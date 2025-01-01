Ryan Shoos [upon seeing Cassidy putting the props back in place] Cassidy! What are you doing?

Cassidy Spilker Putting everything back.

Ryan Shoos Cassidy, Cassidy stop okay Reese is out there right now talking to Pfeiffer everything is going to be fine, he'll get her to leave and we can continue tearing down the set.

Cassidy Spilker Ryan it's over, Pfeiffer's here, she knows and look I am not getting a signal on my phone.

Ryan Shoos Well, okay that's weird but what do you expect when you're on it all the time?

Cassidy Spilker Babe, don't be dumb.

Ryan Shoos I'm not being dumb, if you want to leave then call Chelsea, have her come get you and you can leave.

[Cassidy stares at him sternly in disbelief]

Ryan Shoos Ahhh fine!

[marches over towards the stage fire exit and begins angrily whispering to himself]

Ryan Shoos this is so stupid.

Cassidy Spilker This is not stupid Ryan you're stupid.

Ryan Shoos No i'm not stupid you're stupid, what did I tell you Cassidy if you're going to back out don't come,

Cassidy Spilker I'm not backing out.

Ryan Shoos Yes you are backing out, cause look where am I going? To the door cause you're backing out

[attempts to push door open, however it has bolted shut]

Ryan Shoos What the fuck? How?

Cassidy Spilker Ryan open the damn door.

Ryan Shoos Oh okay let me try again huh

[rams against door only to have once it again remained bolted in place]

Reese Houser [Reese and Pfeiffer then enter] Come on Ryan it's time to go.

Ryan Shoos It won't open.

Reese Houser What do you mean it won't open?

Ryan Shoos It won't open. Pfeiffer is there a trick to these doors?

Pfeifer Ross No there's no trick to these doors why won't it open.

Pfeifer Ross [upon attempting the doors herself with Reese and Cassidy] Ryan what have you done to the doors.