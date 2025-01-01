Menu
Børning Movie Quotes

[the ferry has already left the dock and sailed a few meters, with Doffen, Nybakken and Jimmy's car still a good distance away the edge of the dock]
Nybakken [calmly] We'll make that ferry.
Doffen [self-assured] Yep.
Doffen Give me a break, Nybakken! You can't hang up the phone now! We're almost there!
[last lines]
Doffen Have a nice trip, Nybakken.
[slips a heavy rock on top of the gas, in order for the car to drive off the cliff, to pay a tribute to the assumed dead Nybakken, who is still inside the car. Just when the car drives off the cliff, Nybakken opens his eyes and the credits roll]
[Doffen has just made an impossible jump with the car from the dock to the ferry]
Phillip Mork [to his fellow police officer, who naturally didn't dare to follow] There are only two people in Norway who can make that jump, and you are not one of them.
