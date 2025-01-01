Tony Stark Previously on "Peter Screws the Pooch", I tell you to stay away from this. Instead, you hacked a multi-million dollar suit so you could sneak around behind my back doing the *one thing* I told you not to do.

Peter Parker Is everyone okay?

Tony Stark No thanks to you.

Peter Parker No thanks to me? Those weapons were out there and I tried to tell you about it, but you didn't listen. None of this would've happened if you had just listened to me! If you even cared, you'd actually be here.

[Tony Stark steps out of the suit to reveal that he *is* in fact there]

Tony Stark I did listen, kid. Who do you think called the FBI, huh? Do you know that I was the only one who believed in you? Everyone else said I was *crazy* to recruit a 14-year-old kid.

Tony Stark No, this is where you ZIP IT, alright? The adult is talking! What if somebody had died tonight? Different story, right? 'Cause that's on *you*. And if you died, I feel like that's on me. I don't need that on my conscience.

Peter Parker I'm sorry. In sorry.

Tony Stark "Sorry" doesn't cut it.

Peter Parker I understand. I just wanted to be like you.

Tony Stark And I wanted you to be better. Okay, it's not working out. I'm gonna need the suit back.

Peter Parker For how long?

Peter Parker [on the verge of tears] No! No, no, no! Please, please, please!

Tony Stark Let's have it.

Peter Parker You don't understand! This is all I have! I'm nothing without this suit!

Tony Stark If you're nothing without this suit, then you shouldn't have it, okay? God, I sound like my dad.

Peter Parker I don't have any other clothes.