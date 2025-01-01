Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Gallows The Gallows Movie Quotes

The Gallows Movie Quotes

Reese Houser Don't say his name!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos I don't get you drama nerds and your chagrin, it's like good luck is bad luck, breaking a leg is meant to be a good thing.
Pfeifer Ross Exactly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos [upon seeing Charlie on the stage brandishing his noose and crawling back crying] Guys! Guys! There's someone in here, Please, Please, I'm sorry, I'm sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reese Houser If I bail on this show they all hate me... Esp...
[whispers between Ryan and Cassidy]
Reese Houser Especially Pfeiffer.
Reese Houser And if you don't bail on this show you let everyone down and they all hate you, especially Pfeiffer!
Ryan Shoos I'm done, I'm done sugar-coating this whole thing. You suck. You're a terrible actor. And you need to do something about it. Why not do something that's not your fault. Tear this mother down. Look they're going to come in tomorrow
[impersonates dramatically]
Ryan Shoos and be like oh my god the set's broken what are we going to do, and whose there? For Pfeiffer, to lean on in her time of need. Dude!
[claps him on the shoulder]
Ryan Shoos you are! It's a win, I'm a freaking genius!
Cassidy Spilker What time?
Ryan Shoos [pauses] ... You're not coming Cassidy.
Cassidy Spilker Yes I'm coming.
Ryan Shoos No you're not you're a cheerleader.
Cassidy Spilker What the hell has that got to do with anything?
Ryan Shoos [stutters and quickly retorts] Let me finish you're a cheerleader who likes to do other girl dance stuff not cool awesome scary stuff... at the school at night.
Cassidy Spilker [crunches eyes and stares sternly at Ryan]
Ryan Shoos Uhh... I'll pick you up at 9.
[turns to Reese]
Ryan Shoos Ok, dude! Are you in?
Reese Houser [shrugs and rubs his thumb across his face] Do you have tools?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reese Houser [arguing intensely with Ryan as he begins shoving into him and behind them a boardwalk positioned Charlie begins violently tugging at the pulley ropes] Don't blame this on me man! You're the one who suggested this plan in the first place.
Ryan Shoos Yeah for you! And now Cassidy's hurt and we're trapped in here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos Whatever you say Mr. Schwendiman
[laughing as he scopes him from the back section]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reese Houser [untying the gallows noose and mock impersonating a British nobleman] For your sir...
[noose then suddenly drops in front of Reese]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Superstar Football Player [grasping onto Reese's shoulders as Ryan and him enter the boys locker-room] My boys going to be a superstar! A superstar!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cheerleader #1 So how does it feel being in drama Cassi?
Cassidy Spilker Uh, such a bitch.
Ryan Shoos Uh what?
Cassidy Spilker What? If I had of known there was going to be so much actual drama involved I wouldn't of picked it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stage Boy [after being violently jerked against the stage door exit by Ryan] Hey! Please don't hurt me! It's a joke, we're even!
Ryan Shoos No this is not over by a long shot!
Mr. Schwendiman Ryan! Let him go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reese Houser We have to pull the fire alarm, the cops will come and somebody will find us.
Pfeifer Ross What if he finds us?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos [upon seeing Cassidy putting the props back in place] Cassidy! What are you doing?
Cassidy Spilker Putting everything back.
Ryan Shoos Cassidy, Cassidy stop okay Reese is out there right now talking to Pfeiffer everything is going to be fine, he'll get her to leave and we can continue tearing down the set.
Cassidy Spilker Ryan it's over, Pfeiffer's here, she knows and look I am not getting a signal on my phone.
Ryan Shoos Well, okay that's weird but what do you expect when you're on it all the time?
Cassidy Spilker Babe, don't be dumb.
Ryan Shoos I'm not being dumb, if you want to leave then call Chelsea, have her come get you and you can leave.
[Cassidy stares at him sternly in disbelief]
Ryan Shoos Ahhh fine!
[marches over towards the stage fire exit and begins angrily whispering to himself]
Ryan Shoos this is so stupid.
Cassidy Spilker This is not stupid Ryan you're stupid.
Ryan Shoos No i'm not stupid you're stupid, what did I tell you Cassidy if you're going to back out don't come,
Cassidy Spilker I'm not backing out.
Ryan Shoos Yes you are backing out, cause look where am I going? To the door cause you're backing out
[attempts to push door open, however it has bolted shut]
Ryan Shoos .
Ryan Shoos What the fuck? How?
Cassidy Spilker Ryan open the damn door.
Ryan Shoos Oh okay let me try again huh
[rams against door only to have once it again remained bolted in place]
Reese Houser [Reese and Pfeiffer then enter] Come on Ryan it's time to go.
Ryan Shoos It won't open.
Reese Houser What do you mean it won't open?
Ryan Shoos It won't open. Pfeiffer is there a trick to these doors?
Pfeifer Ross No there's no trick to these doors why won't it open.
Pfeifer Ross [upon attempting the doors herself with Reese and Cassidy] Ryan what have you done to the doors.
Ryan Shoos I didn't do anything to the doors.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos And there's Ms. Shannon still looking as hot as ever,
[yells out to a instructing Ms. Shannon grabbing her, Cassidy and the rest of the Beatrice cheerleaders' attention]
Ryan Shoos Hey! Do you still have a husband Ms. Shannon?
[Ms. Shannon blows a kiss to Ryan, Cassidy and the cheerleaders laugh]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos [approaches a mopping David] Hey! David, my man! Working late tonight?
David the Janitor You know it.
Ryan Shoos [laughs] My man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pfeifer Ross [tending to Cassidy and her injured neck] Cassidy are you okay? Let me take a look.
Ryan Shoos [shoving Pfeifer aside] Okay get away alright! She's my girlfriend!
[approaches Cassidy and is shoved back by her]
Cassidy Spilker You stay the fuck away from me Ryan okay! You're the whole reason we're in this friggen mess. Get out! And Get me out!
[Pfeiffer reproaches Cassidy and she allows her to reinspect her neck injuries]
Ryan Shoos [storming off angrily to find Reese] What the fuck!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos I'm getting us out of here! Hey, Charlie!
Cassidy Spilker Don't say his name!
Ryan Shoos Don't say his name? Charlie, Charlie, Charlie!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassidy Spilker He's gonna find us!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pfeifer Ross You shouldn't say that name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reese Houser [hugging Pfeifer tearfully] I'm not going to let anything happen to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos [pushing the Houser front door open and ascending the threshold whispering] Trick or treat Housers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Houser You don't understand I don't want you doing this play.
Reese Houser Why do you care? I just don't want to do football.
Rick Houser You should of stayed on the football team. You finish things that you start you don't walk away
Ryan Shoos [interrupting slowly] Y... Yo Reese.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassidy Spilker I'm sorry Reese can you just explain what it is about Pfeiffer? Cause I don't see it, I don't get it and I'm pretty sure you don't get it right babe
[indicating to Ryan in the front seat from the back]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos [Upon zooming in on the silhouetted, hanging corpse of David in the Maintenance crawlspace] What... is that...?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pfeifer Ross [after Reese and Pfeiffer finish in their embraced hug of relief upon pulling the fire alarm to notify the authorities] I saw a shadow! I know I saw a shadow!
[begins crying and ushers away in hysterics]
Reese Houser [In panic scanning the hallway corridors and boardwalk ladder] Where Pfeiffer? I don't see it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos So anyway Pfeifer after the show bombs, what are you going to do about Reese?
Pfeifer Ross The show is not going to bomb Ryan, we're going to finish the show, it's going to look great, se fe nee'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pfeifer Ross [after witnessing Reese throw and smash his phone and break down crying about the situation] I am sorry I asked you to do this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassidy Spilker Ryan? Ryan?
[Upon discovering his smashed phone breaks down crying and into a hoarse, painful cough]
Cassidy Spilker No! No! No!
Pfeifer Ross Oh my god! Cassidy!, Cassidy!
[comes running to her side and brushes her hair back]
Pfeifer Ross Oh my god! Reese! Reese! Her neck, it's getting worse!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos [upon inspecting stage exit doors and seeing them to be broken] No. Hey! Hey Brooke!
Brooke [Kelly and her friend enter from the stage turning a left stop and pointing to herself confusedly acknowledges Ryan] It's Kelly.
Ryan Shoos Yeah whatever, hey what's up with these doors?
Brooke [Kelly and her friend begin to turn down the left hand corridor] They're broken. Everyone knows that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Schwendiman Look Ryan I know you don't take this production seriously.
Ryan Shoos [whisperingly interrupts] I don't... sorry
Mr. Schwendiman All that I ask is that you respect the play and the people taking the time and effort to do it okay.
Ryan Shoos Okay.
[Mr. Schwendiman then walks down the corridor]
Ryan Shoos Pfft, take a look at him in his gackies, what a joke.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos [after Cassidy confesses to Pfeifer, her, Reese and Ryan's plan] Cassidy! What's your problem?
Cassidy Spilker Nothing I just want to get the hell out
[storms off angrily around the corner in follow of Reese and the fleeing, upset Pfeifer]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reese Houser [Tearfully embracing a horrified Pfeifer after the two discover the strung up corpses of Ryan and Cassidy] I'm so sorry guys.
Pfeifer Ross [quivering and crying] What are we going to do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Shoos [leaving a message for Price regarding the revenge prank earlier that day] Stage Boy, now I told you not mess with me, but you did and now I've got some good stuff up my sleeve. Here is a few options of what I'd like you to wear for tomorrow night's show
[displays nipple hole cut regular backstage black shirt, and miniature doll sized black stage shirt laughing]
Ryan Shoos .
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
News Reporter [t.v within maintenance suddenly blares on before Reese, Pfeiffer, Cassidy and Ryan] Beatrice High School senior Charlie Grimille died tragically during the high school's presentation of The Gallows.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Reese Mishler
Ryan Shoos
Pfeifer Brown
Kessidi Gifford
Mackie Burt
Travis Cluff
Theo Burkhardt
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more