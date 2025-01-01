Dusty Mayron So the King raised his mighty sword and rained steel down upon the Step King.

Brad Whitaker But the Step King blocked it with his shield. And swung his cat o'nine tails into the King's smug face.

Dusty Mayron Which the King easily brushed aside like the feather of a gull. And then the King did counter with a barrage of slashes and thrusts so fast and precise the Step King had no way to party.

Dusty Mayron But he did. He did. He parried all of them. Easily. It was no big deal.

Brad Whitaker Then he grabbed the King's sword right out of his hand and smashed it over his knee.

Dusty Mayron That's when the King pulled out a pump-action Mossberg shotgun!

Brad Whitaker Which is completely anachronistic. So if we're gonna be doing any time period, then the Step King just happened to be wearing Kevlar body armor.

Dusty Mayron Concussion grenade!

Brad Whitaker Hand grenade.

Dusty Mayron Rocket launcher.

Brad Whitaker Missile launcher.

Dusty Mayron Air strike.

Brad Whitaker Nuclear strike.