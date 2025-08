Natalie Jones How could you not tell me you were feeling this way?

Tim Jones Well, look... to be honest, you are not exactly the easiest woman in the world for a man to admit his fears to.

Natalie Jones [stunned and angry] What? How can you say that to me? I'm compassionate and sensitive. You can say anything to me.

Natalie Jones [in Hebrew] Tafsik lihiot kaze nekeva kol hazman!

[= stop acting like a pussy all the time!]

Tim Jones Well, calling me a pussy in Hebrew is not helping things.

[Tim drops the keys on the table. Suddenly, his foot hits something. He looks down and notices a tripwire]