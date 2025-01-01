IsabelleOne morning you're over there doing something you feel is important, but it's hard as well, you know? You can't wait to go back home. Then finally you're there. You always arrive exhausted, having changed plans like four times.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MelanieHe could still, many years from now, recall the scene in all its detail. The lock of hair she placed behind her ear. The way the washing label stuck out from the neck of her tanktop. The streetlights that went out as they passed Kevin Anderson's house. That strangely familiar smell of damp earth that he couldn't quite place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ConradThere are days I'm invisible, I can do whatever I want. I must be careful not to lose that ability.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
IsabelleAgain you get the feeling that you're in the wrong place.
Jonah[catching his brother dancing]Oh my God! That was so weird! Oh my God, dude, you're like the Billy Elliot of hip-hop. Hey, hey man I'm sorry, that was funny, it was really weird but it was funny. It was funny. It's funny, funny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conrad...the most times I've jerked off in one day... 7.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ConradSometimes I wish there were two of me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JonahJust think really hard about what you are doing here because... uh, I mean even if you see her that way, I don't think Conrad has to.