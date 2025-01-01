Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Crow
The Crow Movie Quotes
The Crow Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Eric
My Soul, for Hers!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric
How can I trust you ?
Kronos
I don't see you have much of a choice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric
I'm going to kill them, every last one of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric
[talking about Shelly]
I loved her, you know? I loved her like an ocean loves water.
Chance
An ocean is water.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric
You might be wondering, "Why the leather?" It's because the bad guys can't see me bleed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent Roeg
I heard you can grow body parts now, Eric. When I'm done, parts will have to grow back you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Bill Skarsgard
Sami Bouajila
Danny Huston
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree