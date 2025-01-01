Menu
Kinoafisha Films Spider-Man: Homecoming Spider-Man: Homecoming Movie Quotes

Aunt May [after seeing Peter with Spider-Man suit] What the Fu...
Ned Leeds Peter, are you okay?
Spider-Man Yeah. Just keep trying to get through to Happy.
Ned Leeds It's been an honor, Spider-Man.
[library lights turn on]
Ms. Warren What are you doing here? There's a dance.
Ned Leeds Uh...
[quickly shuts his laptop]
Ned Leeds [awkwardly] I'm... looking... at porn.
Steve Rogers Hi, I'm Captain America. Here to talk to you about one of the most valuable traits a student or soldier can have. Patience. Sometimes, patience is the key to victory. Sometimes, it leads to very little, and it seems like it's not worth it, and you wonder why you waited so long for something so disappointing... How many more of these?
[Spider-Man shows up at a robbery carried out by men in Avengers masks]
Spider-Man Wait a minute... You guys aren't the real Avengers! I can tell. Hulk gives it away.
Tony Stark Can't you just be a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man?
Peter Parker I'm sick of Mr. Stark treating me like a kid.
Ned Leeds But you are a kid.
Peter Parker Yeah. A kid who can stop a bus with his bare hands.
Mr. Harrington It would be terrible to lose a student...
Mr. Harrington ...on a school trip...
Mr. Harrington ...again.
Mr. Delmar [In Spanish] His aunt is a beautiful Italian woman!
Peter Parker [In Spanish] How's your daughter?
Peter Parker I've gotta go.
Michelle Where are you going?
[Peter stares at her]
Michelle What are you hiding, Peter?
[Peter still stares at her, at a loss for words]
Michelle [laughs] I'm just kidding. I don't care. Bye.
Adrian Toomes [to Peter] You need to understand, I will do anything to protect my family. I know you know what I'm talking about. So don't mess with me. Don't interfere in my business again. Because I will kill you and anyone you care about.
Ned Leeds [to Peter] Can you summon an army of spiders?
Peter Parker No, man!
May Parker [to Peter] You need to stop carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders.
[Peter's face is turning pale white, after finding out that Toomes is Liz's father]
Adrian Toomes Hey, you up for some bourbon, some gin, rum?
Spider-Man I'm not old enough to drink.
Adrian Toomes Right answer.
[winks]
Adrian Toomes Eight years without any trouble from those bozos over at Stark Tower, and then this little bastard in red tights shows up, and he thinks he can tear down everything I've built. We're gonna put 'em outta business! We're gonna take everything they got!
Adrian Toomes The rich, the powerful, like Stark, they don't care about us! The world's changed boys, time we change too!
Peter Parker I can't make it to the Decathlon next week. I have the Stark Internship.
Abe Oh, no.
Michelle Peter's not going to Nationals.
Abe Why not?
Liz Really, before Nationals?
Michelle Figures. He's already bailed out on marching band and robotics club.
[Everyone looks at her]
Michelle I'm not obsessed with him, I'm just super observant.
Adrian Toomes How many times have I told you not to fire them out in the open?
Jackson Brice You said to move the merchandise!
Adrian Toomes Under the radar! Under the radar! If you bring Damage Control or the Avengers down here, we're through! You're out there, wearing that goofy thing like Mel Carbs, calling yourself the Shocker! "I'm the Shocker! I shock people!" What is this, Pro Wrestling?
Mac Gargan Rumor has it that you know who he is.
Adrian Toomes If I knew who he was, he'd already be dead.
Peter Parker Just a typical homecoming, on the outside of an invisible jet, fighting my girlfriends dad.
Tony Stark Previously on "Peter Screws the Pooch", I tell you to stay away from this. Instead, you hacked a multi-million dollar suit so you could sneak around behind my back doing the *one thing* I told you not to do.
Peter Parker Is everyone okay?
Tony Stark No thanks to you.
Peter Parker No thanks to me? Those weapons were out there and I tried to tell you about it, but you didn't listen. None of this would've happened if you had just listened to me! If you even cared, you'd actually be here.
[Tony Stark steps out of the suit to reveal that he *is* in fact there]
Tony Stark I did listen, kid. Who do you think called the FBI, huh? Do you know that I was the only one who believed in you? Everyone else said I was *crazy* to recruit a 14-year-old kid.
Peter Parker I'm 15.
Tony Stark No, this is where you ZIP IT, alright? The adult is talking! What if somebody had died tonight? Different story, right? 'Cause that's on *you*. And if you died, I feel like that's on me. I don't need that on my conscience.
Peter Parker Yes, sir, I...
Tony Stark Yes.
Peter Parker I'm sorry. In sorry.
Tony Stark "Sorry" doesn't cut it.
Peter Parker I understand. I just wanted to be like you.
Tony Stark And I wanted you to be better. Okay, it's not working out. I'm gonna need the suit back.
Peter Parker For how long?
Tony Stark Forever.
Peter Parker [on the verge of tears] No! No, no, no! Please, please, please!
Tony Stark Let's have it.
Peter Parker You don't understand! This is all I have! I'm nothing without this suit!
Tony Stark If you're nothing without this suit, then you shouldn't have it, okay? God, I sound like my dad.
Peter Parker I don't have any other clothes.
Tony Stark Okay, we'll sort that out.
Ned Leeds [to Peter] You were on the ceiling!
Spider-Man I got you!
Karen This is your chance. Kiss her.
Peter Parker [in a car with Tony] So, to become an Avenger, is there like trials or an interview?
Tony Stark Just don't do anything I *would* do.
[Peter nods]
Tony Stark And definitely don't do anything I wouldn't do.
[Peter looks confused]
Tony Stark There's a little gray area in there and that's where you operate.
Peter Parker Oh...
Tony Stark Alright?
[Tony reaches across Peter with his arm. Peter wraps his arms around him]
Tony Stark That's not a hug, I'm just grabbing the door for you.
[opens Peter's door]
Tony Stark All right, kid. Good luck out there.
May Parker [to Peter] I know you left detention today. I know you left the decathlon. I know you sneak out of this house every night and that is not okay. Peter, what is going on with you? You can tell me! Just you and me. I promise.
Gary [sees Spider-Man] I think I know that guy!
Adrian Toomes Peter, you're young. You don't understand how the world works.
Peter Parker Yeah, but I understand that selling weapons to criminals is wrong!
Adrian Toomes How do you think your buddy Stark paid for that tower, or any of his little toys? Those people, Pete, those people up there, the rich and the powerful, they do whatever they want. Guys like us, like you and me... they don't care about us. We build their roads and we fight all their wars and everything. They don't care about us. We have to pick up after them. We have to eat their table scraps. That's how it is. I know you know what I'm talking about, Peter.
Peter Parker Why are you telling me this?
Adrian Toomes 'Cause I want you to understand. And... I needed a little time to get her airborne.
[Summons Vulture harness]
Gary Don't make me go down there, punk!
Peter Parker Wow, they're in the middle of a heist! I could catch them all red-handed, this is awesome! Okay, I'm gonna get a little closer so I can see what's happening.
Karen Would you like me to engage Enhanced Combat Mode?
Peter Parker Enhanced Combat Mode? Yeah!
Karen Activating Instant-Kill.
Peter Parker What? No, no, no, I don't wanna kill anybody!
Karen Deactivating Instant-Kill.
[Peter jumps out of his position and tries to swing, only to plummet face-first into the ground]
Peter Parker What the hell just happened?
Karen You jumped off a sign and landed on your face.
Adrian Toomes [Turns a gun to Peter] Does she know?
Peter Parker Know what?
Adrian Toomes So she doesn't, good. Close to the vest, I admire that. I've got a few secrets of my own. Of all the reasons I didn't want my daughter to date! Peter, nothing is more important than family. You saved my daughter's life, and I could never forget something like that, so I'll give you one chance. You ready? You walk through those doors, and you forget any of this happened. And don't you ever, ever interfere with my business again, because if you do, I'll kill you, and everyone that you love. I'll kill you dead. That's what I'll do to protect my family. Pete, you understand? Hey. I just saved your life. Now, what do you say?
Peter Parker [Awkwardly] Thank you.
Adrian Toomes You're welcome. Now, you go in there, and you show my daughter a good time, okay? Just not too good.
Spider-Man [Spider-Man secures Davis's hand to his car with a web] That's going to dissolve in two hours.
Aaron Davis No. No, no! You're going to fix this!
Spider-Man Two hours! You deserve that!
Aaron Davis I've got ice cream!
Spider-Man You're a criminal! Bye, Mr. Criminal!
[Vulture's wings cut the building pillars surrounding Spider-Man]
Spider-Man You missed! You didn't even hit me!
Adrian Toomes Yeah, but then again... I wasn't even trying to.
Tony Stark Listen, I know school sucks. I know you want to save the world. But... you're not ready yet.
Ned Leeds You're the Spider-Man, from YouTube!
Street Vendor Hey! You're that spider guy from TV!
Spider-Man Call me Spider-Man.
Street Vendor Ok, Spider-Man. Do a flip.
[Spider-Man does a flip]
Street Vendor YEAH!
[Spider-Man interrogates Aaron Davis in a comical manner]
Aaron Davis Can I give you some advice? You gotta get better at this part of the job.
[after punching Spider-Man into a bus using the Shocker Gauntlet]
Herman Schultz You know, I wasn't too sure about this at first, but... damn!
Tony Stark Sorry I took your suit. I mean, you had it coming. Actually, it turns out it was the perfect sort of tough love moment that you needed, right? To urge you on, right? Wouldn't you think? Don't you think?
Peter Parker Gee, I, I...
Tony Stark Let's just say it was.
[sighs]
Peter Parker Mr. Stark, I'm...
Tony Stark You screwed the pooch hard. Big time. But then you did the right thing: you took the dog to the free clinic, you raised the hybrid puppies... alright, not my best analogy. I was wrong about you. I think with a little more mentoring, you could be a real asset to the team.
Peter Parker To the, to the... to the team?
Tony Stark Yeah! Anyway, there's about 50 reporters behind that door, real ones, not bloggers, so when you're ready...
[Reveals the Iron Spider Armor]
Tony Stark Why don't you try that on... and I'll introduce the world to the newest official member of the Avengers: Spider-Man.
Aaron Davis [on phone] I'm sorry, Miles. I'm not gonna make it... Yeah, I'm stuck.
Anne Marie Hoag Attention, please! In accordance with Executive Order 396-B, all post-battle clean-up operations are now under our jurisdiction. Thank you for your service; we'll take it from here.
Peter Parker So, to become an Avenger, are there like trials, or an interview.
Flash I don't know. I got to check my calendar first. I got a hot date with Black Widow coming up.
Abe [ringing the bell] That is false.
Mr. Harrington What did I tell you about using the bell for comedic purposes?
Pepper Potts Where's the kid?
Happy Hogan He left.
Pepper Potts Everybody's waiting.
Tony Stark You know what? He actually made a really mature choice. It just surprised the heck out of us.
Pepper Potts Did you guys screw this up?
Tony Stark [points at Happy] He told the kid to go wait in the car.
Pepper Potts Are you kidding me? I've got a room full of people in there waiting for some big announcement. What am I gonna tell them?
Tony Stark Think of something. How about, um... Hap, you still got that ring?
Happy Hogan [pretends to search his pockets] Do I... I, uh...
Tony Stark The engagement ring!
Happy Hogan [smirks] Are you kidding? I've been carrying this since 2008.
[takes out the ring and holds it up]
Tony Stark Okay.
Pepper Potts I think I can think of something better than that.
Tony Stark Well, it would buy us a little time.
[Pepper kisses Tony]
Tony Stark Like we need time.
Steve Rogers [Captain America is in a PSA being shown during detention] So... you got detention. You screwed up. You know what you did was wrong. The question is, how are you gonna make things right? Maybe you were trying to be cool. But take it from a guy who's been frozen for 65 years... the only way to really be cool is to follow the rules.
Adrian Toomes [pulls up to a red traffic light] That's terrible what happened down there in DC, though. Were you scared? I bet you were glad when your old pal Spider-Man showed up in the elevator, though, huh?
Peter Parker Yeah, well, I- I- I actually didn't go up. I saw it all from the ground. Pretty lucky that he was there that day.
Adrian Toomes [traffic light turns green] Good old Spider-Man.
Peter Parker No, Spider-Man isn't a party trick! I'm just gonna be myself.
Ned Leeds Peter, nobody wants that!
Michelle [as the Washington Monument is attacked] My friends are up there!
Michelle My friends call me MJ.
Ned Leeds I thought you didn't have any friends.
Michelle I... didn't.
Spider-Man [to his camera in Berlin] No one has actually told me why I'm in Berlin or what I'm doing. Something about Captain America going crazy.
Michelle Excuse me, can we go already? Because I was hoping to get in some light protesting in front of an embassy before dinner.
Mr. Harrington Protesting is patriotic.
Adrian Toomes You know what? I can't afford your bullshit. Get out of here.
Jackson Brice What?
Adrian Toomes You're done. You're off the crew.
Jackson Brice Yeah, all right. All right. I wonder if you can afford me out there, though, right? With everything I know?
Adrian Toomes Excuse me?
Jackson Brice Um, I'm just saying... maybe your wife would like to know where you really get your money from.
Adrian Toomes You know what?
Jackson Brice What?
Adrian Toomes You're right.
[turns to Mason, points to a weapon on the table]
Adrian Toomes That work?
Phineas Mason I don't know.
[Toomes picks up the weapon, turns back to Brice]
Phineas Mason I can't afford that.
[Toomes fires the weapon and incinerates Brice, reducing him to a pile of ash]
Herman Schultz Damn.
Adrian Toomes [stares at the weapon, confused] I thought this was the anti-gravity gun.
Phineas Mason What? No, that's that one.
[Toomes walks over to the ash pile, picks up the Shocker gauntlet, and hands it to Schultz]
Adrian Toomes Here. Now you're the Shocker. Get out there and find that weapon he lost.
Herman Schultz [grins] A'ight.
Ned Leeds Do you lay eggs?
Peter Parker [taken aback] What? No!
Ned Leeds Can you spit venom?
Peter Parker No.
Ned Leeds Can you summon an army of spiders?
Peter Parker [beat] No, Ned.
Tour Guide Ok, guys, I know that was scary, but our safety systems are working.
Karen The safety systems are completely failing.
Tour Guide We're very safe in here.
Karen The occupants are in imminent mortal danger.
Peter Parker It is I, Thor, son of Odin!
Steve Rogers Today, my good friend, your gym teacher will be conducting the Captain America Fitness Challenge.
Coach Wilson Thank you, Captain. I'm pretty sure this guy's a war criminal now, but whatever. I have to show these videos. It's required by the state. Let's do it.
Ned Leeds Always got that internship.
Peter Parker Yeah, well, hopefully, soon it'll lead to a real job with them.
Ned Leeds That would be so sweet.
Peter Parker Right?
Ned Leeds He'd be all, "Good job on those spreadsheets, Peter. Here's a gold coin."
[Peter gives him a look]
Ned Leeds I don't know how jobs work.
Peter Parker That's exactly how they work.
Ned Leeds Oh.
[Chuckles]
Spider-Man Hey, Happy! Um, here's my report for tonight. I stopped a grand theft bicycle. Couldn't find the owner, so I just left a note. Um... I helped this lost, old Dominican lady. She was really nice and bought me a churro. So I just, um, feel like I could be doing more. You know? Just curious when the next real mission is gonna be. So, yeah, just call me back. It's Peter. Parker.
[He hangs up the phone]
Spider-Man Why would I tell him about the churro?
[first lines]
Adrian Toomes Things are never gonna be the same. I mean, look at this. You got aliens. You got big green guys tearing down buildings. When I was kid, I used to draw cowboys and Indians.
Phineas Mason Actually, it's Native American, but whatever.
Peter Parker [after asking Liz to homecoming] May, I need your help.
Peter Parker We should probably stop staring before it gets weird.
Michelle Too late, you guys are losers.
Ned Leeds Then why do you sit with us?
Michelle Because I don't have any friends.
Betty Now, see, for me, it would be F Thor, marry Iron Man, and kill Hulk.
Charles Well, what about the Spider-Man?
Betty It's just Spider-Man.
Liz Did you guys see the bank security cam on YouTube? He fought off four guys.
Betty Oh my God, she's crushing on Spider-Man.
Charles No way.
Liz Kind of?
Betty Ugh, gross. He's probably like, thirty.
Tony Stark Hey, May. How you doing? What are you wearing? Something skimpy, I hope.
[Peter frowns at Tony]
Tony Stark Peter, that's inappropriate. All right, let's start over. You can edit it.
Aaron Davis [Aaron's left hand gets webbed to his car trunk door, the Spider Drone scans him, and Spider-Man approaches.]
Spider-Man REMEMBER ME?
[His voice is distorted, sounding deep and booming]
Aaron Davis [startled] WHOA! I...
Spider-Man YOU HAVE INFORMATION, AND YOU WILL GIVE IT TO ME NOW!
Aaron Davis [scared] Okay, okay, chill!
Spider-Man COME ON!
Aaron Davis What happened to your voice?
Spider-Man WHAT DO YOU MEAN WHAT HAPPENED TO MY VOICE?
Aaron Davis Look, I saw you from the bridge. I know what a girl sounds like.
Spider-Man I'M NOT A GIRL, I'M A BOY. I MEAN I'M... I'M A MAN!
Aaron Davis I don't care WHAT you are. A boy or a girl...
Spider-Man I'M NOT A GIRL! I'M A MAN!
[impatient]
Spider-Man COME ON, MAN, LOOK, WHO'S SELLING THESE WEAPONS? I NEED TO KNOW! GIVE ME NAMES, OR ELSE!
Aaron Davis [Aaron closes the trunk, still stuck] You ain't never done this before, have you?
Spider-Man [to Karen, exasperated] DEACTIVATE INTERROGATION MODE.
Ned Leeds You got bit by a spider? Can it bite me? Well, it probably would have hurt, right? You know what? Whatever. Even if it did hurt, I'd let it bite me. Maybe. How much did it hurt?
Peter Parker The spider's dead, Ned.
Anne Marie Hoag If you have a grievance you may take it up with my superiors.
Adrian Toomes Your superiors and who the hell are they!
Spider-Man It is really cool seeing you guys in person.
Adrian Toomes So that's it? You're just gonna run?
Herman Schultz Feds were waiting for us. Now we're on Iron Man's radar? Yeah, I'm running. You should too.
Adrian Toomes You know I can't do that.
Herman Schultz So now what?
Adrian Toomes Mason, can you get that seal thing up and running in time?
Phineas Mason Seriously? Yes. You will not regret this.
Adrian Toomes You in?
Happy Hogan All right, wheels up in eight minutes. We just got to load Tony's old Hulkbuster Armor, prototype for Cap's new shield, and the Meging, the Megi-, the- Thor's magic belt.
Flash [Flash is a DJ at a party and he's making fun of Peter with his sound equipment and the other party goers] When I say penis you say Parker. Penis!
Crowd Parker!
Flash Penis!
Crowd Parker!
Spider-Man Hey big guy quit moving around!
Ned Leeds I'm sorry, so sorry sir.
