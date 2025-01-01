Sydney My dad is Mike. He works on a drilling rig that pumps oil out from underneath the ocean.

Mike Williams No, no, the Deepwater doesn't pump a drop of oil, okay, baby? We're the explorers.

Sydney So my dad and his friends find the oil. And then put in all the plumbing so other lamer crews can come in...

Felicia Don't say "lamer".

Mike Williams [whispering] They are lamer.

[louder]

Mike Williams Okay, but listen, even those lamer dudes, they don't have to pump anything, remember? Because that oil wants to come rushing up naturally...

Sydney No, no, no, shh!

Mike Williams All right, all right.

Sydney Because that oil is a monster, like the mean old dinosaurs all that oil used to be. So for 300 million years, these old dinosaurs have been getting squeezed tighter and tighter and tighter and tighter and tighter...

Mike Williams We get it. We get it. Just use two "tighters".

Sydney 'Cause they got miles of earth and ocean pressing down on them. They're trapped. Ornery. Then dad and his friends make a hole in their roof.

Mike Williams [she punctures a soda can] Yeah!

Sydney And these mean old dinosaurs can't believe it. So they rush up to the new hole. Then, smack. They run into a big machine that he and his friends have down on the ocean floor called a Big Guy Preventer?

Mike Williams Blowout Preventer.

Sydney They run into this stuff called mud...

[pouring honey into the soda can]

Mike Williams All right, get it in there.

Sydney ...that they cram down the straw. The mud's so thick and heavy, it blocks the monsters from coming up. And then they sail away to the next. That's when all the lame-o's show up all happy like they did something.

Felicia Don't say "lame-o".

Sydney But it was my daddy who tamed the dinosaurs.