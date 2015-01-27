Menu
5.8 IMDb Rating: 5.8
Kinoafisha Films Zipper

Zipper 18+
Zipper - trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 28 August 2015
World premiere 27 January 2015
27 January 2015 Russia 16+
27 January 2015 Kazakhstan
28 August 2015 USA
27 January 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,500,000
Production 33 Pictures, Cargo Entertainment, Intercut Capital
Zipper, Χωρίς φραγμούς, Luxúria e Poder, Obsesie periculoasa, Ranh Gioi Cám Dô, Reckless, Sex Addiction, Titkok hálójában, Uçkur, ZIPPER ジッパー　エリートが堕ちた罠, Φερμουάρ, Молния
Director
Mora Stephens
Lena Headey
Dianna Agron
John Cho
Patrick Wilson
Elena Satine
5.8
5.8 IMDb
Zipper - trailer
