Kinoafisha
Films
Keanu
Keanu Movie Quotes
Keanu Movie Quotes
Clarence Goobril
Wordness to the turdness.
Keanu
Hello, Clarence. It's me, Keanu. Meow.
Clarence Goobril
Wait, are you Keanu Reeves?
Keanu
[laughs]
Yeah, I'm your spirit teacher. People can't be excellent to you unless you're being excellent to yourself.
Rell Williams
I loved you in "The House Bunny".
Clarence Goobril
Oh my God, are those tiny penises? Please, Lord, let those be fingers.
Clarence Goobril
Listen, if you let us go, I might be able to get you into a meeting of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee if they're not in a closed session!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Keegan-Michael Key
Keanu Reeves
Jordan Peele
