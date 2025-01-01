MattMedellin refers to a time when one group controlled every aspect of the drug trade, providing a measure of order that we could control. And until somebody finds a way to convince 20% of the population to stop snorting and smoking that shit, order's the best we can hope for. And what you saw up there, was Alejandro working toward returning that order.
Kate MacerAlejandro works for the fucking Colombian Cartel.
MattHe works for the competition. Alejandro works for anyone who will point him toward the people who made him. Us. Them. Anyone who will turn him loose. So, he can get the person that cut off his wife's head, and threw his daughter into a vat of acid. Yeah. That's what we're dealing with.
Alejandro[shoots Kate in her bullet-proof vest]Don't ever point a gun at me again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil Coopers[assuring Kate]Advisors like Matt come in, they stir the pot, they cause the criminals to react and make mistakes. That's how we build cases against the individuals that actually make a difference in this fight. It's when they're nervous, when they stop trusting their crews, when they move their money. These are all opportunities to strike. And that's the purpose of people like Matt.
Dave JenningsKate, this isn't something that I dreamed up myself. I don't have the authority to hire advisors, or authorize joint agency missions, or fly agents from Air Force bases. Are you understanding me? These decisions are made far from here, by officials elected to office, not appointed to them. So, if your fear is operating out of bounds, I am telling you, you are not. The boundary's been moved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate MacerI just tried to have sex with my hitman.
AlejandroNah, he's no assassin. He just wanted to know what you know. They're after us, not you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title CardThe word Sicario comes from the zealots of Jerusalem, killers who hunted the Romans who invaded their homeland. In Mexico, Sicario means hitman.
Kate Macer[after an illegal gun battle]What am I doing here?
MattWhat you're doing here is you're giving us the opportunity to shake the tree and create chaos. That's what this is! In the meantime, just sponge everything up you see. Learn! That's why you're here.
AlejandroYou look like a little girl when you're scared.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AlejandroFausto Alarcon "El Verdugo". Every day across that border, people are kidnapped or killed by his hand or with his blessing. To find him would be like discovering a vaccine. You understand the value of that?
MattJust pay attention to Alejandro, and if he says to do something, just do it.
Kate MacerI'm not authorized to follow orders from Alejandro! Especially in Mexico!
MattFine. Then stay here. But you don't want to, do you?
Kate MacerI just wanna know what I'm getting into.
MattKate, you volunteered to get on this train because you... you know you're doing nothing in Phoenix. Yeah, you're just sweeping up a fucking mess. In six months, every single house you raid will be rigged with explosives. Do you want to find the guys responsible? Yes or no?
Dave JenningsShe's been leading our kidnap response team for three years. We put her through the grinder since she got here, and she hasn't blinked. She's in the front line. Nobody's gonna be happier than Kate to see these guys go down.
Kate MacerJesus Christ. Jesus Christ, you just spray bullets at... and, yeah, sure, there's just fucking civilians everywhere. I'm not a soldier! This is not what I do!
MattWhoa, whoa, whoa. Look, don't sell yourself short, all right? The reason Reggie's home is I know he wasn't ready for this. But he better get ready real quick because this is the future, Kate! Juarez is what happens when they dig in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reggie WayneYou know, I used to see guys like Matt in Iraq. Gotta be careful around these people. CIA's not supposed to work this side of the fence.