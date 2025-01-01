Menu
Kidnap Movie Quotes
Kidnap Movie Quotes
Karla Dyson
You took the wrong kid!
Karla Dyson
Let me tell you something, as long as my son is in that car, I will not stop. Wherever you go I will be right behind you.
Karla Dyson
That's what all these people did. They waited.
Karla Dyson
My son's been kidnapped.
Deputy Sheriff
If you wait here with me, ma'am, we'll file a report right now.
Karla Dyson
Marco...
Frankie Dyson
Polo.
Karla Dyson
Marco...
Frankie Dyson
[running off]
Polo...
Karla Dyson
Marco... Marco... Frankie=
Karla Dyson
[Karla notices Frankie's toy on a park bench]
Frank! Are you hiding, Frankie?
Claire
Are your oats steel-cut?
Karla Dyson
No, they're Quaker.
[last lines]
Terry
You Just Had To Keep On Coming... Didn't You!
