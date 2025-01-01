Menu
Maze Runner: The Death Cure Movie Quotes

Maze Runner: The Death Cure Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Newt [Thomas reading Newt's letter] Dear Thomas, this is the first letter I could remember writing. Obviously, I don't know if I wrote any before the Maze. But even if it's not my first, it's likely to be my last. I want you to know that I'm not scared. Well, not of dying, anyway. It's more forgetting. It's losing myself to this virus, that's what scares me. So every night, I've been saying their names out loud. Alby. Winston. Chuck. And I just repeat them over and over like a prayer, and it - And it all comes flooding back. Just the little things like where the sun used to hit the Glade at that perfect moment right before it slipped beneath the walls. And I remember the taste of Frypan's stew. I never thought I'd miss that stuff so much. And I remember you. From the first time you came up in the box, just a scared little Greenie who couldn't even remember his own name. But from that moment you ran into the Maze, I knew I would follow you anywhere. And I have. We all have. If I could do it all over again, I would. And I wouldn't change a thing. My hope for you: when you're looking back years from now, you'll be able to say the same. The future is in your hands now, Tommy. I know you'll find a way to do what's right. You always have. Take care of everyone for me. And take care of yourself. You deserve to be happy. Thank you for being my friend. Goodbye, mate. Newt.
Newt Please, Tommy. Please.
Brenda You can't save everyone, Thomas.
Thomas I can try.
Minho Gally, why are you helping us? I put a spear through your chest.
Gally Well... Nobody's perfect.
Thomas There's no guarantee we'll make it back from this.
Newt But we started it together, we might as well end it that way too.
Thomas How many kids do they have to round up, torture, kill? When the hell does it stop?
Teresa It stops when we find a cure.
Thomas There is no goddamn cure!
Gally [to Theresa while confronting her and she sees Thomas] Don't look at him. Why are you looking at him? Look at me.
Newt Three years we spent behind those walls, trying to break out. And now you want us to break back in.
Brenda Am I missing something here? This is the same girl who betrayed us, right? The same bitch?
Gally I like her.
Gally [after watching Thomas, Newt and Minho jumping from the last floor of a building]
Gally You guys are nuts.
Thomas Do you regret it? What you did to us?
Teresa Sometimes. But I did what I thought was right.
Ava Paige Thomas. You can save your friends, or you can save us all.
Teresa The world is dying. If we find a cure that's the only way all of this was worth it.
Ava Paige The virus is airborne. It's inside the walls.
Janson You really telling me that you're giving up? After everything.
Ava Paige It's not about giving up Jan. It's about knowing when you've lost.
Ava Paige The Wall. It's amazing what people can accomplish when their survival is at stake.
Janson We've had a bit of a setback. It's nothing we're not used too.
Ava Paige Not this time.
Jorge Those walls are new. I guess that's WCKD's answer for everything.
Ava Paige [to Theresa] It's not your fault. You did everything you could.
Ava Paige At least we gave them the tools they'll need to survive.
Teresa [Looks at Brenda] She looks well. When was her last treatment?
Thomas The last time we saw you.
Teresa That was months ago.
[Removes tracker from Thomas's neck]
Teresa Thomas that's not possible. She should've turned by now. Thomas, there's no way she could still be...
Thomas [Moves and Slams his Chair] Alright that's enough.
Teresa You don't believe me?
Thomas [Glares at Teresa] You really expect me to? You made your choice.
