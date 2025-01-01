Gerry[pause, after being called all-in by other poker player]Do you know how to get a sweet, little, old lady to yell "Go fuck yourself?"
Gerry[pause, look around the table]Get another sweet, little, old lady to yell "Bingo!"
CherryThe journey is the destination.
DonnaI'm sorry Gerry.
[after the dealer dealt a queen on the river, giving her a better full house than Gerry, winning all Gerry's money]
Joe Navarro#199: Relaxed and Squared. Shoulders that are suddenly relaxed and squared are saying, 'I am confident.' If someone goes from slumped shoulders to squared-relaxed shoulders I would be concerned as they are likely to be strong."