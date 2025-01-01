Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Movie Quotes

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Movie Quotes

Alicia Marcus I still own 50% of this company.
Dr. Isaacs And what do you intend to do with that?
Alicia Marcus You are co-owner of this corporation, but Wesker... Wesker is still an employee.
Wesker I don't have to take your orders. My loyalties are with him.
Alicia Marcus I know. Albert Wesker, you're fired.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Isaacs Ah, how touching. The trinity of bitches, united in their hatred.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice What happened?
Red Queen When Isaacs died, I could bring myself back online and stop attacks on the remaining human settlements. You saved them.
Alice Why am I still alive?
Red Queen The antivirus only destroyed the T-virus within your body. It didn't harm the healthy cells. You are now free of infection.
Alice I thought I would die. You and Alicia, you lied to me.
Red Queen We had to know if you were willing to make the sacrifice, to give up your life for others. This was something no one at Umbrella would have done. Alicia Marcus was right about you.
Alice I *was* one of them. I was created by Umbrella, just an instrument for them.
Red Queen No. You became something more than they ever have anticipated. The clone became more human than they ever could be. And you have one more step to make.
Alice What do you mean?
Red Queen [opens the file, uploading it into Alice] Before she died, Alicia downloaded her memories for you. The childhood you never had combined with the woman she could never become.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Alice When the T-virus spread across the Earth, it did so at the speed of the modern world, carried by jetliners across the globe. The antivirus is airborne, spread by the winds. It could take years for it to reach every corner of the Earth. Until then, my work is not done. My name is Alice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice My name is Alice, and this is my story. The end of my story.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice You're still armed.
Doc Yes, I am.
Alice Claire would be so disappointed.
Doc In a few minutes, Claire will be dead, along with everybody you know.
Claire Redfield That's sweet.
Doc Sorry. My love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alicia Marcus Time is running out, Alice. You must kill him soon.
Dr. Isaacs It's good to see you too, Alicia. Marcus created the T-virus to save her, but the effects didn't last. But I've been waiting years for her to die.
Alice I'm not... I'm not a clone.
Dr. Isaacs Really? You must have wondered why you remember nothing of your childhood. Your father, your mother...
Alice Memory loss.
Dr. Isaacs No. You have no memory because you had no life, nothing before the mansion, when we created you 10 years ago.
Alice I know who I am.
Dr. Isaacs I don't think so. You're nothing more than a puppet whose strings were cut and then you wondered around for a little while thinking you were a real girl, but you're not. You're just a clever imitation, a facsimile. A rather troublesome one, at that.
Alice You're lying to me.
Red Queen I'm afraid he's not. You were created in her image, as was I. My likeness and voice were based on childhood recordings of Alicia Marcus, made by her father. Your genetic structure is based on her DNA, tweaked to avoid the progeria aging disease that afflicted her. I'm the child she was. You are the woman she would have been.
Alicia Marcus No. You are so much better than I ever could be. I let this happen. I was weak. You cannot afford to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Isaacs We've played a long game, you and me, but now it's over.
Alice Yes. Yes, it is.
Dr. Isaacs I made you...
Alice Yeah. Big mistake!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice Sometimes I feel like this has been my whole life. Running. Killing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Alice [narrating] They say that history is written by the victors. This, then, is the history of the Umbrella Corporation, formed by crusading scientist Professor James Marcus. Marcus had a young daughter, Alicia, afflicted with progeria, a progressive, fatal, wasting disease. Progeria caused premature aging. By the time she was 25, Alicia would have the body of a 90-year-old. Marcus was driven to save her, but the odds seemed impossible. And even as he worked desperately to create a cure, the young girl's father would record his daughter, her voice, her likeness, saving her for posterity. But then the breakthrough came. Marcus discovered the T-virus. Once injected, it would detect and repair damaged cells within the body. It was a miracle. The life of Alicia Marcus was saved. The T-virus had a myriad of applications, treating 1,000 different diseases. Overnight, it seemed a new era was dawning, a world without the fear of infection, sickness or decay. But it was not to be, for the T-virus had certain unforeseen side effects.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Isaacs [to Alice] Don't bother. You don't make it to the ice pick, the decanter or the fountain pen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wesker Help me.
Alicia Marcus You don't need help, Wesker. You're dying. Just get on with it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Isaacs How touching. The trinity of bitches, united in their hatred. Not that it will do you any good. I've been ahead of you every step of the way. You've changed nothing. You've saved no one. The world will still be cleansed, and the Umbrella Corporation will triumph. The only difference is, I'll no longer have to listen to your self-righteous whining. When you uploaded that fire to the Red Queen's stream, you turned against the corporation. When the rest of the board awake, you will be replaced, and I will assume complete control.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Isaacs I made you.
Alice Yeah. Big mistake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Isaacs' Clone What the hell are you?
Dr. Isaacs I'm you, you idiot.
Dr. Isaacs' Clone No. No. No, that's not possible.
Dr. Isaacs The real you.
Dr. Isaacs' Clone [stabbing the clone] Liar! Abomination! You dirty, filthy clone! I'm me. He's not me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more