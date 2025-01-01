Eilis[instructing new immigrant]You have to think like an American. You'll feel so homesick that you'll want to die, and there's nothing you can do about it apart from endure it. But you will, and it won't kill you. And one day the sun will come out - you might not even notice straight away, it'll be that faint. And then you'll catch yourself thinking about something or someone who has no connection with the past. Someone who's only yours. And you'll realize... that this is where your life is.
EilisYou remember that after I had dinner at your house, you told me that you loved me?
[Tony nods, sombre and nervous]
EilisWell, I didn't really know what to say. But I know what to say now. I have thought about you and I like you, and I like seeing you, and maybe I feel the same way. So the next time you tell me you love me, if there is a next time, I'll, I'll say I love you too.
EilisI'd forgotten what this town is like. What were you planning to do, Miss Kelly? Keep me away from Jim? Stop me from going back to America? Perhaps you didn't even know. Perhaps it was enough for you to know that you could ruin me. My name is Eilis Fiorello.
EilisI wish that I could stop feeling that I want to be an Irish girl in Ireland.
Father FloodAll I can say is that it will pass. Homesickness is like most sicknesses. It'll make you feel wretched and it'll move on to somebody else.
TonyOK, so while you're being amenable. Can we go see a movie this week? When you're not at night classes?
Miss FortiniThen keep him. There isn't another Italian man like him in New York.
GeorginaTry and remember that sometimes it's nice to meet people who don't know your auntie.
SheilaWould I get married again? No, I want to be waiting outside the bathroom of my boarding house forever. Of course I do. That's why I go to that wretched dance every week. I want to be waiting outside my own bathroom, while some bad tempered fellow with hair growing out of his ears reads the newspaper on the toilet and I wish I was back here, talking to you.
Georgina[about their ship cabin]This is hell. Never again.
DianaIt's not politics to talk about eye operations.
Mrs. KeoghIt is if the eyes belong to a politician.
Mrs. KeoghI'll tell you this much: I am going to ask Father Flood to preach a sermon on the dangers of giddiness. I now see that giddiness is the eighth deadly sin. A giddy girl is every bit as evil as a slothful man, and the noise she makes is a lot worse. Now, enough.
Mrs. Keogh[Preparing for a weekend at the beach]Diana's right, though, Eilis. You need to think carefully about your costume. It's the most Tony will ever have seen of you. You don't want to put him off.
Mrs. KeoghEllis, from the look of you, you have greasy skin, is that right? What do you do about that?
EilisJust... Well, I wash it, Mrs. Keogh, with soap.
Miss McAdamThere is nothing wrong with soap. Soap was good enough for our Lord. I expect.
Mrs. KeoghWell, which brand did he use, Miss McAdam? Does the Bible tell you that?
DianaOur Lord is a man anyway. He didn't care about greasy skin.
Mrs. KeoghLadies, no more talk about our Lord's complexion at dinner, please.
LaurenzioYou'll have to go to Ebbets Field if you want to see him in the summer.
MaurizioHe never mentioned the Dodgers? Not even once? What's the matter with you?
Miss Fortini[Fitting Ellis with a new swimming costume]You'll have to shave down there. I'll give you a razor that will do the trick. You're all right there for the moment. Most Italian men appreciate a fuller figure. But, watch yourself over the summer. The black's too dark for your pale skin. Let's see you in the green.
Mary LaceyEilis, what's the matter? Has something happened with Jim?
Eilis[crying]Mammy, I'm sorry. I'm so sorry. I'm married. I got married in Brooklyn before I came home. I should have told you. I should have told you as soon as I got back. I want to be with him. I want to be with my husband.
Tony[walking Eilis home from school]So, ten minutes before I'm supposed to meet you, and I'm standing ankle-deep in sewage that's pouring through this old lady's ceiling. Yeah. Even if you're thinking of inviting me in for a coffee, I'd have to say no for your sake.
TonyI wanna ask you something and you're gonna say, "Oh, it's too soon. I don't really know him well enough. We only been out a couple of times." Oh, it's nothing so bad. It's just something that most guys, they...
EilisPlease just ask. You're beginning to terrify me.
TonyOh. Sure. Will you come for dinner and meet my family sometime?
Tony[showing Eilis an empty field]This is it. We're gonna build five houses here if we can, and Mom and Dad, they're gonna have one 'cause Ma always wanted a house with a backyard. We'll sell three. And the other one, my brothers, they asked me if I wanted it and I said that I did. So I guess what I'm saying is, you wanna live out here on Long Island? I mean, I know it doesn't look like much right now, but all the land around here has been sold, so we wouldn't be on our own, and-and there'd be telephone cables and electricity, everything. We're gonna set up a company. A building company, the three of us. And I'm gonna do the plumbing, and Laurence'll do the carpentry and... don't go all quiet on me. At least tell me you'll think about it.
Mary LaceyA lad from Davis's came around. They have a problem in their accounts department. They need you up there straightaway.
EilisIs that all? I'll just put the shopping away.
Mary LaceyNo, no, leave it. Straightaway, the young fella said.
EilisIt doesn't matter what he said, Mother. I'm not an employee. I'd be doing them a favor.
Mary LaceyPlease, let me do the shopping.
Mary Lacey[after Rose dies]People really loved her, Eilis. Her friends from work, the neighbors, everybody. Nobody knew what to say to me. When your daddy died, I said to myself that I shouldn't grieve too much because I had the two of you. And then when you went to America, I told myself the same thing because she was here with me. But everyone's gone now, Eilis. I have nobody.
Jim FarrellWe could try the Connaught Hotel bar. There may be a few of the fellas from the rugby club there.
TonyDear Eilis. I hope that you are doing well in Ireland. I hope that your mother's feeling less sad. It will not be long before your friend gets married and you can come home. This week, it's like the whole world's basements are flooding. I've fixed three. I've been working hard. I've been saving money. And evrybody asks me about you all the time.
Frankie FiorelloYou missed out an "E", I think. It's "everybody".
TonyAnyway, I think that is all my news. Mom and Dad and all my brothers, they all say hello. I think about you most minutes of most days. Even when I go see the Dodgers, I do not concentrate on the games. With love, your Tony.
[leaving class, Eilis is disappointed to see Tony isn't waiting to walk her home]
Father Flood[learning she's homesick]I'm so sorry, Eilis. This is all my fault. I was led to believe that you didn't need looking after. Franco Bartocci says you're doing great here. Ma Keogh says you're the nicest lodger she's ever had.
Father FloodI'd forgotten just how bad it feels to be away from home. I've enrolled you in a night class, for bookkeeping. In Brooklyn College. It'll be three nights a week, and I paid your tuition for the first semester.
Father FloodWell, I was amazed that someone as clever as you couldn't find proper work at home. I've been here too long. I forget what it's like in Ireland. So when your sister wrote to me about you, I said that the Church would try to help. Anyway, we need Irish girls in Brooklyn.
GeorginaWear it with this and, uh... this. Don't look too innocent, though. I'll put some rouge and mascara on you. Perhaps a little eyeliner. Stand up straight. Polish your shoes. And don't cough, whatever you do. Don't be rude or pushy, but don't look too nervous. Think like an American. You have to know where you're going.
Miss FortiniRemember, if people like it here, they'll come back, so you treat every customer as if she's a new friend.
EilisOh, just night classes. I want to be a bookkeeper. I like working in the shop well enough, but I don't want to be there forever.
Frankie Fiorello[coming back with his father]I'm sorry, Eilis. I'm an idiot.
[Mr. Fiorello flicks his ear]
Frankie FiorelloI'm a rude idiot.
Rose Lacey[in a letter to Eilis]It's hard for me to believe that you're reading this in America, thousands of miles across the sea. The big news here is that since you left, Mammy has stopped shopping at Nettles Kelly's. As you know, her bread wasn't always fresh and she overcharged for everything. And she's awful.
Mary Lacey[in another letter]I haven't told her to her face. There's no need. She knows that she overcharges and her bread's not fresh.
Rose LaceyWe talk about you every evening, of course. We want to know everything. I'm sure you're busy, but even if your letters were 200 pages, they wouldn't be long enough for your mother. Take care of yourself. Love.
Ship Waiter[Eilis finishes eating]It's good to see that not everybody's put off their dinner by the weather forecast. It's supposed to be a rough one tonight, so none of the other passengers are eating. A few spoonfuls of soup maybe, but not the mutton stew.
Rose Lacey[helping Eilis pack]Is that really everything you own? Oh, Eilis. I should have looked after you better.
EilisYou've bought most of the clothes in this case. That's one of the reasons I'm going, 'cause I can't buy me own.
Rose LaceyIf it was just that, I'd spend every penny I had on you. Gladly. But I can't buy you a future. I can't buy you the kind of life you need.
EilisI know. But you'll come see me there one day?
EilisDear, Rose. I suppose the most important news is that I have a boyfriend. He isn't as important as Bartocci's and my night classes, I know that, but I want to tell you everything that's going on. Please don't mention it to Mammy, though. You know what she's like. He's decent and kind, and he has a job and he works hard. We go to the cinema on Wednesdays and he takes me to Father Flood's dance on Saturdays. I think of you and Mother every single day, but Tony has helped me to feel that I have a life here I didn't have before I met him. My body was here, but my life was back in Ireland with you. Now it's halfway across the sea. So that's something, isn't it?
MariaThe problem is that it's our busy season, so all the mill workers and drivers did overtime last week. Well, they filled out the overtime slips, but there's been nobody here to work it all out and to add to the wage slips, and some of the men have started to complain, and I can't blame them. As you can see, it's all a terrible mess.
EilisWell, if you leave me for a couple of hours, I can work out a system so that whoever comes in after me won't have any trouble.
Mrs FiorelloHey, how did you learn to eat spaghetti like that?
Rose LaceyDear Eilis, thank you so much for the nylons. The Bartocci wrapping paper makes them look so glamorous. It seems everything is so exciting and new compared to here. I can't wait for you to show it all to me one day. Oh, Eilis, you know I'm by your side, even when I'm not.
EilisDear Rose, thank you for your letter. I was happy to hear about your golf tournament. You must have been really pleased. I still miss you and Mother and think about you every day, but I think I can say that for the first time since I've been in America, I'm really happy. This has a lot to do with Tony. At the weekend, he took me to see the Brooklyn Dodgers, the baseball team he loves. They lost, so he was annoyed. But I've also started to look for office work, too. I had an interview this week at a textile firm here in Brooklyn. Who'd have thought there would be two bookkeepers in the family? I'll soon be able to afford to come home and see you and Mammy.
Father FloodWell... you're marvelous, that's all I have to say. It looks to me as if you didn't just pass those exams. No. You flew through them. I can't remember the last time anyone came in here with good news.
EilisWell, I've saved some money. I'll be able to pay for next year's tuition and pay you back for last year.
Father FloodOne of my parishioners paid. He needed to do something for mankind, and I won't tell you why. He's not out of the woods yet, either, so he can cough up for next year, too.
Father FloodIf there's nothing there for clever young girls such as yourself, there's gonna be even less for men like these. Some of them have been here 50 years. They've lost touch with everyone. These are the men who built the tunnels, the bridges, the highways. God alone knows what they live on now.
TonyAre you here with that guy, the one who was teaching you to dance?
Mrs. KeoghMiss McAdam is leaving us. She's going to live with her sister in Manhattan. She has the best room in the house, the basement, and it has its own entrance. Now, I can only let a certain kind of girl stay there. Oh, and I'm not talking about looks here. Although I will admit, God did give Miss McAdam an advantage when I had to think about who I could trust to live down there. No, no, you're a pretty girl, Eilis, but you're sensible. So, you're having the room, and that's that.
TonyWe don't know. It could be anything. I mean, I tried to pay him money to go out and play ball with his friends, and my dad, he threatened him, but I think he's looking forward to causing trouble, so much so he'll happily take a beating.
Mrs. KeoghPatty, did you happen to look at that cold cream?
PattyNo, Mrs. Keogh. I asked Miss Tyler in cosmetics and I showed her the advertisement.
Mrs. KeoghI don't want to have to travel all the way to Manhattan just for a jar of cold cream.