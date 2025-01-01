Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films It's Only the End of the World It's Only the End of the World Movie Quotes

It's Only the End of the World Movie Quotes

Antoine Knipper We think silent people are good listeners. But I shut up so people leave me alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Louis-Jean Knipper There I was, after 10 years, well, 12, to be precise. So after 12 years of absence and in spite of my fear, I was going to visit them. In life there a number of motivations that are no one's business, that force you to leave without looking back. And there are just as many motivations that force you to return. So after all those years, I decided to retrace my steps. Take the journey... to announce my death. Announce it in person, and try to give the others and myself one last time, the illusion that I am, until its very end, the master of my life. Let's see how that goes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La mère I don't understand you. But I love you. I love you. No one will take that away from me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La mère We'll be better prepared next time...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Suzanne Drop it, mom. Jeez!
La mère Our aerobics song. I'm obsessed, it's a real find.
Suzanne Everybody found it, mom.
La mère Translation said it's about Picasso being in love, or Picasso... anyway it wasn't clear.
[they both start dancing to O-Zone - Dragostea Din Tei]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La mère [to Louis] You think we don't love you? Or understand you? You're right. I don't understand you. But I love you. I love you. No one will take that away from me. Write that one down, for one of your plays.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more