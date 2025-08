Amy Winehouse My mum had her children, was bringing them up single-handedly because when my dad was there, he was never there. He was just never there, like for the important bits. I'm not talking about the school run. I'm talking about at night, when we were being shits. Like, "No, we're not going to bed." My dad was never there to be like, "Listen to your mother!" Do you know what I mean? That's all we needed. He said he was working.

Mitch Winehouse I met another woman when Amy was about 18 months old. We worked together. We were having an affair. But another 8 or 9 years were to pass before I left home. I was a coward. But I felt that Amy was over it pretty quick.