Kinoafisha Films Wild Oats Wild Oats Movie Quotes

Eva You know what they say about Columbus? They he didn't know where he was going and that when he got back he didn't know where he had been.
Chandler Oh, I know that feeling.
Eva [In Spanish, subtitled in English] I'm coming, my love! Daddy lost his balls in the jungle again. Mommy is coming!
Eva I have listened to your bullshit for much longer than I want to listen to bullshit. I didn't teach tenth grade students for thirty five years for nothing. I could tell when they were lying even when they didn't know it!
[Last lines]
Maddie You big softie.
Tammy Make a wish.
Vespucci I wish it was somebody else's birthday.
Crystal My mother is not a criminal.
Vespucci Not yet.
Eva I stole it, but I need it back now.
Eva [Looking at her bank balance on her laptop] If the insurance people call I can say "Why? Look, it's right there. I have nothing to hide." In the meantime we can sit around and enjoy watching the money. I *could* pay off Frank's hospital bills, and... er... the dishwasher is broken.
Maddie Yeah, with five million bucks you can even replace your shower curtain.
Waitress Hi! What can I get for you ladies today?
Maddie Would you... date someone in their sixties?
Waitress I'm sorry?
Eva Er... French toast. That really looked good.
Maddie Would you go out with a man in his sixties. It's a simple question. My husband just left me for someone who could be your twin.
Waitress Oh my god. Are you Maddie Reynolds?
Maddie Yeah.
Waitress My friend Clarissa just moved in with your ex-husband.
Maddie [is distraught] Oh my god.
Eva We shall have a Spanish omelet.
Waitress It's really awkward. I'm really sorry. She is such a *bitch*.
Maddie I thought you said she was your friend. What does she see in him?
Waitress He kind of... looks like Patrick Stewart.
[shrugs her shoulders]
[repeated line]
Eva Shame on you, Carlos Variola!
Joyce I'm sorry if I startled you. I just called the bank in Connecticut and talked to the manager, and he has cleared the cheque.
Maddie What?
Eva All of it?
Laurie Mrs. Fenton? This is the nicest pot luck wake I have ever been to.
Crystal She is completely confused. You can't arrest her. That would... that would be like executing a retarded person.
Eva Chrystal!
Crystal I mean a really really sweet one.
Crystal Who is Chandler?
Maddie Your Mom's new beau. He is a con man.
Crystal He is her what and he is what?
