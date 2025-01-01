Menu
Kinoafisha Films Our Kind of Traitor Our Kind of Traitor Movie Quotes

Emilio Del Oro Where do you live in London?
Gail Chelsea.
Emilio Del Oro Are you happy?
Gail In Chelsea?
Emilio Del Oro With your husband?
Gail That's a very direct question.
Emilio Del Oro I'm curious why a couple who've been married 10 years would take two romantic holidays in the space of a month.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dima Give this to your MI6. Tell them you have a gift from the number one money launderer from the Russian mafia.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
