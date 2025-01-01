Menu
Big Trouble in Little China Movie Quotes

Jack Burton When some wild-eyed, eight-foot-tall maniac grabs your neck, taps the back of your favorite head up against the barroom wall, and he looks you crooked in the eye and he asks you if ya paid your dues, you just stare that big sucker right back in the eye, and you remember what ol' Jack Burton always says at a time like that: "Have ya paid your dues, Jack?" "Yessir, the check is in the mail."
[last lines]
Jack Burton Just remember what ol' Jack Burton does when the earth quakes, and the poison arrows fall from the sky, and the pillars of Heaven shake. Yeah, Jack Burton just looks that big ol' storm right square in the eye and he says, "Give me your best shot, pal. I can take it."
Jack Burton Okay. You people sit tight, hold the fort and keep the home fires burning. And if we're not back by dawn... call the president.
Jack Burton Everybody relax, I'm here.
Jack Burton I'm a reasonable guy. But, I've just experienced some very unreasonable things.
Wang Chi Here's to the Army and Navy and the battles they have won; here's to America's colors, the colors that never run.
Jack Burton May the wings of liberty never lose a feather.
Gracie I'd go with you but...
Jack Burton I know, there's a problem with your face.
Jack Burton Like I told my last wife, I says, "Honey, I never drive faster than I can see. Besides that, it's all in the reflexes."
Jack Burton You know what ol' Jack Burton always says at a time like this?
Thunder Who?
Jack Burton Jack Burton. *Me*!
Jack Burton [They are swimming through a tunnel filled almost to the top with water.] Would you stop rubbing your body up against mine? Because I can't concentrate when you do that.
Gracie What a pig you are, Burton!
Jack Burton What's in the flask, Egg? Magic potion?
Egg Shen Yeah.
Jack Burton Thought so, good. What do we do, drink it?
Egg Shen Yeah!
Jack Burton Good! Thought so.
Jack Burton [pointing to Chinese writing on elevator] What does that say?
Wang Chi [speaks Chinese] Hell of Boiling Oil.
Jack Burton You're kidding.
Wang Chi Yeah, I am. It says Keep Out.
[Jack points to the wall]
Jack Burton Hollow?
Wang Chi Hollow.
Jack Burton Fuck it.
[Jack wacks open the hollow wall with his knife]
Jack Burton You can go off and rule the universe from beyond the grave.
Lo Pan Indeed!
Jack Burton Or check into a psycho ward, which ever comes first, huh?
Jack Burton I don't get this at all. I thought Lo Pan...
Lo Pan Shut up, Mr. Burton! You are not brought upon this world to get it!
Margo God, aren't you even gonna kiss her goodbye?
Jack Burton Nope.
Jack Burton All I know is, this Lo Pan character comes out of thin air in the middle of a goddamn alley while his buddies are flying around on wires cutting everybody to shreds, and he just stands there waiting for me to drive my truck straight through him with *light* coming out of his mouth!
Wang Chi You ready, Jack?
Jack Burton I was born ready.
Jack Burton We really shook the pillars of heaven, didn't we, Wang?
Jack Burton Sooner or later I rub everybody the wrong way.
Jack Burton Son of a bitch must pay!
Lo Pan And when I find her, I will marry her...
Wang Chi Never!
Lo Pan Ching Dai will be appeased, my curse will be lifted!
Jack Burton And you can go on to rule the universe from beyond the grave.
Lo Pan Indeed!
Jack Burton Or check into a psycho ward, whichever comes first, right?
Wang Chi Jack, will you...?
Jack Burton "Jack" what? I'm supposed to buy this shit? 2000 years, he can't find one broad to fit the bill? Come on, Dave, you must be doing something seriously wrong!
Lo Pan There have been others, to be sure. There are always others. But you know, Mr. Burton, the difficulties between men and women. How seldom it works out? Yet we all keep trying, like fools.
Jack Burton Which Lo Pan? Little old basket case on wheels or the ten foot tall roadblock?
Jack Burton This is Jack Burton in the Pork Chop Express, and I'm talkin' to whoever's listenin' out there.
Jack Burton [speaking to Lo Pan] Are you crazy... Is that your problem?
Jack Burton Ol' Jack always says... what the hell?
Jack Burton Well, ya see, I'm not saying that I've been everywhere and I've done everything, but I do know it's a pretty amazing planet we live on here, and a man would have to be some kind of FOOL to think we're alone in THIS universe.
Egg Shen Of course the Chinese mix everything up. Look at what they have to work with. There's Buddhism, Confucianism, and Taoist alchemy and sorcery. We take what we want and leave the rest. Just like your salad bar.
Egg Shen Can see things no one else can see. Do things no one else can do.
Jack Burton Real things?
Egg Shen As real as Lo Pan!
Jack Burton Hey, what more can a guy ask for?
Egg Shen Oh, the six-demon bag!
Jack Burton Terrific, a six-demon bag. Sensational. What's in it, Egg?
Egg Shen Wind, fire, all that kind of thing!
[walking outside in the rain, Jack and Egg fight for control of the umbrella]
Wang Chi A brave man likes the feel of nature on his face, Jack.
Egg Shen Yeah, and a wise man has enough sense to get in out of the rain!
Jack Burton Feel pretty good. I'm not, uh, I'm not scared at all. I just feel kind of... feel kind of invincible.
Wang Chi Me, too. I got a very positive attitude about this.
Jack Burton Good, me too.
Wang Chi Yeah!
[pause]
Jack Burton Is it getting hot in here, or is it just me?
Jack Burton Tall guy, weird clothes. First you see him, then you don't.
Lo Pan [spots Gracie, Margo and Eddie on a security monitor] Who are these people? Friends of yours, huh? Now this really pisses me off to no end!
Jack Burton This is gonna take crackerjack timing, Wang.
[on phone to insurance company]
Jack Burton I'm gonna tell you about an accident, and I don't wanna hear "act of God"!
Jack Burton Wang, these guys, these Sing Dings...
Wang Chi Chang Sings.
Jack Burton They got enemies?
Wang Chi Wing Kong.
Jack Burton Who wear red turbans?
Wang Chi [sees they're now surrounded by Wing Kong warriors] Holy SHIT! These guys are animals, Jack!
Pinstripe lawyer Okay. But if I'm gonna be your attorney, there are a few things that I have to know that, uh, still don't make any sense to me. Like, um, you really believe in magic?
Egg Shen You mean Chinese black magic?
Pinstripe lawyer Yes.
Egg Shen Oh, absolutely.
Pinstripe lawyer Are you still serious about this? And, uh, monsters and ghosts as well, I suppose?
Egg Shen Oh, sure. And sorcery.
Pinstripe lawyer And I suppose that, uh, you expect me to believe in sorcery as well?
Egg Shen Of course!
Pinstripe lawyer Why?
Egg Shen Because it's real.
Pinstripe lawyer How can I know that, Mr. Shen?
Egg Shen How?
Pinstripe lawyer Yes, how? Help me out here. Please, how?
[Shen raises his hands, and a small bolt of lightning jumps between his palms. The lawyer stares, open-mouthed]
Egg Shen See? That was nothing. But that's how it always begins. Very small.
Jack Burton That is not water.
Egg Shen Black blood of the earth.
Jack Burton Do you mean oil?
Egg Shen I mean black blood of the earth.
[in a whore house]
Jack Burton Henry Swanson's my name, and excitement's my game.
White Tiger Cash or charge?
Jack Burton Oh gosh, cash, I guess. I mean it's not deductible, is it.
Gracie [Jack starts up the Pork Chop Express] What was that?
Jack Burton 6.9 on the Richter scale!
Jack Burton Oh, my god, no. Please! What is that? Don't tell me!
Egg Shen A guardian. What it sees, Lo Pan knows!
Jack Burton [tapping on the walls] Two, three feet thick, I'll bet. Probably welded shut from the outside, and covered with brick by now!
Wang Chi Don't give up, Jack!
Jack Burton Oh, okay, I won't, Wang! Let's just *chew* our way outta here.
Lo Pan [Yells at Wang in Chinese after growing frustrated with Jack's dismissive attitude] Mr. Burton, if you have an influence over your youthful friend, you better exert it now. Otherwise I will send both of you to the hell where people are skinned alive! It's that simple. Understand?
Jack Burton [Leans forward] Are you crazy? Is that your problem?
Wang Chi No, he means it, Jack.
Jack Burton Mutual Fidelity Insurers of Sacramento... well, there's gotta be a listing, honey, cause I pay 'em 6 G's a year in premiums.
Uncle Chu China is here, Mr. Burton. The Chang Sing, the Wing Kong, they've been fighting for centuries.
Jack Burton What does that mean? "China is here"? I don't even know what the hell that means. All I know is this "Lo Pan" character comes out of thin air in the middle of a goddamn alley while his buddies are flying around on wires cutting everybody to shreds, and he just stands there waiting for me to drive my truck straight through him, with light coming out of his mouth!
Wang Chi Jack, please...
[lightning strikes and Wang becomes silent]
Uncle Chu When did this happen?
Wang Chi It didn't, uncle Chu, not like he says.
Jack Burton [diverting from his phone call] Yeah, it did, uncle Chu, 2 hours ago. Tall guy, weird clothes, first you see him then you don't.
[back to his call]
Jack Burton Yeah, is this just a switch board or something...
Uncle Chu Lo Pan appeared on the street? Wang Chi, why didn't you tell me?
Wang Chi I didn't want to alarm you, uncle.
Jack Burton [on his phone call] I'm gonna tell you about an accident and I don't want to hear "act of God," alright?
[enter Eddie]
Eddie Good afternoon, Mr. Wong.
Wang Chi Eddie, meet my dear friend Jack Burton. Eddie is the new maitre'd here at the Black Pool.
Eddie And a whole lot more.
Jack Burton [on his phone call] I don't know my policy number, it's in the glove compartment. Just look under B-U-R-T-O-N, will ya?
Eddie Jack Burton?
[Jack turns to his name being called]
Eddie Wow, the guy you always told me about, huh? So that was your abandoned truck.
Jack Burton Abandoned, like hell!
[into the phone]
Jack Burton Hey! Hello! Hello! Ahh, Christ.
Eddie Bad news. The Lords of Death stole it after you ran away.
Jack Burton They stole my truck?
Wang Chi Take it easy, Jack, you're with friends. We'll find it for you.
Jack Burton Damn right, you will. And my money, and time is money to a guy like me...
[points to uncle Chu]
Jack Burton ... and your phone is dead, by the way.
Lo Pan Then Ching Dai will be happy and my curse will be lifted!
Jack Burton And go off to rule the universe from beyond the grave.
Lo Pan Indeed!
Jack Burton Or check into a psycho ward, which ever comes first huh!
Jack Burton You got a tongue, Dave. Ask her yourself.
Gracie [on their way to confront Lo Pan] Do you have a gun, I hope?
Jack Burton I have a knife.
Gracie A knife? This guy's twelve feet tall!
Jack Burton Seven. Hey, don't worry, I can handle him.
Egg Shen You will come out no more!
Jack Burton What? Huh? What'll come out no more?
Egg Shen Come on.
Jack Burton Dammit!
Uncle Chu What the hell is Gracie Law doing here?
Jack Burton She can't get enough of me.
Gracie Hah! He wishes.
Jack Burton We really shook the pillars of heaven, didn't we, Wang?
Wang Chi No horseshit, Jack.
Jack Burton No horseshit.
Jack Burton What does that mean? Huh? "China is here." I don't even know what the hell that means.
Wang Chi Nothin' or double, Jack.
Egg Shen Lo Pan is down there.
Jack Burton Down where?
Egg Shen Where is the universe?
Wang Chi Jack, listen, I need more of your help. I can't pay you today, okay?
Jack Burton Oh, shit.
Wang Chi How can I? I need all my cash for Miao Yin.
Eddie And it's gonna cost. She's got green eyes.
Gracie Oh no, seriously? Oh, that's an extra to these people. It's like leather bucket seats, it's double the price.
Wang Chi They got this sorta clubhouse thing, you know, where they all hang out.
Jack Burton Sharpen their knives, huh?
Wang Chi I can't ask you to...
Jack Burton Where is it?
Wang Chi Thank you, Jack.
Jack Burton I took something. I can see things no one else can see. Why're you dressed like that?
Margo This is just so shocking. I mean I must just be so monumentally naive.
Eddie You are.
Lo Pan Magic... The darkest magic. My soul swims in it... Scattered across time, trapped in the world of formlessness...
Eddie Well sure it was a war. And anybody that showed up was gonna join Lem Lee in the Hell of Being Cut to Pieces.
Jack Burton Hell of being what?
Eddie Chinese have a lot of Hells.
Lo Pan What does it mean? Two girls with green eyes. After all these years.
Gracie You bastards, unchain me. You're not gonna get away with this. Where's Lo Pan?
Lo Pan [speaks Chinese] This one has fire as well!
Jack Burton Is this gonna get ugly, now? Huh? I hope not. Because I thought what we were here, racial differences notwithstanding, was just a couple of old friends. You know, just both of us Californians.
Jack Burton We made it. Holy shit, we made it!
Wang Chi Jack, first I gotta go somewhere, Jack.
Jack Burton No, you don't.
Wang Chi Yeah, I do. So how 'bout we meet at my restaurant in a few hours, you know? I pay the money then.
Jack Burton Pay the money now! Where you gotta go?
Wang Chi The airport.
Jack Burton Yeah, right. Over my dead body.
Wang Chi If need be.
Lo Pan [Catches Jack's knife in midair, pauses to examine it, nodding in approval] Good knife. Goodbye, Mr. Burton.
[throws it]
Jack Burton [quickly catches knife and throws it back, hitting Lo Pan right between the eyes]
Lo Pan [Lo Pan falls backwards and impacts the ground with a shockwave that sets the statues ringing the room falling like dominoes, shattering to bits]
Jack Burton It's all in the reflexes.
Lo Pan There have been others, to be sure. There are always others, are there not? You seem to be one who knows the difficulties between men and women. How seldom it works out. Yet we all keep trying, like fools.
[first lines]
Pinstripe lawyer What I'd like to do today is get your version of what happened.
Egg Shen Oh, you mean the truth.
Pinstripe lawyer Of course. First, just state your name and your occupation for the record.
Egg Shen Oh, Egg Shen. Bus driver.
Wang Chi [after Wang defeats all the warriors in the warehouse] Time to go!
Jack Burton So who are we pickin' up?
Wang Chi A girl. I don't wanna talk about it.
Jack Burton A girl? Where from?
Wang Chi Peking. This is a big day in my life. I should have gone home and gotten 40 winks.
Jack Burton A girl from China? All right, I never done that. I picked up girls from everywhere else, but never from China.
Jack Burton Hey Egg! How'd you get up there?
Egg Shen It wasn't easy!
Miao Yin I don't belong to you.
Lo Pan You don't. You belong to Ching Dai. I must sacrifice you. But I love you and I need you.
Miao Yin No!
Lo Pan Here take her. Take the bitch!
Wang Chi That's why the bottle didn't slice. My mind and my spirit are goin' north and south.
Jack Burton Abandoned like hell!
Gracie Don't panic, it's only me, Gracie Law!
Jack Burton If you have problem like that again, just reach for the sky!
Jack Burton How do you do, ma'am? Henry Swanson's my name and excitement's my game.
Jack Burton Let's you and me have a little talk, friend.
Jack Burton Whoa. Who is that?
Wang Chi She has green eyes. You know how rare that is, Jack?
Jack Burton How can you tell from here?
Wang Chi Not her, she's trouble. Miao Yin. Beautiful green eyes, like creamy jade.
Jack Burton Trouble, huh?
Thunder Play your cards right... you live to talk about it!
Lo Pan They have returned. And this time they are not alone. Egg Shen is with them. Little bastard sorcerer has brought them through the Bog of the Dead Trees.
[calling to him telepathically]
Lo Pan Egg Shen... EGG SHEN! You have come a long ways to find me. But it is too late. There are two girls with green eyes, and I will marry them both. And then I will sacrifice Gracie Law to appease my emperor and live out my earthly pleasures with Miao Yin.
[cackles]
Lo Pan That's right, Egg Shen. The best of two worlds!
Lo Pan You never could beat me, Egg Shen.
Egg Shen We're getting close, real close. And now for some more bad news... Ready?
Lo Pan [On phone] No pathetic excuses! I smell the blood of human beings; find them! Boil them until their flesh falls off. You heard me!
Lo Pan And now, my beloved disciples. The moment of truth... the needle of love.
Gracie I have it on good advice that the punks that jumped me, and took Jack's truck, they took the girl they kidnapped to the White Tiger for a quick sale. Who was she?
Wang Chi [very worried] My fiancee. The White Tiger?
Gracie Oh, God. I'm sorry. If we go tonight, we can buy her back. A warrant's too complicated, violence out of the question...
Jack Burton Hold it! Slow down. I'm feelin' like an outsider here.
Gracie You are!
Wang Chi Come on, Jack. Don't be afraid.
Jack Burton Afraid? Are you kidding?
Jack Burton What, I'm supposed to buy this shit? 2,000 years and he can't find a broad to fit the bill? Come on, Dave, you must be doin' somethin' seriously wrong.
Jack Burton Wait a minute!
Gracie Don't!
Jack Burton Don't what?
Gracie The Lords of Death. Street gang. Punks from Chinatown. What are they doing here?
Wang Chi Jack, check this out.
Jack Burton So what is this? Chinese or somethin'? Countin' backwards?
Wang Chi Not backwards. Downwards.
Gracie I'd go in there with you, but they know my face and they'd wanna push it in.
Gracie See you around, Burton.
Jack Burton Never can tell.
Egg Shen When a goat butts its head against the bush, its horns become entangled!
Jack Burton Wang.
Wang Chi [after Rain rips off the bandannas] Holy shit, Jack. I don't like the looks of this.
[he dials up the telephone to call Lo Pan]
Jack Burton [he looks at him] Where are we, Wang?
Rain [interrupting] You are nowhere!
[they looked at Rain before Lo pan disguised himself as a crippled old man]
Jack Burton There's plenty more fish in the Sea!
Wang Chi But there's only one Mao Yin!
