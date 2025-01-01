Matti NykänenYou and I... You and I are like one o'clock and eleven o'clock. You see, we are closer to each other than to others. Winning, losing, all that stuff is for the little people. Men like us, we jump to free our souls. We are the only two jumpers with a chance to make history today. If we do less than our best with the whole world watching, it will kill us inside. For all time.
Bronson Peary[showing Eddie the models of the different ramps]I felll in love with this sport, man. It started with this little baby. This 15 metre little vixen. You manage to land that because it's meant to hook you into the sport, right, so otherwise you wouldn't even bother trying. The 40 meter, when you stack you get bruised, which I don't have to explain to *you*.
Bronson PearyThe 70 metre, you break bones and you're lucky if you can walk again. The 90 metre. The goddess. Let's just say in the Wild West we'd be measuring you for your coffin before you even reach the stairs. Never forget that, kid.
Bronson PearyEddie, listen. You got more dedication, you got more heart and spirit than any of those other jumpers out there. Any of them. Oh, Jesus, I spent six months trying to get rid of you, dude. You're like gum on my shoe, you never gave up. I mean, are you gonna give up now, at the Olympics? This is your moment. You're Eddie the Eagle, man. I'm proud of you. I'm proud of myself.
Eddie EdwardsDo you realize that smoking cigarettes is a lot more dangerous than jumping the 90 metres?
Bronson PearyWhat do you need to know you don't know already? It's higher than you've jumped before. You'll go faster than you've ever gone before. You're gonna fly farther than your tiny little brain can handle, but it's just a jump, man. Simple.