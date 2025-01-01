Menu
[from trailer]
Sara My sister Jess and I, we are identical twins. Once something happens to the one of us, the other one could tell. It's hard to explain, but I can just feel it. She's in trouble, and she needs me.
[from trailer]
Sara You're not real! You're not real! You're not real!
[from trailer]
Michi Do not stay after dark.
Sara I'm not leaving without my sister.
Sara I don't know if this forest made you psycho or you were always this crazy.
Jess I don't hear anything... only silence.
Aiden See... there's nothing there.
Sara [quoting Sara Teasdale] "Not one would mind, neither bird nor tree If mankind perished utterly, and Spring herself, when she woke at dawn,"
Aiden ..."Would scarcely know that we were gone."
[last lines]
Jess Oh, Sara...
[first lines]
Jess [running scared through a forest] Oh, God, Help me! Somebody help! Help me!
