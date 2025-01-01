Waitress Hi! What can I get for you ladies today?

Maddie Would you... date someone in their sixties?

Eva Er... French toast. That really looked good.

Maddie Would you go out with a man in his sixties. It's a simple question. My husband just left me for someone who could be your twin.

Waitress Oh my god. Are you Maddie Reynolds?

Waitress My friend Clarissa just moved in with your ex-husband.

Maddie [is distraught] Oh my god.

Eva We shall have a Spanish omelet.

Waitress It's really awkward. I'm really sorry. She is such a *bitch*.

Maddie I thought you said she was your friend. What does she see in him?

Waitress He kind of... looks like Patrick Stewart.