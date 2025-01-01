Yasiin Bey I became aware of Amy in 2004. I'm a big jazz fan and I really liked what she was doing. I thought it was unique, I thought it was edgy. And sincere. And that's the thing I like most about Amy. She didn't have any airs. She was real... She was just a charming, sweet lady. I had a bit of a crush on her, to be honest. She was raw, she was fast with a blue joke, could drink anybody under the table, wasn't afraid to roll a smoke. Had a big, giant laugh, and was just a sweetheart, you know?