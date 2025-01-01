Richie LanzThis is so crazy, so random. This has got to be fate. There's got to be a reason for this. And the reason is that girl, and that TV show. I am supposed to be here. I will talk. You will translate.
Richie LanzThe girl in the red burka. We saw her today.
RizaNo, Pashtun women cannot. They are forbidden to sing.
Richie LanzThe chick in the red burka didn't get the memo.
SalimaFrom the moment you heard me sing, since you found me in the cave, since we were put here on this earth, everything in our lives has led us to this time, this place. Richie Lanz. Our story is already written, and now... now we shall play our parts. We must. There is no choice. It is God's will.
Richie LanzOkay, but I want 20%. No contract. Just a handshake. That's all I've ever had. A handshake is my word.
Richie LanzI made a few bucks. I nailed a couple of hot publicists. But, I also gave up a daughter I love. But, gentlemen, Riza is right. There are four sacred bonds in this life. A parent and child. A husband and wife. A priest and confessor. And manager - talent.
SalimaI must honor him with my music. I must celebrate my God with my singing. I must go to Kabul. I must.
Richie LanzHey, your preaching to the choir. But, you know, your father, family, apparently will kill me.
SalimaThen it is Allah's will and we shall die together.
Richie LanzNo. No we shall not. I have no intention of dying - ever.
DaoudNo! You do not lecture me about courage, about my country. Never. Never. Not you. Not an American. You people. You talk and talk. Have been talking at us for far too long. Courage? There are more death threats on this show than singers.
Richie LanzWhat kind of warlord throws a pool party on a weekday?
Bombay Brian[to Richie]First you lose your girl. Now you're gonna lose your head. You're running out of shit to lose.
NickSix months ago, we were Herbal Life salesmen, okay, look at us now. The goddamn ammo kings of Kabul. Who would have fuckin' figured?
Richie LanzSo, you gave them your guns? Does this mean we're not in a war zone here? We're safe here?
NickWe're totally safe. This is a tough town. Fuckin' people blowin' up all over the place. A million miles from home. Dirty. Stinky. We work hard, but, we must also play hard.
Salima[singing]Now that I've lost everything to you, You say you wanna start something new, And it's breaking my heart you're leaving, Baby, I'm grieving, But if you want to leave, take good care, Hope you have a lot of nice things to wear, But then a lot of nice things turn bad out there, Ooh baby baby, it's a wild world, It's hard to get by just upon a smile...
MerciBoys, its your lucky day. Alright, none of you are leavin' here with a vicious STD. Down side, Miss Merci's pullin' an early retirement. I'm hanging up my hot pants. So, I suggest you you go down to the Chinese whorehouse.
Richie Lanz[to Salima]Alright, when you're done. Big James Brown finish. I come out. I throw a hijab around you. Escort you off the stage.
Salima[singing]Now I've been happy lately, Thinking about the good things to come, And I believe it could be, Something good has begun, Oh, I've been smiling lately, Dreaming about the world as one, And I believe it could be, Someday it's going to come, 'Cause I'm on the edge of darkness, There rides the Peace Train, Oh, Peace Train take this country, Come take me home again, Now I've been smiling lately, Thinkin' about the good things to come, And I believe it could be, Something good has begun...
Richie LanzLife's about seeing an open door and walking right through it. Obviously, some asshole has changed the goddamn locks on me; but, there's still a door there. I can see it! I have always found a way. I always will.
[first lines]
Maureen[having just finished singing her audition]Mr. Lanz? I'm done.
TV AnnouncerWith her performance of "Wild World" by Yusuf Islam on Afghan Star, a young girl has created a big controversy through all of Afghanistan. She defied her tradition by being the first woman to sing on television and shocked the audience and judges by singing in English.
Richie LanzThis is nuts! I'm not a fighter. I'm a deal maker. I'm gonna go make a deal.
MerciI'm in a rented doublewide. You can ask anybody where? It's Miss Merci's 401K retirement tour. You do not want to miss it.
MerciFirst little bump in the road and Mr. Richie's just giving up, slinking back to his little Van Nuys world.
Richie LanzI don't think you know quite what you're talking about.
MerciNah, I don't know shit. I know because my Daddy told me that. "Merci, just shut up, put on a tube top, go find yourself a rich man while you still can." And for a long time, a long, too long, I believed him. But, you know what Richie? I am not dumb. I'm gonna walk outta here with a serious nest egg and open my own real estate agency in Oahu. Richie Lanz, I fought to be a winner and I do not have time for quitters and losers.