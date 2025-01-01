Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Passengers Passengers Movie Quotes

Passengers Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Aurora Lane [voice over] A friend once said, "You can't get so hung up on where you'd rather be that you forget to make the most of where you are." We got lost along the way. But we found each other. And we made a life. A beautiful life. Together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aurora Lane My dad used to say, "If you live an ordinary life, all you'll have are ordinary stories. You have to live a life of adventure." So... Here I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aurora Lane He woke me up! He took away my life!
Gus Mancuso I know, and I'm sorry, but there's work I'd like...
Aurora Lane It's murder!
Gus Mancuso You're right, Aurora. But the drowning man will always try and drag somebody down with him. It ain't right, but the man's drowning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arthur You two look fine this evening.
Aurora Lane Thank you, Arthur. We're on a date.
Arthur Very nice.
Aurora Lane [to Jim] Took you long enough to ask.
Jim Preston I was giving you space.
Aurora Lane Oh... Space. The one thing I do not need more of.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arthur They say time heals all wounds.
Aurora Lane Broken hearts aren't that simple, Arthur. You wouldn't understand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arthur I laughed at a man with no pants, until I realized I have no legs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arthur Jim, these are not robot questions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Preston [seeing Aurora in a beautiful black dress] Wow.
Aurora Lane You clean up pretty good yourself. You went shopping.
Jim Preston I went shoplifting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Preston The whole section's closed off. Something's wrong.
Aurora Lane We're looking for wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gus Mancuso [over the intercom] This is Deck Chief Gus Mancuso. Who the hell planted a tree on my ship?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Preston How do I send a message to Earth?
InfoMat Interstellar messages are sent by laser array. This is an expensive service.
Jim Preston Bite me!
InfoMat Happy to help!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aurora Lane [to Jim] You die, I die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Preston How long until we get to Homestead II?
Arthur About ninety years or so.
Jim Preston And when are all the passengers supposed to wake up?
Arthur Not till the last four months.
Jim Preston [cheerily] How is it that I'm sitting here with you? With ninety years to go?
Arthur [after glitching for a moment] Hm. It's not possible for you to be here.
Jim Preston Well, I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gus Mancuso [after discovering Jim woke up Aurora] How long were you alone?
Jim Preston A year.
Gus Mancuso Still... damn.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Preston Arthur, can you keep a secret?
Arthur [earnestly] Jim, I'm not just a bartender, I'm a gentleman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aurora Lane Do you know how much Homestead Company made off its first planet? Eight quadrillion dollars! That's eight million billions. Colony planets are the biggest business going.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Preston We were woken too soon... Ninety years too soon
Aurora Lane [shocked] We have too go back to sleep
Jim Preston [solemnly] We can't!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aurora Lane What are we even looking for?
Jim Preston Something broken. Something big.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gus Mancuso My goofy hibernation pod. That's the cause.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Wake-up Hologram Good morning, James. How are you feeling?
Jim Preston Wait. What?
Wake-up Hologram It's perfectly normal to feel confused. You just spent 120 years in suspended animation.
Jim Preston What?
Wake-up Hologram It's okay, James.
Jim Preston It's Jim...
Wake-up Hologram Jim.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Preston So lay some bartender wisdom on me I'm lost in space here
Arthur You know where you wanted to be, you feel like you're suppose to be somewhere else.
Jim Preston You said it.
Arthur Say you could snap your fingers and be whatever you want it to be I bet you'd still feel this way not in the right place, Point is, you can't get so hung up on where you'd rather be, that you forget how to make the most of where you are.
Jim Preston What are you telling me.
Arthur Take a break from worrying about what you can't control.
Arthur Live a little.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Preston Say you were trapped on a desert island, and you had the power to wish somebody there with you. You wouldn't be alone anymore, but you'd be stranding the person on the island. Would you make that wish?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aurora Lane Arn't you going to ask for my ID, I might not be old enough to drink.
Arthur Oh, I would never ask your age in front of a gentleman.
Aurora Lane [Looking into Jim's eyes] Jim's no gentleman. Anyway, there's no secret between me and Jim.
Arthur [Surprised 'android' expression and look towards Jim] Is that so?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tannoy End of Lockdown!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aurora Lane It's funny. We all have dreams. We plan our futures like we're the captains of our fates. But we're passengers. We go where fate takes us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more