Dusty Mayron
Hey, are you Roger?
Cool Dad
Nope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brad Whitaker
Eat my dust Dusty!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dusty Mayron
So the King raised his mighty sword and rained steel down upon the Step King.
Brad Whitaker
But the Step King blocked it with his shield. And swung his cat o'nine tails into the King's smug face.
Dusty Mayron
Which the King easily brushed aside like the feather of a gull. And then the King did counter with a barrage of slashes and thrusts so fast and precise the Step King had no way to party.
Megan
Megan, Dylan: Yay!
Dusty Mayron
But he did. He did. He parried all of them. Easily. It was no big deal.
Megan
Megan, Dylan: Aww.
Brad Whitaker
Then he grabbed the King's sword right out of his hand and smashed it over his knee.
Megan
Megan, Dylan: Boo!
Dusty Mayron
That's when the King pulled out a pump-action Mossberg shotgun!
Brad Whitaker
Which is completely anachronistic. So if we're gonna be doing any time period, then the Step King just happened to be wearing Kevlar body armor.
Dusty Mayron
Concussion grenade!
Brad Whitaker
Hand grenade.
Dusty Mayron
Rocket launcher.
Brad Whitaker
Missile launcher.
Dusty Mayron
Air strike.
Brad Whitaker
Nuclear strike.
Dusty Mayron
Black hole.
Brad Whitaker
God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brad Whitaker
The step-king has had enough of the king's BULLSHIT!
Dusty Mayron
Brad said a bad word.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dusty Mayron
[In a splendid and charming voice]
103.6... Thhhe paaandaa!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brad Whitaker
You built all this today? With my tools?
Dusty Mayron
Oh, no, you can't build a treehouse with a tampon, Brad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brad Whitaker
I mean, kids at the end of the day, they know who's been around and, holy balls!
[sees dusty]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dusty Mayron
[Watching Frozen]
You gotta pause it man.
Griff
No I don't wanna ruin the momentum.
Dusty Mayron
Dude if another song comes on you gotta pause it okay?
Griff
Hey am I suppose to pause my emotions?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Brad Whitaker
[narrating]
Here's a question for you. What do kids need more, a father or a dad? What's the difference? The way I see it, darn near anyone can be a father...
[video of copulating rhinos]
Brad Whitaker
... but not everyone has the patience or the devotion to be a dad. As for me, I've always wanted to be a dad. Let me tell you, I love it! Yeah!
[driving]
Brad Whitaker
And I love my Ford Flex. It treats me to a smooth ride, and you know what? It didn't break the bank. Room enough for the whole family.
[making sandwiches in the kitchen]
Brad Whitaker
Yes, I love being a dad. And I love these two adorable little rays of sunshine.
[Dylan and Megan walk in]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dusty Mayron
Dusty : It looks like we got our self's a dad-off, Brad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Griff
Christmas already? How long was I out?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mark Wahlberg
John Cena
Will Ferrell
Scarlett Estevez
Hannibal Buress
