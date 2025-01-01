Tony BennettIf she had lived, I would have said:. slow down; you're too important... Life teaches you, really how to live it... if you could live long enough...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony BennettLife teaches you how to live it if you live long enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy WinehouseI don't think I'm going to be at all famous. I don't think I could handle it. I'd probably go mad, do you know what I mean? I would go mad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy WinehouseSuccess to me is not success to the record company or whoever. Success to me is having the freedom to work with whoever I want to work with, to always be able to go to the studio when I have to go to the studio... I think the more people see of me, the more they'll realize that all I'm good for is making tunes. So leave me alone and I'll do it. I will do the music. I just need time to do the music.
Nick GatfieldShe was a very old soul in a very young body.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew MorrisFriday night, she was showing me some clips on her laptop. She was singing on the stage. And she said "Boy, I can sing!" I said, "Damn right you can sing!". She said, "If I could give that back, just to walk down the street with no hassle, I would."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Janis WinehouseI realized early on, when Amy made her mind up, she made her mind up, and I found it difficult to stand up to her. She would say, "Oh, Mum, you're so soft with me. I can get away with murder. You should be tougher, Mum."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam BesteShe had one of the most pure relationships to music. Such an emotional relationship to music. It's like she needed music, as if it was a person, and that she would die for it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yasiin BeyI became aware of Amy in 2004. I'm a big jazz fan and I really liked what she was doing. I thought it was unique, I thought it was edgy. And sincere. And that's the thing I like most about Amy. She didn't have any airs. She was real... She was just a charming, sweet lady. I had a bit of a crush on her, to be honest. She was raw, she was fast with a blue joke, could drink anybody under the table, wasn't afraid to roll a smoke. Had a big, giant laugh, and was just a sweetheart, you know?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy WinehouseMy mum had her children, was bringing them up single-handedly because when my dad was there, he was never there. He was just never there, like for the important bits. I'm not talking about the school run. I'm talking about at night, when we were being shits. Like, "No, we're not going to bed." My dad was never there to be like, "Listen to your mother!" Do you know what I mean? That's all we needed. He said he was working.
Mitch WinehouseI met another woman when Amy was about 18 months old. We worked together. We were having an affair. But another 8 or 9 years were to pass before I left home. I was a coward. But I felt that Amy was over it pretty quick.
Amy WinehouseI was really smiley and really quite nice natured and quite nervous and nice until I turned 9. When my parents separated, I was like, I can wear whatever I want, I can swear, I can wear makeup, this is really cool. I had a tattoo, I had everything pierced, I used to bunk off school, get my boyfriend round.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam Beste[on the disastrous concert in Belgrade]It felt like the end. It was someone who just really didn't care anymore. To the extent where she was willing to sabotage not just her career, but her friendships and her musical relationships.