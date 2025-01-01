Menu
Kinoafisha Films Kidnap Kidnap Movie Quotes

Kidnap Movie Quotes

Karla Dyson You took the wrong kid!
Karla Dyson Let me tell you something, as long as my son is in that car, I will not stop. Wherever you go I will be right behind you.
Karla Dyson That's what all these people did. They waited.
Karla Dyson My son's been kidnapped.
Deputy Sheriff If you wait here with me, ma'am, we'll file a report right now.
Karla Dyson Marco...
Frankie Dyson Polo.
Karla Dyson Marco...
Frankie Dyson [running off] Polo...
Karla Dyson Marco... Marco... Frankie=
Karla Dyson [Karla notices Frankie's toy on a park bench] Frank! Are you hiding, Frankie?
Claire Are your oats steel-cut?
Karla Dyson No, they're Quaker.
[last lines]
Terry You Just Had To Keep On Coming... Didn't You!
