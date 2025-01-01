Menu
Kinoafisha Films War Dogs War Dogs Movie Quotes

War Dogs Movie Quotes

Henry Girard I'm not a bad man, but in certain situations, I have to ask myself: "What would a bad man do?"
David Packouz [From the beginning of the film, as Miles Teller's character, David Packaouz, narrates over visuals of soldiers in war and as price figures of what a soldier's gear costs are displayed] What do you know about war? They'll tell you it's about patriotism, democracy... or some shit about the other guy hating our freedom. But you wanna know what it's really about? What do you see? A kid from Arkansas doing his patriotic duty to defend his country? I see a helmet, fire-retardant gloves, body armor and an M16. I see $17, 500. That's what it costs to outfit one American soldier. Over two million soldiers fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. It cost the American taxpayer $4.5 billion each year just to pay the air conditioning bills for those wars. And that's what war is really about. War is an economy. Anybody who tells you otherwise is either in on it or stupid.
Efraim Diveroli When does telling the truth ever help anybody?
Efraim Diveroli Everyone's fighting over the same pie and ignoring the crumbs. I live on crumbs. Like a rat.
Efraim Diveroli [while cutting through the line at the airport in Jordan with David] Sorry. Don't worry, I have to go first, I'm American.
Efraim Diveroli Jordanian customs seized our Berettas.
David Packouz What? Why?
Efraim Diveroli I don't fucking know, David! I dropped out of high school before they covered international diplomacy!
Efraim Diveroli All the money is made between the lines.
David Packouz [Narrating] They called guys like us war dogs. Bottom feeders who make money off of war without ever stepping foot on the battlefield. It was supposed to be derogatory, but... we kind of liked it.
David Packouz I thought you said that you sold like seized weapons to gun nuts on the internet.
Efraim Diveroli Not anymore. Now I only sell to one gun nut.
David Packouz Oh yeah? Which one?
Efraim Diveroli The U.S military, motherfucker!... Wanna do a bong hit?
["Jump Around" by House of Pain comes on]
David Packouz So, I don't get it. If there's an entire defense industry, why would the Pentagon want to buy anything from you?
Efraim Diveroli They don't want to, they have to. Remember Little League? How, at the end of the season, they'd give out that big MVP trophy and that one kid would always win it?
David Packouz Yeah, Evan Talbot.
Efraim Diveroli Right. But then, one year, somebody's mom complained? Then they had to give everybody a little trophy so they wouldn't feel bad? Even that fat retarded kid. Robbie Friedman, got one. That's kind of like what's happening here.
David Packouz I'm still confused, man.
Efraim Diveroli The Pentagon fucked up when they were rebuilding the Iraqi Army. They gave all these no-bid contracts to Cheney's boys, and they got caught. So Bush started this initiative to level the playing field and now every Pentagon purchase, every gun, every grenade, every bullet, gets offered to small businesses for bidding. And sure, the big dogs still get the big trophies. But the Pentagon's got to give little trophies to all the Robbie Friedmans of the world.
David Packouz So, basically, you're a fat retarded kid.
Efraim Diveroli Bro, I'm the fattest and most retarded.
Efraim Diveroli [while impersonating an army officer to a weapons vendor on the telephone] You keep supplying the guns, we'll keep killing the bad guys. God bless you.
Efraim Diveroli Iraq is dope. I'm thinking about getting a place there.
Efraim Diveroli I think you should come work for me.
David Packouz I'm against this war
Efraim Diveroli This isn't about being pro-war. This is about being pro-money.
News Anchor Now to the question that has no clear answer. How did two twenty-something young men land a three-hundred-million-dollar Pentagon contract?
David Packouz Do you seriously want to drive to Baghdad?
Efraim Diveroli David, we're gun runners. Let's go run some guns.
Efraim Diveroli God bless Dick Cheney's America!
