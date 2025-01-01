Red Queen[opens the file, uploading it into Alice]Before she died, Alicia downloaded her memories for you. The childhood you never had combined with the woman she could never become.
[last lines]
AliceWhen the T-virus spread across the Earth, it did so at the speed of the modern world, carried by jetliners across the globe. The antivirus is airborne, spread by the winds. It could take years for it to reach every corner of the Earth. Until then, my work is not done. My name is Alice.
AliceMy name is Alice, and this is my story. The end of my story.
Dr. IsaacsI don't think so. You're nothing more than a puppet whose strings were cut and then you wondered around for a little while thinking you were a real girl, but you're not. You're just a clever imitation, a facsimile. A rather troublesome one, at that.
Red QueenI'm afraid he's not. You were created in her image, as was I. My likeness and voice were based on childhood recordings of Alicia Marcus, made by her father. Your genetic structure is based on her DNA, tweaked to avoid the progeria aging disease that afflicted her. I'm the child she was. You are the woman she would have been.
Alicia MarcusNo. You are so much better than I ever could be. I let this happen. I was weak. You cannot afford to be.
Dr. IsaacsWe've played a long game, you and me, but now it's over.
AliceSometimes I feel like this has been my whole life. Running. Killing.
[first lines]
Alice[narrating]They say that history is written by the victors. This, then, is the history of the Umbrella Corporation, formed by crusading scientist Professor James Marcus. Marcus had a young daughter, Alicia, afflicted with progeria, a progressive, fatal, wasting disease. Progeria caused premature aging. By the time she was 25, Alicia would have the body of a 90-year-old. Marcus was driven to save her, but the odds seemed impossible. And even as he worked desperately to create a cure, the young girl's father would record his daughter, her voice, her likeness, saving her for posterity. But then the breakthrough came. Marcus discovered the T-virus. Once injected, it would detect and repair damaged cells within the body. It was a miracle. The life of Alicia Marcus was saved. The T-virus had a myriad of applications, treating 1,000 different diseases. Overnight, it seemed a new era was dawning, a world without the fear of infection, sickness or decay. But it was not to be, for the T-virus had certain unforeseen side effects.
Dr. Isaacs[to Alice]Don't bother. You don't make it to the ice pick, the decanter or the fountain pen.
Alicia MarcusYou don't need help, Wesker. You're dying. Just get on with it.
Dr. IsaacsHow touching. The trinity of bitches, united in their hatred. Not that it will do you any good. I've been ahead of you every step of the way. You've changed nothing. You've saved no one. The world will still be cleansed, and the Umbrella Corporation will triumph. The only difference is, I'll no longer have to listen to your self-righteous whining. When you uploaded that fire to the Red Queen's stream, you turned against the corporation. When the rest of the board awake, you will be replaced, and I will assume complete control.