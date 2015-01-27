Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
28 August 2015
World premiere
27 January 2015
Release date
|27 January 2015
|Russia
|
|16+
|27 January 2015
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|28 August 2015
|USA
|
|
|27 January 2015
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$4,500,000
Production
33 Pictures, Cargo Entertainment, Intercut Capital
Also known as
Zipper, Χωρίς φραγμούς, Luxúria e Poder, Obsesie periculoasa, Ranh Gioi Cám Dô, Reckless, Sex Addiction, Titkok hálójában, Uçkur, ZIPPER ジッパー エリートが堕ちた罠, Φερμουάρ, Молния