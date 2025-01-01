Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Brooklyn Brooklyn Movie Quotes

Brooklyn Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Eilis [instructing new immigrant] You have to think like an American. You'll feel so homesick that you'll want to die, and there's nothing you can do about it apart from endure it. But you will, and it won't kill you. And one day the sun will come out - you might not even notice straight away, it'll be that faint. And then you'll catch yourself thinking about something or someone who has no connection with the past. Someone who's only yours. And you'll realize... that this is where your life is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis You remember that after I had dinner at your house, you told me that you loved me?
[Tony nods, sombre and nervous]
Eilis Well, I didn't really know what to say. But I know what to say now. I have thought about you and I like you, and I like seeing you, and maybe I feel the same way. So the next time you tell me you love me, if there is a next time, I'll, I'll say I love you too.
Tony Are you serious?
Eilis Yes.
Tony Holy shit! Excuse my language, but I thought we were going to have a different kind of talk. You mean it?
Eilis I mean it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis I'd forgotten what this town is like. What were you planning to do, Miss Kelly? Keep me away from Jim? Stop me from going back to America? Perhaps you didn't even know. Perhaps it was enough for you to know that you could ruin me. My name is Eilis Fiorello.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis I wish that I could stop feeling that I want to be an Irish girl in Ireland.
Father Flood All I can say is that it will pass. Homesickness is like most sicknesses. It'll make you feel wretched and it'll move on to somebody else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony OK, so while you're being amenable. Can we go see a movie this week? When you're not at night classes?
Eilis I'll sign up for two movies.
Tony Really?
Eilis Yes. Even if the first date is a disaster, I'll give it another chance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Diner Waiter I hope that when I go through the pearly gates, the first sound I hear is you asking me for the bill in that lovely Irish brogue.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frankie Fiorello So, first of all, I should say that we don't like Irish people.
[general cries of outrage around the table]
Frankie Fiorello What? We don't. That is a well-known fact.
Eilis Why, Frankie?
Frankie Fiorello 'Cause a big gang of Irish beat Maurizio up and he had to get stitches. And because all the cops around here are Irish, nobody did anything about it.
Maurizio There's probably two sides to it. I might have said something I shouldn't. You know, I... I can't remember now.
Frankie Fiorello No, because they beat you up.
Maurizio Anyway, they probably weren't all Irish.
Frankie Fiorello No, they just had red hair and big legs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Home is home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Fortini Ellis, you look like a different person. How did you do it? Maybe I can pass some advice onto the next poor girl who feels that way.
Eilis I met somebody. An Italian fella.
Miss Fortini Oh, I'm not passing that on. I'd rather have them homesick than heartbroken. Does he talk about baseball all the time? Or, his mother?
Eilis No.
Miss Fortini Then keep him. There isn't another Italian man like him in New York.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Georgina Try and remember that sometimes it's nice to meet people who don't know your auntie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sheila Would I get married again? No, I want to be waiting outside the bathroom of my boarding house forever. Of course I do. That's why I go to that wretched dance every week. I want to be waiting outside my own bathroom, while some bad tempered fellow with hair growing out of his ears reads the newspaper on the toilet and I wish I was back here, talking to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Georgina [about their ship cabin] This is hell. Never again.
Eilis Never again to America?
Georgina The mistake was coming home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Diana Have you told Tony yet, Ellis?
Eilis Of course.
Sheila Is he taking you out to celebrate?
Eilis We're going to Coney Island at the weekend.
Patty Oh, boy.
Eilis What does that mean?
Patty Well, do you have a bathing costume?
Eilis No, I was going to...
Diana Do you have sunglasses?
Eilis No.
Sheila You need sunglasses. I read that if you don't have them on the beach this year, people will talk about you.
Mrs. Keogh And what will they say, exactly, Sheila?
Dolores That's the thing, Mrs Keogh. You'd never know, because they'd never say it to your face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patty There. That's better. Now you don't look like you've just come in from milking the cows.
Eilis Is that what I looked like?
Patty Just a bit. Nice clean cows. Let's go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Diana It's not politics to talk about eye operations.
Mrs. Keogh It is if the eyes belong to a politician.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Keogh I'll tell you this much: I am going to ask Father Flood to preach a sermon on the dangers of giddiness. I now see that giddiness is the eighth deadly sin. A giddy girl is every bit as evil as a slothful man, and the noise she makes is a lot worse. Now, enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Keogh [Preparing for a weekend at the beach] Diana's right, though, Eilis. You need to think carefully about your costume. It's the most Tony will ever have seen of you. You don't want to put him off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Keogh Ellis, from the look of you, you have greasy skin, is that right? What do you do about that?
Eilis Just... Well, I wash it, Mrs. Keogh, with soap.
Miss McAdam There is nothing wrong with soap. Soap was good enough for our Lord. I expect.
Mrs. Keogh Well, which brand did he use, Miss McAdam? Does the Bible tell you that?
Diana Our Lord is a man anyway. He didn't care about greasy skin.
Mrs. Keogh Ladies, no more talk about our Lord's complexion at dinner, please.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laurenzio You'll have to go to Ebbets Field if you want to see him in the summer.
Eilis They're that important to you?
Tony Put it this way, if our kids end up supporting the Yankees or the Giants, it would break my heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maurizio So, has Tony offered to take you to Ebbets Field when the season starts?
Eilis [to Tony] You like baseball?
Maurizio He never mentioned the Dodgers? Not even once? What's the matter with you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Fortini [Fitting Ellis with a new swimming costume] You'll have to shave down there. I'll give you a razor that will do the trick. You're all right there for the moment. Most Italian men appreciate a fuller figure. But, watch yourself over the summer. The black's too dark for your pale skin. Let's see you in the green.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Do you like Italian food?
Eilis Don't know. I've never eaten it.
Tony It's the best food in the world.
Eilis Well, why would I not like it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Eilis Miss Kelly, might I talk to you later?
Miss Kelly Not if what you're going to say will cause trouble for me in some way or another.
Eilis [sighs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Lacey Eilis, what's the matter? Has something happened with Jim?
Eilis [crying] Mammy, I'm sorry. I'm so sorry. I'm married. I got married in Brooklyn before I came home. I should have told you. I should have told you as soon as I got back. I want to be with him. I want to be with my husband.
Mary Lacey Of course. Is he nice?
Eilis Yes.
Mary Lacey He'd have to be nice if you married him. So you're going back?
Eilis Yes. Tomorrow.
Mary Lacey Are you on the early train?
[Eilis nods]
Mary Lacey I'm going to bed.
Eilis Mammy, it's not even 8:00. You don't have to.
Mary Lacey I'm very tired. And I'd like to say goodbye now. And only once.
[hugging]
Mary Lacey Perhaps you'll write and tell me about him.
Eilis I will.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony [walking Eilis home from school] So, ten minutes before I'm supposed to meet you, and I'm standing ankle-deep in sewage that's pouring through this old lady's ceiling. Yeah. Even if you're thinking of inviting me in for a coffee, I'd have to say no for your sake.
Eilis So how did you fix it in ten minutes?
Tony I didn't. I spent the whole ten minutes explaining to the lady I had to be somewhere and I'd be back, and she don't wanna let me go.
Eilis So the sewage is still pouring through the ceiling?
Tony Oh... well, what's the difference between six inches of sewage and a foot?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy And what about the skyscrapers?
Eilis Ah, but that's Manhattan. I live in Brooklyn and I work in Brooklyn and if I go out, I go out in Brooklyn. All the skyscrapers are across the river.
Nancy You don't make it sound very glamorous.
Eilis It's not, really.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Girl on Deck So, are you away to live in America?
Eilis No.
Girl on Deck Just visiting?
Eilis No, I live there already.
Girl on Deck Really? What's it like?
Eilis It's a big place.
Girl on Deck I'm gonna live in Brooklyn, New York. Do you know it?
Eilis Yes.
Girl on Deck People say that there are so many Irish people there, it's like home. Is that right?
Eilis Yes. It's just like home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony You wanna go see the Dodgers on Saturday?
Frankie Fiorello Sure.
Tony Okay. Will you do something for me?
Frankie Fiorello What?
Tony If you laugh or you say anything about this to anybody in the family, you don't get to go see the Dodgers on Saturday or any other day of the season. Also, you get a beating.
Frankie Fiorello Maybe it's just better if I don't get involved.
Tony I really need your help, Frankie. You know you're the best writer and reader in the family?
Frankie Fiorello Yeah.
Tony I'm trying to write to Eilis. And I want it to be... I don't know.
Frankie Fiorello You've wrote before already about five times.
Tony Yeah, but they're no good, Frankie, and... she's only written back once. Look, she's never read my writing before. I'm worried I'm putting her off me.
Frankie Fiorello Listen, I'm eight years old. I don't know anything about kissing.
Tony You don't need to know anything about kissing. You need to know about spelling and... and...
Frankie Fiorello Grammar.
Tony Yeah.
[offering the letter]
Tony Will you look?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis [going to the beach with Jim, Nancy, and George] I'd forgotten.
Nancy What?
Eilis This.
Jim Farrell You have beaches in Brooklyn.
Eilis Yes, but they're just very crowded.
Jim Farrell There'll probably be quite a few walkers along here later.
Eilis Yes. It's still not the same.
Jim Farrell I'm sure it's not. We don't really know anything of the rest of the world. We must seem very backward to you now.
Eilis Of course not. You seem calm and civilized and charming.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss McAdam One of the things that ruins Christmas in America is the turkey. Oh, it tastes of sawdust.
Mrs. Keogh So that's one cheese sandwich for Miss McAdam and extra turkey for everyone else!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis You're the prettiest girl in County Wexford. You should be able to choose any man you want, and we're hoping that George Sheridan from the rugby club looks your way.
Nancy Do you think he might?
Eilis Of course he will. I know you like him, Nancy, but he's not Gary Cooper, is he?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis I'm away to America.
Miss Kelly Whose idea was that?
Eilis Father Flood in New York arranged it. Rose used to play golf with him. He sponsored me. And he found me a job and got me a visa.
Miss Kelly Well, we won't be needing you back here.
Eilis I could work every Sunday 'til I go.
Miss Kelly No, thank you. Your poor sister.
Eilis My sister?
Miss Kelly Well, mothers are always being left behind in this country. But Rose, that's the end for her now, isn't it? She'll be looking after your mother for the rest of her life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Keogh Girls, you'll take Dolores to the dance with you on Saturday night, won't you?
Dolores There's a dance?
Mrs. Keogh At the parish hall. There'll be no alcohol, but you can have fun without it.
Diana Um... Patty and I aren't going this week. We're going to see a movie instead.
Mrs. Keogh Well, I'm sure Dolores would enjoy a movie just as well.
Dolores I would, very much. There are so many more movies here in New York than in Cavan.
Sheila Yes, surprising, isn't it? You'd think it'd be the other way around.
[Patty and Diana snicker]
Patty Of course, you would be welcome to join us, Dolores. So long as you don't mind being a gooseberry.
Mrs. Keogh So you both miraculously found boyfriends over the last couple of days, did you? Well, I hope you have more luck with these than you did with the last few.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis [changing into her bathing suit] Why didn't you tell me to put my costume on underneath my clothes?
Tony I thought you'd know.
Eilis Right. I'm ready.
[as she removes her towel, he wolf-whistles]
Eilis Tony!
Tony What?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony I wanna ask you something and you're gonna say, "Oh, it's too soon. I don't really know him well enough. We only been out a couple of times." Oh, it's nothing so bad. It's just something that most guys, they...
Eilis Please just ask. You're beginning to terrify me.
Tony Oh. Sure. Will you come for dinner and meet my family sometime?
Eilis That's it? I'd love to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Lacey So, now, Mrs. O'Toole from Cush.
Eilis Do we really have to do this? Getting a letter of condolence isn't like getting a birthday present, is it? What if Mrs. O'Toole from Cush writes back to thank you for your thank you?
Mary Lacey Then I'll thank her.
Eilis And you'd be happy to spend the rest of your life like that?
Mary Lacey It's not as if I've anything else to do or anybody else to talk to. It might as well be Mrs. O'Toole from Cush.
Eilis What do you want me to say?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis [visiting Rose's grave] I can't believe I'm married to someone you'll never know. But you'd like him. I know you would. He's sweet. And he's funny. And he's got these wonderful eyes that...
[sniffling]
Eilis I wish everything were different.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis [deciding to return to Ireland after her sister dies] It's just for a month or so. I know it'd make her feel a little better.
Tony Will you marry me before you leave?
Eilis You don't trust me to come back?
Tony Marry me. Marry me. We don't have to tell anybody. We just do it quickly, just keep it between us.
Eilis Why do you want to do it?
Tony Because if we don't, I'm gonna go crazy.
Eilis Would a promise not be the same?
Tony If you can promise, you can easily do this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony [showing Eilis an empty field] This is it. We're gonna build five houses here if we can, and Mom and Dad, they're gonna have one 'cause Ma always wanted a house with a backyard. We'll sell three. And the other one, my brothers, they asked me if I wanted it and I said that I did. So I guess what I'm saying is, you wanna live out here on Long Island? I mean, I know it doesn't look like much right now, but all the land around here has been sold, so we wouldn't be on our own, and-and there'd be telephone cables and electricity, everything. We're gonna set up a company. A building company, the three of us. And I'm gonna do the plumbing, and Laurence'll do the carpentry and... don't go all quiet on me. At least tell me you'll think about it.
Eilis I don't need to think about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Hey, are you Irish?
Boy's Father Is it so obvious?
Tony Oh, I'm j... I'm just about to marry an Irish girl, so I guess I notice it more. There are a lot of you in Brooklyn.
Boy's Father Sometimes it seems as though there can't be anybody left at home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Brown Hello, Eilis. Maria has been telling me you've done the most marvelous job here.
Eilis Thank you.
Mr Brown We should have known you would, of course. You're Rose's sister, after all. I'm told you have a certificate in bookkeeping. Is it American bookkeeping?
Eilis I got the certificate in America, but the two systems are very similar.
Mr Brown Well, we'll certainly need someone to deal with wages and so on during the busy season. So I'd like you to continue on a part-time basis. Let's see how that goes and then we'll speak again.
Eilis I'll be going back to the United States soon.
Mr Brown As I say, let's you and I speak again before we make any firm decisions one way or the other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Lacey Thank goodness you're back.
Eilis What's the matter?
Mary Lacey A lad from Davis's came around. They have a problem in their accounts department. They need you up there straightaway.
Eilis Is that all? I'll just put the shopping away.
Mary Lacey No, no, leave it. Straightaway, the young fella said.
Eilis It doesn't matter what he said, Mother. I'm not an employee. I'd be doing them a favor.
Mary Lacey Please, let me do the shopping.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Lacey [after Rose dies] People really loved her, Eilis. Her friends from work, the neighbors, everybody. Nobody knew what to say to me. When your daddy died, I said to myself that I shouldn't grieve too much because I had the two of you. And then when you went to America, I told myself the same thing because she was here with me. But everyone's gone now, Eilis. I have nobody.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Farrell We could try the Connaught Hotel bar. There may be a few of the fellas from the rugby club there.
George Sheridan Okay.
Eilis Do you have to be with other fellas from the rugby club all the time?
Jim Farrell No. Uh, but Nancy told us we wouldn't be allowed to talk to you 'cause you have too much to say to each other, so we're just looking for company.
Eilis Oh, well.
George Sheridan Do you not like the fellas from the rugby club, Eilis?
Eilis I don't particularly, George. When I first went to America, I missed every single thing about Enniscorthy except one.
Jim Farrell We're not all the same.
Eilis You all look the same. It's the blazer and the hair oil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis Oh, Bartocci's? Well, it sells lovely things. But I can't afford many of them and I don't like the work, so...
Jim Farrell What would you like to do?
Eilis I want to do what Rose did. I want to work in an office and deal with numbers.
Jim Farrell Well, you should call in at Davis's. They haven't managed to replace Rose, you know.
Eilis I'll be going back to New York straight after the wedding.
Jim Farrell But you might want to earn a little money in the meantime. I'm sure they'd be glad to have you.
George Sheridan But you just want her to stay.
Jim Farrell I'm only thinking of Eilis.
George Sheridan Do you hear that, Eilis? He's only thinking of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis [mourning her sister's death] I can't bear it, Tony.
Tony You wanna go home, I guess.
Eilis How would it be for you if I did go home?
Tony I'd be afraid every single day.
Eilis Afraid that I wouldn't come back?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Flood [after Eilis' sister dies] It was sudden. I think perhaps she was ill, and she knew she was ill, and she didn't tell anybody.
Eilis What'll happen?
Father Flood What can happen?
Eilis When will they bury her?
Father Flood Tomorrow.
Eilis Without me?
Father Flood Without you. You're too far away, Eilis.
Eilis Why did I ever come here?
Father Flood Rose wanted a better life for you. She loved how well you were doing.
Eilis But I'll never see her again. That's right, isn't it, Father? I'll never see her again.
Father Flood You know that I think you will. And that she'll be watching over you every day for the rest of your life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy I'm so sorry about Rose.
Eilis Thank you. How are you?
[Nancy shows her the engagement ring on her finger]
Eilis No.
Mary Lacey I knew, but I wanted to let Nancy tell you herself.
Nancy I'm so glad you can come to the wedding.
Eilis Can I?
Nancy Your mother accepted the invitation on your behalf.
Eilis When is it?
Nancy The 27th of August. Will you come out with George and me tomorrow night? Annette wants to see you, too.
Mary Lacey Oh, I don't mind. I'll have to find you a key. I don't want you getting me out of bed.
Nancy We all want to hear what life in New York is like.
Eilis I'll try and think of something to say.
[leaving with her mother]
Eilis I'm booked to go back to New York on the 21st.
Mary Lacey Well, you can wait an extra week to see your best friend married.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis [after getting married at a quiet, private ceremony] Will we ever tell our children we did this?
Tony Maybe we'll save it for some anniversary.
Eilis I wonder what they'll think of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Dear Eilis. I hope that you are doing well in Ireland. I hope that your mother's feeling less sad. It will not be long before your friend gets married and you can come home. This week, it's like the whole world's basements are flooding. I've fixed three. I've been working hard. I've been saving money. And evrybody asks me about you all the time.
Frankie Fiorello You missed out an "E", I think. It's "everybody".
Tony Anyway, I think that is all my news. Mom and Dad and all my brothers, they all say hello. I think about you most minutes of most days. Even when I go see the Dodgers, I do not concentrate on the games. With love, your Tony.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[leaving class, Eilis is disappointed to see Tony isn't waiting to walk her home]
Tony Eilis! I'm sorry.
Eilis I didn't think you were coming.
Tony Yeah, I know. I thought you were gonna think that. That's why I wanted to be here no matter what.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Keogh Have they told you what day for the nylons sale, Ellis? Never had a Bartocci's girl in here. Might get some inside information.
Eilis I haven't been told anything.
Diana I bet you wouldn't let on if you had.
Patty She's that sort. More aligned to her bosses than to her friends.
Diana Like a red spy.
Sheila Oh, dear God.
Mrs. Keogh I'll thank you to keep His name out of a conversation about nylons. He might be everywhere, but He's not in Bartocci's on sale day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis It certainly feels like it, but this is my first year, so I don't know how to judge.
Bartocci Customer #2 Well, congratulations. You've survived your first New York winter.
Eilis Ah. Wasn't so bad.
Bartocci Customer #2 Really? It's colder in Ireland?
Eilis Oh, no, it's colder here.
Bartocci Customer #2 Well, over here, that's how we judge the winter, on how cold it is.
Eilis But you have heating, heating everywhere. You're only cold outside.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy [watching Eilis change into her bathing suit] Is that an American trick?
Eilis Yes. It's a good one, isn't it?
Nancy It's depressing, though, that we don't think of things like that, isn't it? I mean, how long have they known about it? A hundred years, probably.
Jim Farrell I don't think they had bathing suits like that a hundred years ago. We still don't have them now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis [after a night of seasickness] I'm sorry about the smell. And the bucket.
Georgina Don't worry. The whole boat stinks. Even First Class. I've just been thrown out of there, by the way.
Eilis The bathroom door was locked all night.
Georgina Oh, those bastards.
[going to the bathroom, she picks the lock and locks it from their side, then puts a suitcase on the floor]
Georgina There. Won't be very comfortable, but at least it's ours.
[one of their neighbors knocks, demanding the door be opened]
Georgina Feck off. Do you hear me? Fuck off. If you'd been nice last night, we would have played fair. Now you've got no toilet. You bastards.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Keogh I saw you had letters today, Diana. Any news?
Diana Mr. de Valera's had another operation on his eyes, she says. He's been in Holland.
Mrs. Keogh I don't want news I can read in a newspaper.
Sheila Anyway, we would describe Mr. de Valera as politics, would we not, Mrs. Keogh? And we do not like politics at the dinner table.
Mrs. Keogh We don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Flood [learning she's homesick] I'm so sorry, Eilis. This is all my fault. I was led to believe that you didn't need looking after. Franco Bartocci says you're doing great here. Ma Keogh says you're the nicest lodger she's ever had.
[seeing her smile]
Father Flood What?
Eilis "Ma Keogh"?
Father Flood Don't ever call her that to her face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Flood I'd forgotten just how bad it feels to be away from home. I've enrolled you in a night class, for bookkeeping. In Brooklyn College. It'll be three nights a week, and I paid your tuition for the first semester.
Eilis Why?
Father Flood Why? Not "thank you"?
Eilis Sorry. Thank you. But why?
Father Flood Well, I was amazed that someone as clever as you couldn't find proper work at home. I've been here too long. I forget what it's like in Ireland. So when your sister wrote to me about you, I said that the Church would try to help. Anyway, we need Irish girls in Brooklyn.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis He's looked over here twice already.
Nancy He hasn't!
Eilis He's walking over here now.
Nancy He's not!
Eilis Why would I keep lying to you about what George Sheridan's doing?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis I wish I'd written to Father Flood about you, Rose.
Rose Lacey Me? I have a job. You had a couple of hours on a Sunday working for Nettles Kelly.
Mary Lacey You shouldn't call her that.
Rose Lacey I think it's quite a kind name. Considering she's actually a terrible old witch.
Eilis Well, I don't want to talk about her anymore.
Rose Lacey Good.
Mary Lacey They say it's hotter there in the summer and colder in the winter. What in heaven's name will she do about clothes?
Rose Lacey She'll buy them, Mother.
Mary Lacey She doesn't want to be wasting her money on clothes.
Rose Lacey She won't have much choice. She'll be there for...
[trailing off, she continues dinner in silence]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis You look beautiful, Nancy.
Nancy Thank you.
Eilis You look so beautiful, it makes me despair of this place.
Nancy Why?
Eilis Well, you're the prettiest girl in County Wexford. You should be able to choose any man you want, and we're hoping that George Sheridan from the rugby club looks your way.
Nancy Do you think he might?
Eilis Of course he will. I know you like him, Nancy, but he's not Gary Cooper, is he? And those boys with their hair oil and their blazers.
Nancy He has beautiful eyes.
Eilis Mmm... and he's going to come into a beautiful shop in the market square.
Nancy Why didn't you wear your blue dress?
Eilis Are you asking why I didn't make more of an effort? I suppose 'cause I'm going away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Keogh I was glad to see you finally got some letters from home today, Eilis.
Eilis Did I? I forgot to check.
Mrs. Keogh [she stands up from the table] They'll still be there after dinner.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Georgina Oh, dear. We're gonna have to do something with you. They'll put you in quarantine or something if you try and enter the country looking like that.
[cut to them in their cabin]
Georgina Nothing fancy. You mustn't look like a tart. Oh, well, looking like a tart isn't going to be a problem.
[giving Eilis clothes from her suitcase]
Georgina This doesn't look too bad.
Eilis My sister gave me that.
Georgina Wear it with this and, uh... this. Don't look too innocent, though. I'll put some rouge and mascara on you. Perhaps a little eyeliner. Stand up straight. Polish your shoes. And don't cough, whatever you do. Don't be rude or pushy, but don't look too nervous. Think like an American. You have to know where you're going.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Fortini Remember, if people like it here, they'll come back, so you treat every customer as if she's a new friend.
Eilis I'll try.
Miss Fortini It's not a matter of trying. It's what you have to do. Do you try to wear panties every day?
Eilis N-No. I mean, I don't... I don't try. I just put them on.
Miss Fortini You see what I'm saying?
Eilis Yes.
Miss Fortini Good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs Fiorello So, Tony tells me you go to college.
Eilis Oh, just night classes. I want to be a bookkeeper. I like working in the shop well enough, but I don't want to be there forever.
Frankie Fiorello [coming back with his father] I'm sorry, Eilis. I'm an idiot.
[Mr. Fiorello flicks his ear]
Frankie Fiorello I'm a rude idiot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Lacey [in a letter to Eilis] It's hard for me to believe that you're reading this in America, thousands of miles across the sea. The big news here is that since you left, Mammy has stopped shopping at Nettles Kelly's. As you know, her bread wasn't always fresh and she overcharged for everything. And she's awful.
Mary Lacey [in another letter] I haven't told her to her face. There's no need. She knows that she overcharges and her bread's not fresh.
Rose Lacey We talk about you every evening, of course. We want to know everything. I'm sure you're busy, but even if your letters were 200 pages, they wouldn't be long enough for your mother. Take care of yourself. Love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Georgina Are you going to live in America?
Eilis Yes.
Georgina You have papers and everything?
Eilis Yes. And a job.
Georgina How'd you manage to arrange all that?
Eilis I didn't. Someone did it for me. A priest my sister knows.
Georgina And how do you feel about it?
Eilis How long do letters from Ireland take to arrive? My sister Rose said she'd write straightaway.
Georgina They take a long time at first. And then no time at all. You have family in America? Friends?
Eilis No.
Georgina You'll meet people easy enough. Where are you gonna live? Brooklyn?
Eilis How'd you know that?
Georgina Lucky guess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ship Waiter [Eilis finishes eating] It's good to see that not everybody's put off their dinner by the weather forecast. It's supposed to be a rough one tonight, so none of the other passengers are eating. A few spoonfuls of soup maybe, but not the mutton stew.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Lacey [helping Eilis pack] Is that really everything you own? Oh, Eilis. I should have looked after you better.
Eilis You've bought most of the clothes in this case. That's one of the reasons I'm going, 'cause I can't buy me own.
Rose Lacey If it was just that, I'd spend every penny I had on you. Gladly. But I can't buy you a future. I can't buy you the kind of life you need.
Eilis I know. But you'll come see me there one day?
Rose Lacey Yes.
Eilis And you'll look after yourself?
Rose Lacey Oh, you don't have to worry about me.
Eilis And I'll come home to visit, won't I? 'Cause I couldn't bear it if...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony I'm not Irish.
Eilis You don't sound Irish.
Tony I need to make this clear. No part of me is Irish. I don't have Irish parents or grandparents or anything. I'm Italian. Well, my... my parents are, anyway.
Eilis So what were you doing at an Irish dance? Don't the Italians have dances?
Tony Yeah, and I wouldn't wanna take you to one. They behave like Italians all night.
Eilis What does that mean?
Tony Oh, you know.
Eilis No.
Tony Hands.
Eilis Too many of 'em?
Tony Well, I guess you could see it that way if you was a girl. Listen... I want everything out in the open. I came to the Irish dance... because I really like Irish girls.
Eilis And I was the only one who would dance with you?
Tony Oh, no, it wasn't...
Eilis Oh, so you danced with loads of others?
[he realizes she's teasing him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis Dear, Rose. I suppose the most important news is that I have a boyfriend. He isn't as important as Bartocci's and my night classes, I know that, but I want to tell you everything that's going on. Please don't mention it to Mammy, though. You know what she's like. He's decent and kind, and he has a job and he works hard. We go to the cinema on Wednesdays and he takes me to Father Flood's dance on Saturdays. I think of you and Mother every single day, but Tony has helped me to feel that I have a life here I didn't have before I met him. My body was here, but my life was back in Ireland with you. Now it's halfway across the sea. So that's something, isn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria The problem is that it's our busy season, so all the mill workers and drivers did overtime last week. Well, they filled out the overtime slips, but there's been nobody here to work it all out and to add to the wage slips, and some of the men have started to complain, and I can't blame them. As you can see, it's all a terrible mess.
Eilis Well, if you leave me for a couple of hours, I can work out a system so that whoever comes in after me won't have any trouble.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs Fiorello Hey, how did you learn to eat spaghetti like that?
Eilis I've been taking lessons.
Laurenzio Lessons? Like... like in a class? You can do that? Maybe I could teach it.
Eilis No, no, um, Diana, who lives in the boarding house with me, cooked me some spaghetti and made me try and eat it without making a mess.
Mr Fiorello So, uh, what do you eat in Ireland? Just Irish stew?
Eilis Not just.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Lacey Dear Eilis, thank you so much for the nylons. The Bartocci wrapping paper makes them look so glamorous. It seems everything is so exciting and new compared to here. I can't wait for you to show it all to me one day. Oh, Eilis, you know I'm by your side, even when I'm not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis Dear Rose, thank you for your letter. I was happy to hear about your golf tournament. You must have been really pleased. I still miss you and Mother and think about you every day, but I think I can say that for the first time since I've been in America, I'm really happy. This has a lot to do with Tony. At the weekend, he took me to see the Brooklyn Dodgers, the baseball team he loves. They lost, so he was annoyed. But I've also started to look for office work, too. I had an interview this week at a textile firm here in Brooklyn. Who'd have thought there would be two bookkeepers in the family? I'll soon be able to afford to come home and see you and Mammy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Flood Well... you're marvelous, that's all I have to say. It looks to me as if you didn't just pass those exams. No. You flew through them. I can't remember the last time anyone came in here with good news.
Eilis Well, I've saved some money. I'll be able to pay for next year's tuition and pay you back for last year.
Father Flood One of my parishioners paid. He needed to do something for mankind, and I won't tell you why. He's not out of the woods yet, either, so he can cough up for next year, too.
Eilis I'd love to know what sort of woods he's in.
Father Flood Yes, I'm sure you would, but you won't hear it from me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Where do you live?
Eilis Clinton Street.
Tony Yeah? That's on my way home. Can I walk you?
Eilis I'm going to say yes, and then I'm going to tell you why.
Tony So I don't get the wrong idea?
Eilis Mmm, I suppose so. Is there a girl in a white shirt sitting on her own over there?
Tony [spotting Dolores] You don't know her?
Eilis I do. She lives in my boarding house and she's awful. If I leave with you, I'm sure she'd understand. You'd be rescuing me.
Tony I get it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Keogh Eilis, Father Flood told me about your Christmas plans.
Diana Oh, you're not serving lunch to the old fellas with nowhere to go, are you? He asks us every year. We always say no.
Sheila Eilis, you're a saint. They smell awful.
Patty Sheila knows how they smell 'cause that's where she goes husband-hunting.
[Diana laughs]
Mrs. Keogh It's a marvelous thing you're doing, Eilis. A Christian thing. I wish there were more like you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eilis [volunteering at a soup kitchen for Christmas] How many are we expecting?
Father Flood We had a hundred last year. There may be more this.
Eilis Are they all Irish?
Father Flood All Irish.
Eilis Why don't they go home?
Father Flood If there's nothing there for clever young girls such as yourself, there's gonna be even less for men like these. Some of them have been here 50 years. They've lost touch with everyone. These are the men who built the tunnels, the bridges, the highways. God alone knows what they live on now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Are you here with that guy, the one who was teaching you to dance?
Eilis No.
Tony So would you dance with me?
Eilis I'm not sure he taught me anything.
Tony Doesn't matter. Secret is to look as though you know what you're doing.
Eilis I wish someone had told me that years ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Diana Now, remember you're getting off easy because we haven't got sauce.
Patty Yeah. You have to remember that the sauce flies everywhere, so take it slowly.
Diana I'm gonna say "splash" any time I see problems.
Patty Good idea.
Eilis Can I start now?
Diana Yeah.
Patty Go.
Diana [as Eilis rolls spaghetti onto her fork, it falls off as she raises the utensil to her mouth] Splash! You just splashed his mother, his father, and the walls.
Patty Let's go again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Keogh What is the matter with you girls now?
Patty Nothing is the matter with us, Mrs. Keogh.
Mrs. Keogh Is this all because Eilis has found herself a young man?
Diana Eilis has a young man? We didn't know. She won't say anything about it.
Mrs. Keogh And why should she to you awful gossipmongers? Anyway, I met him on Saturday night when he called for Eilis, and he's a gentleman.
Patty Will you tell us what you know about him, Mrs. Keogh? We know he's quite nice-looking.
Sheila Didn't like his shoes much.
Eilis What on earth is wrong with his shoes?
Sheila They were a funny color.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Keogh Miss McAdam is leaving us. She's going to live with her sister in Manhattan. She has the best room in the house, the basement, and it has its own entrance. Now, I can only let a certain kind of girl stay there. Oh, and I'm not talking about looks here. Although I will admit, God did give Miss McAdam an advantage when I had to think about who I could trust to live down there. No, no, you're a pretty girl, Eilis, but you're sensible. So, you're having the room, and that's that.
Eilis Will the other girls not mind?
Mrs. Keogh Oh, I expect so. What don't they mind?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony [bringing Eilis to meet his family] Oh, and I better warn you about Frankie.
Eilis He's the little one?
Tony Yeah, he's 8 going on 18. I mean, he's nice and he's smart, but he's been talking and he's talking about all the things he's gonna say to you.
Eilis What sort of things?
Tony We don't know. It could be anything. I mean, I tried to pay him money to go out and play ball with his friends, and my dad, he threatened him, but I think he's looking forward to causing trouble, so much so he'll happily take a beating.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Keogh Patty, did you happen to look at that cold cream?
Patty No, Mrs. Keogh. I asked Miss Tyler in cosmetics and I showed her the advertisement.
Mrs. Keogh I don't want to have to travel all the way to Manhattan just for a jar of cold cream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more