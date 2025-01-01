Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Crow The Crow Movie Quotes

Eric My Soul, for Hers!
Eric How can I trust you ?
Kronos I don't see you have much of a choice.
Eric I'm going to kill them, every last one of them.
Eric [talking about Shelly] I loved her, you know? I loved her like an ocean loves water.
Chance An ocean is water.
Eric You might be wondering, "Why the leather?" It's because the bad guys can't see me bleed.
Vincent Roeg I heard you can grow body parts now, Eric. When I'm done, parts will have to grow back you.
