes back about five years. In that one, he's "Carl Gauss". Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Naples. There was a sighting in Tehran. All describing the same man. "An accountant", "Our accountant", "The accountant".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray King So, what's your story, Medina?
Marybeth Medina You know my story.
Ray King I know what the courts said.
Marybeth Medina Stuffed a handful of cocaine up a drug dealer's nose, pistol-whipped him into the trunk of his car. I was 17. It was August. He cooked for three days, but lived.
Ray King Do you regret it?
Marybeth Medina The coke was half borax. Same shit he kept selling my sister. She's a dental hygenist in Annapolis now. Married, three kids. No, I don't regret it.
Ray King That's rough.
Marybeth Medina All due respect, Director King, what the fuck do you know about rough?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray King Men kill each other for any number of reasons. Money, power... fear. Nine men would die that day at the Ravenite, but for none of those reasons. No, they'd taken something from the man who was killing them. Something that couldn't be made whole again. Something very important to him. And he was there for his pound of flesh. Little Tony Bazzano. I'd been wedged in a van for six months listening to that arrogant little prick belch, fart, and brag. I didn't recognize his voice with all the fear in it. Our man had come for revenge. And he got it. Nine dead. Imagine you're a Treasury agent approaching the twilight of a spectacularly dismal career. And then one day, that break you should have been looking for. Francis Silverberg, a black money legend. Cleaned cash from Monte Carlo to Havana to Vegas. He cooked the books for the Gambino family for 40+ years. Until one day, the boss, Big Tony Bazzano, thought maybe the old man's age made him vulnerable to prosecution. Ordered his son, Little Tony, to kill Francis. Kid fucked it up. Francis ran, became a federal informant in return for protective custody. Could have turned my career around if only I'd listened. I didn't. He was processed out, and he lost the only protection he had. The protection that he was promised when he testified against Big Tony. And this time, Little Tony got it right. He had Francis in a couple hours. Down in a filthy basement in the Bronx, nailed to a chair, tortured to death. So I, uh, volunteered for a joint task force. Sat outside the Ravenite in a surveillance van for months hoping to get a shred of evidence to use against Francis' killers. I went in there hoping I could ease my guilt. And I met our accountant. Why he let me live, I didn't know. But he changed my life. Gave my notice at the Department. I started looking forward to the day again. You know, feeling the sun on my face. Quit drinking. Was on my way out the door... and then the phone rang.
[answering the ringing phone]
Ray King Ray King.
[narrating]
Ray King I'll never forget that voice.
Justine Do you like puzzles, Raymond King?
Ray King She tells me she works for the accountant. And that a shipping container packed with Chinese nationals is passing through the Port of New York. Few months later, one ton of uncut Juarez cartel product is entering Miami.
Marybeth Medina All those cases you put together...
Ray King Smoke and mirrors.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marybeth Medina So, who is he? This accountant.
Ray King Prisoner 831. Fort Leavenworth, maximum security.
Marybeth Medina Military prison? So he was in the Army?
Ray King Army lent him to us to track al-Qaeda money launderers. He was transferred from Leavenworth to our detention facility in D.C. Did the work of five men. Data mining, cluster analysis. He roomed with Francis. They kept to themselves, played chess, ate together, sat in the TV room together. They were inseparable. And then one day, a guard told Wolff why Francis hadn't called or written since he got out. That his burnt body had been found in a Staten Island landfill. Wolff snapped, went after the guard. He fractured the man's skull with a thermos. Escaped from a third-floor window. Took the thermos.
Marybeth Medina That's all you got? I mean, Leavenworth, he'll have military records...
Ray King Records are all heavily redacted.
Marybeth Medina Well, then, arrest records, something?
Ray King Spring of 2003, at a funeral home in Kankakee, Illinois. Our boy sends six locals to the hospital with a variety of injuries. No one knew Wolff. The older man who came with him was identified as a colonel, U.S. Army.
Marybeth Medina A funeral home. Whose wake?
Ray King One customer that day.
[showing her a newspaper obituary]
Ray King Mrs. Lauren Alton. Mrs. Alton taught first grade for 13 years in Kankakee. Survived by a husband and two boys, ages 12 and 10. By all accounts, an ordinary life, well lived. But cut short. And then a fight breaks out. A brawl, really. Over what, the authorities never pinned down. Deputies respond. A Barney Fife-type squares off with our boy, gets rattled, pulls his gun. The colonel just stepped in front of 831. Army collects both men. Police report names Wolff as "Solider One." And widower identified the colonel by name. His late wife's former husband. I checked; it's an alias. No more real than "Christian Wolff".
Marybeth Medina She was the dead colonel's ex-wife. And you think Wolff is what to him?
[remembering what King said Wolff asked him]
Marybeth Medina "Are you a good dad, Ray King?"
Ray King I've given up trying to figure out when I'll get a call. The "why", though, that I've got. Someone breaks his moral code.
Marybeth Medina Why are you telling me this?
Ray King I'm retiring in a few months. When she calls, somebody needs to be there to answer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dana Cummings What do you have to hit to dent a steel thermos?
Christian Wolff It's just old.
Dana Cummings How did you get into financial consulting?
Christian Wolff Department of Labor statistics indicate it's one of the fastest-growing professions. Actuarial sciences are experiencing tremendous growth as well.
Dana Cummings Okay. I like the balance of it. You know, I like finding things that aren't obvious. Plus, my dad was an accountant. He actually, you know, he had the whole shtick. The, you know, the little amortization book, and the green eyeshade, and the, like, dorky pocket protector and...
Christian Wolff I have a pocket protector.
[he lifts his jacket to show it to her]
Dana Cummings That's a nice one. I mean, his was dorky, that's... Yours is nice. But he convinced me to go into the field. Because I wanted to study art at the Art Institute of Chicago, but art doesn't pay the mortgage. "Art doesn't pay the mortgage, young lady." Dad's tastes ran more to Dogs Playing Poker.
Christian Wolff I like Dogs Playing Poker. Because dogs would never bet on things, and so, it's incongruous. I like incongruity.
Dana Cummings Yeah, Dogs Playing Poker is nice. It's just sort of a, just different.
[pause]
Dana Cummings So, I studied accounting at the University of Chicago, where fun goes to die.
Christian Wolff Why?
Dana Cummings Why what?
Christian Wolff Why does fun go to die at the University of Chicago?
Dana Cummings Oh, no. It's just an expression.
Christian Wolff I'm joking.
Dana Cummings Right.
[chuckles, pause]
Dana Cummings Um, I'll leave you to it.
Christian Wolff Okay.
Dana Cummings Let me know if you need anything while you're here.
Christian Wolff Have a nice day.
Dana Cummings Yes. You too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray King Marybeth Ascension Medina. Graduated University of Baltimore cum laude with a degree in criminal justice. Two years Baltimore PD as an analyst, two more at Homeland, analyst again, and the last five years here at Treasury. Analyst. You did the heavy lifting on Agent Lorenz's case last month.
Marybeth Medina I worked on it, yeah, but Agent Lorenz...
Ray King Why haven't you applied for promotion to agent? You're already doing the work.
Marybeth Medina Analyst is a good fit. And I enjoy the work, so...
Ray King Well, you're a liar, Medina.
[pulling up a rap sheet]
Ray King Ward of the state of Maryland's foster care and juvenile detention systems from age 11 to 18. Weapons charges, assault and battery. Ouch. Attempted murder.
Marybeth Medina Those records were sealed.
Ray King [turning his computer monitor around] Is that a nine-millimeter?
Marybeth Medina [standing to leave] .45.
Ray King You better sit your ass back down in that chair, young lady. This is a big moment for you. Make a good choice.
[she sits back down]
Ray King Lying on a federal employment application is a felony. So right now, I'm the only thing standing between you and significant prison time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lamar Blackburn [to Christian Wolff] I hope our paths never cross again. I'm responsible for the death of my best friend. I'd rather not be reminded of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more