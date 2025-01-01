Sophie Hey, you know, this party is looking a little stiff, Cole.

Cole So what are you saying? I need to amp it up?

Sophie You can try, but this crowd doesn't dance before Midnight.

Cole Okay. Rocking a party, step one. So it's the DJ's job to get the crowd out of their heads, and into their bodies. So in order to do that, you need, at the very least a caveman's sense of rhythm, a cursory knowledge of mathematics, and the broad strokes of ninth grade biology. For example, the baseline controls this region of the body right here.

[Buttocks, thighs, and navel region shown]

Cole The most important region.

[Sophie rolls her eyes]

Cole There is always going to be resistance so you gotta be patient. Look for that one person who's not afraid to just go for it.

[Sophie backs rhythmically into the the dance floor area of resistance]