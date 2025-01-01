Menu
Taxi Movie Quotes

Nasrin Sotoudeh They work in a way that let us to know they are watching us.Their tactics are obvious.First, they write you up a police record. Suddenly, you are accused of being an agent for Mossad, The CIA, or MI6. Then they tack on something about your morals, your lifestyle. They make your life into a prison.Although you are released from prison, but the outside world is only a bigger prison.They make your nearest friends into your worst enemies.After that you think all you can do is either leave the country or pray to return to that hole. So i think it's better to let it go.
Jafar Panahi Those films are already made, those books are already written. You have to look elsewhere, you have to find it for yourself.
Jafar Panahi I think all movies are worth watching. Depends on your taste.
