Kinoafisha
Films
Our Kind of Traitor
Our Kind of Traitor Movie Quotes
Our Kind of Traitor Movie Quotes
Emilio Del Oro
Where do you live in London?
Gail
Chelsea.
Emilio Del Oro
Are you happy?
Gail
In Chelsea?
Emilio Del Oro
With your husband?
Gail
That's a very direct question.
Emilio Del Oro
I'm curious why a couple who've been married 10 years would take two romantic holidays in the space of a month.
Dima
Give this to your MI6. Tell them you have a gift from the number one money launderer from the Russian mafia.
Naomie Harris
Stellan Skarsgard
