Louder Than Bombs Movie Quotes

Louder Than Bombs Movie Quotes

[Jonah gets off from phone with Amy]
Conrad You know, if I had a girl, I'd never lie to her.
Jonah Yeah? Good luck with that.
Isabelle One morning you're over there doing something you feel is important, but it's hard as well, you know? You can't wait to go back home. Then finally you're there. You always arrive exhausted, having changed plans like four times.
Melanie He could still, many years from now, recall the scene in all its detail. The lock of hair she placed behind her ear. The way the washing label stuck out from the neck of her tanktop. The streetlights that went out as they passed Kevin Anderson's house. That strangely familiar smell of damp earth that he couldn't quite place.
Conrad There are days I'm invisible, I can do whatever I want. I must be careful not to lose that ability.
Isabelle Again you get the feeling that you're in the wrong place.
Isabelle After this, I'll slow down, I promise.
Gene Reed [from trailer] I think he deserves to know the truth.
Jonah Truth? What is the truth?
Jonah [catching his brother dancing] Oh my God! That was so weird! Oh my God, dude, you're like the Billy Elliot of hip-hop. Hey, hey man I'm sorry, that was funny, it was really weird but it was funny. It was funny. It's funny, funny.
Conrad ...the most times I've jerked off in one day... 7.
Conrad Sometimes I wish there were two of me.
Jonah Just think really hard about what you are doing here because... uh, I mean even if you see her that way, I don't think Conrad has to.
