Salima From the moment you heard me sing, since you found me in the cave, since we were put here on this earth, everything in our lives has led us to this time, this place. Richie Lanz. Our story is already written, and now... now we shall play our parts. We must. There is no choice. It is God's will.

Richie Lanz Okay, but I want 20%. No contract. Just a handshake. That's all I've ever had. A handshake is my word.

Salima Allah loves those who act justly.

Richie Lanz All right. Back in the trunk.