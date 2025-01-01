Eva[In Spanish, subtitled in English]I'm coming, my love! Daddy lost his balls in the jungle again. Mommy is coming!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
EvaI have listened to your bullshit for much longer than I want to listen to bullshit. I didn't teach tenth grade students for thirty five years for nothing. I could tell when they were lying even when they didn't know it!
Eva[Looking at her bank balance on her laptop]If the insurance people call I can say "Why? Look, it's right there. I have nothing to hide." In the meantime we can sit around and enjoy watching the money. I *could* pay off Frank's hospital bills, and... er... the dishwasher is broken.
MaddieYeah, with five million bucks you can even replace your shower curtain.