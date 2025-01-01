Burnett How familiar are you with Manuel Diaz's operation?

Kate Macer His company, Sun Oasis, has 80 or so foreclosure properties. He has other legitimate businesses. Um... but he's rumored to be linked with one of the Mexican cartels.

Burnett Manuel Diaz works for the Sonora Cartel. He's most likely their senior member in the United States.

Matt What do you know about his brother?

Kate Macer I wasn't aware he had one.

Matt Guillermo. His brother's name is Guillermo. Do you know anything about his cousin?

Kate Macer I didn't know he had one of those, either. None of that is in his file.

Burnett His cousin is Fausto Alarcon.

Kate Macer I don't know who that is.

Matt No one does. He's off the grid.

Burnett He's number three in the Sonora Cartel.

Kate Macer This is not my department, sir. This is...

Burnett Like I said, Agent Macer doesn't work narcotics. She runs a kidnap response team.

Matt Are you married?

Kate Macer Am I married?

Matt Do you have a husband?

Kate Macer No. Anything else?