Steve RogersHi, I'm Captain America. Here to talk to you about one of the most valuable traits a student or soldier can have. Patience. Sometimes, patience is the key to victory. Sometimes, it leads to very little, and it seems like it's not worth it, and you wonder why you waited so long for something so disappointing... How many more of these?
[Spider-Man shows up at a robbery carried out by men in Avengers masks]
Spider-ManWait a minute... You guys aren't the real Avengers! I can tell. Hulk gives it away.
Tony StarkCan't you just be a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man?
Michelle[laughs]I'm just kidding. I don't care. Bye.
Adrian Toomes[to Peter]You need to understand, I will do anything to protect my family. I know you know what I'm talking about. So don't mess with me. Don't interfere in my business again. Because I will kill you and anyone you care about.
Ned Leeds[to Peter]Can you summon an army of spiders?
Adrian ToomesEight years without any trouble from those bozos over at Stark Tower, and then this little bastard in red tights shows up, and he thinks he can tear down everything I've built. We're gonna put 'em outta business! We're gonna take everything they got!
Adrian ToomesThe rich, the powerful, like Stark, they don't care about us! The world's changed boys, time we change too!
Peter ParkerI can't make it to the Decathlon next week. I have the Stark Internship.
Adrian ToomesUnder the radar! Under the radar! If you bring Damage Control or the Avengers down here, we're through! You're out there, wearing that goofy thing like Mel Carbs, calling yourself the Shocker! "I'm the Shocker! I shock people!" What is this, Pro Wrestling?
Peter ParkerJust a typical homecoming, on the outside of an invisible jet, fighting my girlfriends dad.
Tony StarkPreviously on "Peter Screws the Pooch", I tell you to stay away from this. Instead, you hacked a multi-million dollar suit so you could sneak around behind my back doing the *one thing* I told you not to do.
Peter ParkerNo thanks to me? Those weapons were out there and I tried to tell you about it, but you didn't listen. None of this would've happened if you had just listened to me! If you even cared, you'd actually be here.
[Tony Stark steps out of the suit to reveal that he *is* in fact there]
Tony StarkI did listen, kid. Who do you think called the FBI, huh? Do you know that I was the only one who believed in you? Everyone else said I was *crazy* to recruit a 14-year-old kid.
Tony StarkNo, this is where you ZIP IT, alright? The adult is talking! What if somebody had died tonight? Different story, right? 'Cause that's on *you*. And if you died, I feel like that's on me. I don't need that on my conscience.
May Parker[to Peter]I know you left detention today. I know you left the decathlon. I know you sneak out of this house every night and that is not okay. Peter, what is going on with you? You can tell me! Just you and me. I promise.
Adrian ToomesPeter, you're young. You don't understand how the world works.
Peter ParkerYeah, but I understand that selling weapons to criminals is wrong!
Adrian ToomesHow do you think your buddy Stark paid for that tower, or any of his little toys? Those people, Pete, those people up there, the rich and the powerful, they do whatever they want. Guys like us, like you and me... they don't care about us. We build their roads and we fight all their wars and everything. They don't care about us. We have to pick up after them. We have to eat their table scraps. That's how it is. I know you know what I'm talking about, Peter.
Adrian ToomesSo she doesn't, good. Close to the vest, I admire that. I've got a few secrets of my own. Of all the reasons I didn't want my daughter to date! Peter, nothing is more important than family. You saved my daughter's life, and I could never forget something like that, so I'll give you one chance. You ready? You walk through those doors, and you forget any of this happened. And don't you ever, ever interfere with my business again, because if you do, I'll kill you, and everyone that you love. I'll kill you dead. That's what I'll do to protect my family. Pete, you understand? Hey. I just saved your life. Now, what do you say?
[Spider-Man interrogates Aaron Davis in a comical manner]
Aaron DavisCan I give you some advice? You gotta get better at this part of the job.
[after punching Spider-Man into a bus using the Shocker Gauntlet]
Herman SchultzYou know, I wasn't too sure about this at first, but... damn!
Tony StarkSorry I took your suit. I mean, you had it coming. Actually, it turns out it was the perfect sort of tough love moment that you needed, right? To urge you on, right? Wouldn't you think? Don't you think?
Tony StarkYou screwed the pooch hard. Big time. But then you did the right thing: you took the dog to the free clinic, you raised the hybrid puppies... alright, not my best analogy. I was wrong about you. I think with a little more mentoring, you could be a real asset to the team.
Steve Rogers[Captain America is in a PSA being shown during detention]So... you got detention. You screwed up. You know what you did was wrong. The question is, how are you gonna make things right? Maybe you were trying to be cool. But take it from a guy who's been frozen for 65 years... the only way to really be cool is to follow the rules.
Adrian Toomes[pulls up to a red traffic light]That's terrible what happened down there in DC, though. Were you scared? I bet you were glad when your old pal Spider-Man showed up in the elevator, though, huh?
Peter ParkerYeah, well, I- I- I actually didn't go up. I saw it all from the ground. Pretty lucky that he was there that day.
Spider-ManHey, Happy! Um, here's my report for tonight. I stopped a grand theft bicycle. Couldn't find the owner, so I just left a note. Um... I helped this lost, old Dominican lady. She was really nice and bought me a churro. So I just, um, feel like I could be doing more. You know? Just curious when the next real mission is gonna be. So, yeah, just call me back. It's Peter. Parker.