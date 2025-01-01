Menu
Sicario Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Alejandro You should move to a small town where the rule of law still exists. You will not survive here. You are not a wolf. And this is the land of wolves now.
Alejandro You're asking me how a watch works. For now we'll just keep an eye on the time.
Alejandro Nothing will make sense to your American ears, and you will doubt everything that we do, but in the end you will understand.
Alejandro [in spanish] Time to meet God.
Fausto Alarcon You think the people that send you here are any different? Who do you think we learned from?
Fausto Alarcon [Scoffs] The grieving lawyer!
Fausto Alarcon Your wife... you think she'll be... proud to see what have you become?
Alejandro Don't forget about my daughter.
Fausto Alarcon [In Spanish] Oh yes... your little one.
Fausto Alarcon [In Spanish] It wasn't personal.
Alejandro [In Spanish] It was for me.
Matt Medellin refers to a time when one group controlled every aspect of the drug trade, providing a measure of order that we could control. And until somebody finds a way to convince 20% of the population to stop snorting and smoking that shit, order's the best we can hope for. And what you saw up there, was Alejandro working toward returning that order.
Kate Macer Alejandro works for the fucking Colombian Cartel.
Matt He works for the competition. Alejandro works for anyone who will point him toward the people who made him. Us. Them. Anyone who will turn him loose. So, he can get the person that cut off his wife's head, and threw his daughter into a vat of acid. Yeah. That's what we're dealing with.
Fausto Alarcon Not in front of my boys.
Alejandro [shoots his wife and boys] Go ahead and finish your meal...
Alejandro Go ahead and finish your meal.
Alejandro [shoots Kate in her bullet-proof vest] Don't ever point a gun at me again.
Phil Coopers [assuring Kate] Advisors like Matt come in, they stir the pot, they cause the criminals to react and make mistakes. That's how we build cases against the individuals that actually make a difference in this fight. It's when they're nervous, when they stop trusting their crews, when they move their money. These are all opportunities to strike. And that's the purpose of people like Matt.
Dave Jennings Kate, this isn't something that I dreamed up myself. I don't have the authority to hire advisors, or authorize joint agency missions, or fly agents from Air Force bases. Are you understanding me? These decisions are made far from here, by officials elected to office, not appointed to them. So, if your fear is operating out of bounds, I am telling you, you are not. The boundary's been moved.
Kate Macer I just tried to have sex with my hitman.
Alejandro Nah, he's no assassin. He just wanted to know what you know. They're after us, not you.
Title Card The word Sicario comes from the zealots of Jerusalem, killers who hunted the Romans who invaded their homeland. In Mexico, Sicario means hitman.
Kate Macer You used me as bait.
Matt Nah, you used yourself as bait.
Kate Macer [after an illegal gun battle] What am I doing here?
Matt What you're doing here is you're giving us the opportunity to shake the tree and create chaos. That's what this is! In the meantime, just sponge everything up you see. Learn! That's why you're here.
Matt You saw things you shouldn't have seen.
Matt [after interrogating Ted] You know what the beauty is of you being so beat to a pulp? 'Cause no one's gonna notice a few more scratches.
Kate Macer Are we going to Tucson?
Matt Yeah, you gotta learn how to sleep on a plane. They let me on the base when you need a ride, don't they?
Reggie Wayne [to Kate as they approach] You okay?
Matt She's fine.
Reggie Wayne I didn't ask you.
Matt And yet I answered...
Alejandro You look like a little girl when you're scared.
Alejandro Fausto Alarcon "El Verdugo". Every day across that border, people are kidnapped or killed by his hand or with his blessing. To find him would be like discovering a vaccine. You understand the value of that?
Kate Macer What's our objective?
Matt [smiles] To dramatically overreact.
Reggie Wayne [sitting in a bar] Look at you. Your eyebrows are a mess.
Kate Macer [hiding her face] No, they're not!
Reggie Wayne They're like caterpillars, like wild beasts. You're losing weight.
Kate Macer I'm eating.
Reggie Wayne Look at you. What is it, one T-shirt a week? At least work on your personal hygiene, huh?
Kate Macer You sound like my mother.
Reggie Wayne Maybe I *am* your mother. First we work on personal hygiene, then we move on to the shopping.
Reggie Wayne Those are Special Ops. Are we going in on this?
Matt Nah. You guys aren't really dressed for it.
Reggie Wayne That why you didn't fuckin' tell us?
Matt Yeah, well, you two went cryin' to Daddy yesterday, and we don't want Daddy to know everything.
Kate Macer Oh, give me a fucking break.
Matt All right, we'll get you some extra gear.
Kate Macer We have tac gear in the car.
Matt All right. Good. You guys will hang back when we get there, okay?
Kate Macer Then why are we going?
Matt 'Cause CIA can't operate within U.S. borders without a domestic agency attached. I told you you'd be useful.
Kate Macer So, that's it. That's why I'm here.
Matt Yeah, that's it. That's why you're here. Hey, we find any drugs, you guys get to confiscate them. It's gonna be a big day.
Kate Macer Un-fuckin' real!
Alejandro Welcome to Juarez
Reggie Wayne A'right we good. Just don't keep us in the dark.
Alejandro You afraid of the dark?
Reggie Wayne There's "in the dark" and there's the way you're treating us. I want to know the objective or I walk, period.
Matt Then go. I didn't ask you to be here.
[pointing to Kate]
Matt She did.
Kate Macer I walk, too.
Matt What do you wanna know?
Reggie Wayne Everything.
Matt Fuckin' lawyers. All right. Guillermo told us about a tunnel east of Nogales, near Sasabe. Now we're tryin' to find out what areas near there migrants avoid so we can find the tunnel. That better?
Reggie Wayne And Guillermo is...
Kate Macer And Guillermo, he just told you where the drug tunnel is? He just told you?
Matt Guillermo didn't have any other options. We send him back across the border, he's a dead man. Now he gets to spend the next 30 years in an American prison in relative safety.
Reggie Wayne Just tell us the truth, man.
Matt We are gonna make enough noise that Manuel Diaz is called back to Mexico to see his boss. That's the truth.
Reggie Wayne And then?
Matt And then we know where his boss is.
Kate Macer Is he CIA? Are you?
Matt He's a DOD advisor, just like me.
Kate Macer No, he's not.
Matt Just pay attention to Alejandro, and if he says to do something, just do it.
Kate Macer I'm not authorized to follow orders from Alejandro! Especially in Mexico!
Matt Fine. Then stay here. But you don't want to, do you?
Kate Macer I just wanna know what I'm getting into.
Matt Kate, you volunteered to get on this train because you... you know you're doing nothing in Phoenix. Yeah, you're just sweeping up a fucking mess. In six months, every single house you raid will be rigged with explosives. Do you want to find the guys responsible? Yes or no?
Kate Macer [quietly] Yes.
Matt Yes?
Kate Macer [louder] Yes!
Matt This is where we start.
Dave Jennings She's been leading our kidnap response team for three years. We put her through the grinder since she got here, and she hasn't blinked. She's in the front line. Nobody's gonna be happier than Kate to see these guys go down.
Burnett So, she's a thumper.
Dave Jennings Today was her fifth O.I.S.
Matt Five and 0, not bad for a rookie. She never worked cases?
Dave Jennings Been kicking doors since day one.
Matt I like her already. What about the partner? He seen any action?
Phil Coopers He's only been with us 18 months.
Matt What's his background?
Dave Jennings He's a sharp kid. ROTC scholarship to Maryland, did a tour in Iraq, got his law degree from UNC. He's green, but he's good.
Matt No lawyers on this train. Just give me the girl.
Dave Jennings Kate, you must volunteer for an inter-agency task force. Think very hard before you respond. You wanna be a part of this?
Kate Macer Do we get an opportunity at the men responsible for today?
Matt The men who were really responsible for today, yeah.
Kate Macer I'll volunteer.
Matt Hey, Kate, you got any friends at Phoenix SWAT?
Kate Macer Uh, yeah, we use 'em in breaches all the time.
Matt Good, 'cause we're gonna need their help.
Kate Macer What for?
Matt We are gonna fuck with Manuel Diaz's wallet.
Matt You didn't think we'd get you here, did you?
Guillermo No hablo Ingles.
Matt No hablo Ingles? I love it when they "no hablo Ingles." You know, I brought an old buddy of yours. I bet you hablo to him.
Dave Jennings DOJ wants advisors that focus on cartels involved in pursuing Mr. Diaz. This is Matt Graver. He'll be leading the team.
Kate Macer Isn't this Phoenix Homicide now?
Matt No, we're expanding the scope of the investigation a bit.
Phil Coopers You'll act as a liaison.
Kate Macer What does that mean?
Dave Jennings They need an agent with tactical experience, like you.
Burnett State Department is pulling an agent from the field that specializes in responding to escalated cartel activity. You'll be part of the team. You'll meet up with them at Luke, uh, tomorrow?
Matt Day after. Early.
Kate Macer Air Force Base?
Matt Yeah, we're gonna go see Guillermo.
Kate Macer Diaz's brother?
Matt That's the one.
Steve Forsing [on a mission into Mexico, they hear gunfire] You hear that? Those aren't firecrackers.
Alejandro [Kate seems nervous during a mission into Mexico] Nothing will happen here. They try anything, it will be at the border. Keep an eye out for the State Police. They're not always the good guys.
Matt [after a gunfight with Mexican cartel soldiers] Got a little nutty, huh?
Kate Macer Nutty? Yeah, yeah, that was fucking illegal. You wanna start a war? You're a fucking spook! And-and him! I mean, who the fuck is that?
Matt Told you, you could stay here.
Kate Macer Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ, you just spray bullets at... and, yeah, sure, there's just fucking civilians everywhere. I'm not a soldier! This is not what I do!
Matt Whoa, whoa, whoa. Look, don't sell yourself short, all right? The reason Reggie's home is I know he wasn't ready for this. But he better get ready real quick because this is the future, Kate! Juarez is what happens when they dig in.
Reggie Wayne You know, I used to see guys like Matt in Iraq. Gotta be careful around these people. CIA's not supposed to work this side of the fence.
Kate Macer He's a DOD advisor.
Reggie Wayne You really believe that? You need somebody watching your six, 'cause I promise you they aren't.
Kate Macer You know, we're not even scratching the surface doing what we're doing. And they are.
Reggie Wayne Mm. Well, you sure picked the motherfuckers to show us.
Kate Macer Have you ever been over there?
Alejandro I worked in Juarez.
Kate Macer For the DEA?
Alejandro No.
Kate Macer For who?
Alejandro For Mexico. I was a prosecutor.
Kate Macer You're not American?
Alejandro No.
Kate Macer Who do you work for now?
Alejandro Oh, I go where I'm sent.
Kate Macer Where were you sent from?
Alejandro Cartagena.
Kate Macer Colombia.
Reggie Wayne [Kate learns why she was assigned to the task force] Kate, come on. Fuck these people, man. They've been using us from the beginning. We don't have to do this.
Kate Macer I need to know what they used us for.
Reggie Wayne Doesn't matter what!
Kate Macer Yes, it does!
Reggie Wayne I say we walk. We walk and make them eat this whole fucked-up operation.
Kate Macer No. I have to know.
Burnett How familiar are you with Manuel Diaz's operation?
Kate Macer His company, Sun Oasis, has 80 or so foreclosure properties. He has other legitimate businesses. Um... but he's rumored to be linked with one of the Mexican cartels.
Burnett Manuel Diaz works for the Sonora Cartel. He's most likely their senior member in the United States.
Matt What do you know about his brother?
Kate Macer I wasn't aware he had one.
Matt Guillermo. His brother's name is Guillermo. Do you know anything about his cousin?
Kate Macer I didn't know he had one of those, either. None of that is in his file.
Burnett His cousin is Fausto Alarcon.
Kate Macer I don't know who that is.
Matt No one does. He's off the grid.
Burnett He's number three in the Sonora Cartel.
Kate Macer This is not my department, sir. This is...
Burnett Like I said, Agent Macer doesn't work narcotics. She runs a kidnap response team.
Matt Are you married?
Kate Macer Am I married?
Matt Do you have a husband?
Kate Macer Divorced.
Matt Kids?
Kate Macer No. Anything else?
Phil Coopers No. Thanks, Kate. If you could wait outside, please.
Dave Jennings [during a raid, dead bodies were discovered in the walls of a house] This one of the houses owned by Manuel Diaz?
Kate Macer No way to connect him, but he owns it.
Dave Jennings Jesus Christ.
Alejandro Every night you have families killed. And yet, here you dine. Tonight should be no different.
Fausto Alarcon Do you think the people that sent you here are any different? Who do you think we learned it from? The grieving lawyer? Your wife, do you think she'd be proud of what you'd become?
Alejandro Don't forget about my daughter.
Fausto Alarcon [in spanish] Ah, yes. Your little girl. It wasn't personal.
Alejandro [in spanish] For me it is.
Fausto Alarcon Not in front of my boys.
Alejandro Time to meet God.
Alejandro Go ahead and finish your meal.
Reggie Wayne Gotta get you a new bra, woman.
Kate Macer The list of things I need.
Reggie Wayne I'm just saying, you know, some nice, lacy something.
Kate Macer Yeah, it's been a while since someone's seen me in a bra, except you.
