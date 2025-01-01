Menu
[from trailer]
Sara
My sister Jess and I, we are identical twins. Once something happens to the one of us, the other one could tell. It's hard to explain, but I can just feel it. She's in trouble, and she needs me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Sara
You're not real! You're not real! You're not real!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Michi
Do not stay after dark.
Sara
I'm not leaving without my sister.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sara
I don't know if this forest made you psycho or you were always this crazy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess
I don't hear anything... only silence.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aiden
See... there's nothing there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sara
[quoting Sara Teasdale]
"Not one would mind, neither bird nor tree If mankind perished utterly, and Spring herself, when she woke at dawn,"
Aiden
..."Would scarcely know that we were gone."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Jess
Oh, Sara...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Jess
[running scared through a forest]
Oh, God, Help me! Somebody help! Help me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Natalie Dormer
Yukiyoshi Ozawa
Taylor Kinney
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
