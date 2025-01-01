Menu
Kinoafisha Films Daddy's Home Daddy's Home Movie Quotes

Dusty Mayron Hey, are you Roger?
Cool Dad Nope.
Brad Whitaker Eat my dust Dusty!
Dusty Mayron So the King raised his mighty sword and rained steel down upon the Step King.
Brad Whitaker But the Step King blocked it with his shield. And swung his cat o'nine tails into the King's smug face.
Dusty Mayron Which the King easily brushed aside like the feather of a gull. And then the King did counter with a barrage of slashes and thrusts so fast and precise the Step King had no way to party.
Megan Megan, Dylan: Yay!
Dusty Mayron But he did. He did. He parried all of them. Easily. It was no big deal.
Megan Megan, Dylan: Aww.
Brad Whitaker Then he grabbed the King's sword right out of his hand and smashed it over his knee.
Megan Megan, Dylan: Boo!
Dusty Mayron That's when the King pulled out a pump-action Mossberg shotgun!
Brad Whitaker Which is completely anachronistic. So if we're gonna be doing any time period, then the Step King just happened to be wearing Kevlar body armor.
Dusty Mayron Concussion grenade!
Brad Whitaker Hand grenade.
Dusty Mayron Rocket launcher.
Brad Whitaker Missile launcher.
Dusty Mayron Air strike.
Brad Whitaker Nuclear strike.
Dusty Mayron Black hole.
Brad Whitaker God.
Brad Whitaker The step-king has had enough of the king's BULLSHIT!
Dusty Mayron Brad said a bad word.
Dusty Mayron [In a splendid and charming voice] 103.6... Thhhe paaandaa!
Brad Whitaker You built all this today? With my tools?
Dusty Mayron Oh, no, you can't build a treehouse with a tampon, Brad.
Brad Whitaker I mean, kids at the end of the day, they know who's been around and, holy balls!
[sees dusty]
Dusty Mayron [Watching Frozen] You gotta pause it man.
Griff No I don't wanna ruin the momentum.
Dusty Mayron Dude if another song comes on you gotta pause it okay?
Griff Hey am I suppose to pause my emotions?
[first lines]
Brad Whitaker [narrating] Here's a question for you. What do kids need more, a father or a dad? What's the difference? The way I see it, darn near anyone can be a father...
[video of copulating rhinos]
Brad Whitaker ... but not everyone has the patience or the devotion to be a dad. As for me, I've always wanted to be a dad. Let me tell you, I love it! Yeah!
[driving]
Brad Whitaker And I love my Ford Flex. It treats me to a smooth ride, and you know what? It didn't break the bank. Room enough for the whole family.
[making sandwiches in the kitchen]
Brad Whitaker Yes, I love being a dad. And I love these two adorable little rays of sunshine.
[Dylan and Megan walk in]
Dusty Mayron Dusty : It looks like we got our self's a dad-off, Brad.
Griff Christmas already? How long was I out?
