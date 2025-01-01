Jack Burton Mutual Fidelity Insurers of Sacramento... well, there's gotta be a listing, honey, cause I pay 'em 6 G's a year in premiums.

Uncle Chu China is here, Mr. Burton. The Chang Sing, the Wing Kong, they've been fighting for centuries.

Jack Burton What does that mean? "China is here"? I don't even know what the hell that means. All I know is this "Lo Pan" character comes out of thin air in the middle of a goddamn alley while his buddies are flying around on wires cutting everybody to shreds, and he just stands there waiting for me to drive my truck straight through him, with light coming out of his mouth!

Wang Chi Jack, please...

[lightning strikes and Wang becomes silent]

Uncle Chu When did this happen?

Wang Chi It didn't, uncle Chu, not like he says.

Jack Burton [diverting from his phone call] Yeah, it did, uncle Chu, 2 hours ago. Tall guy, weird clothes, first you see him then you don't.

[back to his call]

Jack Burton Yeah, is this just a switch board or something...

Uncle Chu Lo Pan appeared on the street? Wang Chi, why didn't you tell me?

Wang Chi I didn't want to alarm you, uncle.

Jack Burton [on his phone call] I'm gonna tell you about an accident and I don't want to hear "act of God," alright?

[enter Eddie]

Eddie Good afternoon, Mr. Wong.

Wang Chi Eddie, meet my dear friend Jack Burton. Eddie is the new maitre'd here at the Black Pool.

Eddie And a whole lot more.

Jack Burton [on his phone call] I don't know my policy number, it's in the glove compartment. Just look under B-U-R-T-O-N, will ya?

Eddie Jack Burton?

[Jack turns to his name being called]

Eddie Wow, the guy you always told me about, huh? So that was your abandoned truck.

Jack Burton Abandoned, like hell!

[into the phone]

Eddie Bad news. The Lords of Death stole it after you ran away.

Jack Burton They stole my truck?

Wang Chi Take it easy, Jack, you're with friends. We'll find it for you.

Jack Burton Damn right, you will. And my money, and time is money to a guy like me...

[points to uncle Chu]