Aurora Lane[voice over]A friend once said, "You can't get so hung up on where you'd rather be that you forget to make the most of where you are." We got lost along the way. But we found each other. And we made a life. A beautiful life. Together.
Aurora LaneMy dad used to say, "If you live an ordinary life, all you'll have are ordinary stories. You have to live a life of adventure." So... Here I am.
ArthurSay you could snap your fingers and be whatever you want it to be I bet you'd still feel this way not in the right place, Point is, you can't get so hung up on where you'd rather be, that you forget how to make the most of where you are.
Jim PrestonSay you were trapped on a desert island, and you had the power to wish somebody there with you. You wouldn't be alone anymore, but you'd be stranding the person on the island. Would you make that wish?
Aurora LaneArn't you going to ask for my ID, I might not be old enough to drink.
ArthurOh, I would never ask your age in front of a gentleman.
Aurora Lane[Looking into Jim's eyes]Jim's no gentleman. Anyway, there's no secret between me and Jim.
Arthur[Surprised 'android' expression and look towards Jim]Is that so?
TannoyEnd of Lockdown!
Aurora LaneIt's funny. We all have dreams. We plan our futures like we're the captains of our fates. But we're passengers. We go where fate takes us.