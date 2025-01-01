Frankie Fiorello So, first of all, I should say that we don't like Irish people.

[general cries of outrage around the table]

Frankie Fiorello What? We don't. That is a well-known fact.

Frankie Fiorello 'Cause a big gang of Irish beat Maurizio up and he had to get stitches. And because all the cops around here are Irish, nobody did anything about it.

Maurizio There's probably two sides to it. I might have said something I shouldn't. You know, I... I can't remember now.

Frankie Fiorello No, because they beat you up.

Maurizio Anyway, they probably weren't all Irish.