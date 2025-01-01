Menu
Kinoafisha Films Deepwater Horizon Deepwater Horizon Movie Quotes

Deepwater Horizon Movie Quotes

Mike Williams Hope ain't a tactic, Don.
Sydney I only did not knock because I want a brother.
Felicia Okay. Well, that's disturbing. 'Cause you're not supposed to know anything about that! You're supposed to just think babies are cute!
Mike Williams [about the skipped cement check] Is that stupid?
Caleb Holloway I don't know if it's stupid, but...
Caleb Holloway Caleb Holloway, Shane M. Roshto: ...it ain't smart.
Jimmy Harrell The pressure test costs about what, a hundred and fifteen thousand? BP is a thirty three billion dollar company, and you say you can't afford...
Vidrine That is why we are a thirty SIX billion dollar company, because we worry about all those bills.
Jimmy Harrell I worry about my rig! My people live on it. You just rent it!
Mike Williams I'd think you money-hungry sons of bitches would at least be good at math.
Jimmy Harrell Don, you and I both know we need some downtime for maintenance. Mike, how many of our machines need repair?
Mike Williams Uh... 390, Mr. Jimmy.
Vidrine 390?
Mike Williams Yes, sir. Almost ten perecent of all the machinery aboard.
Vidrine Name a few for me.
Mike Williams A few?
Vidrine Mm-hm. I would love to hear exactly what piece of mission-critical equipment are down.
Mike Williams Shit, where do I start? "A" drilling chair. Process Station 18. BOP control pods. Telephone system. Pipe-racking system. GPS antenna. DirecTV system. Wireless Internet. Iron roughneck. Top drive rack back system. Auxiliary-draw works control. Salt water service pumps. Smoke alarms in the galley. And the reason why you're sweatin' so hard is 'cause the compressor for the AC on this deck are down, too.
Kaluza Everything but the toilets, huh?
Mike Williams No, no, you got problems there, too, but I don't do shitters. That's Engineering.
Vidrine Who are you?
Mike Williams How do you compete with a penguin? There should be rules.
Andrea Fleytas I don't want to die! I don't want to die.
Mike Williams You're not going to die. Trust me.
Jimmy Harrell Listen, you mind losing that tie?
O'Bryan I would.
Jimmy Harrell It's not the tie. It's, uh... it's the color.
O'Bryan Purple?
Jimmy Harrell Uh... more magenta.
O'Bryan And?
Jimmy Harrell Well, magenta alarm on an oil rig is as bad as it gets. That's worthy of superstition.
Mike Williams I'll call you back, I'll call you back.
Felicia Is it just me or did it get real bright in there all of a sudden? Mike, what is that? Is everything ok? Mike?
Kaluza Do I look like fucking Santa Claus.
Felicia Ugh, that face. Sociopath.
Mike Williams Nah, that is focus, that is intensity, that is drive.
Mike Williams How you doin', Caleb?
Caleb Holloway Hey, Mike, how you doin', man? I was a lot better couple hours ago.
Mike Williams Why's that?
Caleb Holloway I was asleep.
Mike Williams Great news. Chopper didn't crash.
Felicia Shit, I just assumed and then I re-married.
Mike Williams Oh, yeah? He rich? Remember what your momma always said...
[in a high-pitched falsetto]
Mike Williams "Just as easy to marry a rich man, Felicia, honey."
Felicia Baby, if I had a nickel for all the dumb shit my mom said, I wouldn't need a rich man.
Jimmy Harrell Walk with me, Mike.
Mike Williams Where we headed?
Jimmy Harrell To murder some BP company men.
Mike Williams Shit, I got hammer, screwdriver.
Mike Williams Hey, you know the passwords, right? Where the insurance stuff is. You know, call Schuman first.
Felicia What are you talking about?
Mike Williams I just...
Felicia What are you on about?
Mike Williams I just... I just got a little spooked on the go-home chopper last hitch. It's not... gimme some of that.
Felicia Babe, the only time you start worrying about a Marine is when he stops bitching.
Mike Williams Don't use my lines against me.
Felicia I'm using your lines against you.
Mike Williams That... don't use my lines.
Felicia I just did.
Sydney My dad is Mike. He works on a drilling rig that pumps oil out from underneath the ocean.
Mike Williams No, no, the Deepwater doesn't pump a drop of oil, okay, baby? We're the explorers.
Sydney So my dad and his friends find the oil. And then put in all the plumbing so other lamer crews can come in...
Felicia Don't say "lamer".
Mike Williams [whispering] They are lamer.
[louder]
Mike Williams Okay, but listen, even those lamer dudes, they don't have to pump anything, remember? Because that oil wants to come rushing up naturally...
Sydney No, no, no, shh!
Mike Williams All right, all right.
Sydney Because that oil is a monster, like the mean old dinosaurs all that oil used to be. So for 300 million years, these old dinosaurs have been getting squeezed tighter and tighter and tighter and tighter and tighter...
Mike Williams We get it. We get it. Just use two "tighters".
Sydney 'Cause they got miles of earth and ocean pressing down on them. They're trapped. Ornery. Then dad and his friends make a hole in their roof.
Mike Williams [she punctures a soda can] Yeah!
Sydney And these mean old dinosaurs can't believe it. So they rush up to the new hole. Then, smack. They run into a big machine that he and his friends have down on the ocean floor called a Big Guy Preventer?
Mike Williams Blowout Preventer.
Sydney They run into this stuff called mud...
[pouring honey into the soda can]
Mike Williams All right, get it in there.
Sydney ...that they cram down the straw. The mud's so thick and heavy, it blocks the monsters from coming up. And then they sail away to the next. That's when all the lame-o's show up all happy like they did something.
Felicia Don't say "lame-o".
Sydney But it was my daddy who tamed the dinosaurs.
Mike Williams Yeah!
Felicia Yeah.
Mike Williams That was amazing. Stay ten forever, please.
Mike Williams Might be an ignition problem with your Mustang.
Andrea Fleytas I was thinking it was maybe fouled plugs.
Mike Williams Well, it could be a wire. Could be distributor. Does it sound like it's skipping?
Andrea Fleytas Nope.
Mike Williams You know what I'm gonna do for you, young lady? I'm gonna keep thinking about all the expensive things could be wrong with your ride.
Andrea Fleytas [sarcastic] Gee, thanks.
Mike Williams Hey, stick shift or automatic?
Andrea Fleytas Do you know me?
Mike Williams Oh, you gotta stop grinding the shit out of that clutch. I know that.
Andrea Fleytas Oh, yeah. Says Mr. Toyota.
Jimmy Harrell Say, Mike, did you brush your teeth this morning?
Mike Williams Uh, yes, sir.
Jimmy Harrell Boy, did you floss?
Mike Williams Uh, no. No. Why?
Jimmy Harrell Save you a lot of pain and money in the long run, I'll tell you.
Felicia I just had the craziest dream. Wow.
Mike Williams Wow? Wow. Was I in it?
Felicia I was... no. I was at a concert, and then on the side of the stage there was this... it was like a two-legged rabbit and...
Mike Williams Mm, I don't know what part of that is more terrifying.
Felicia Listen to me. Listen to me. I would move... and then it would mimic everything I was doing.
Mike Williams Oh, don't tell me any more, because I know where this is going.
Felicia I think the rabbit was my...
Mike Williams Mike Williams, Felicia: Mother.
Mike Williams Yes, I know. Thank you. Now it's my nightmare.
Vidrine No mud, no flow; we gots to go!
Jimmy Harrell [Picking up a phone after chewing out the BP executives for bypassing an important procedure in the drilling process and complaining about the numerous problems with the oil rig itself] Hey, a dial tone! Day's looking up.
Vidrine [Entering the rig's bridge after witnessing the destruction] What happened?
Andrea Fleytas Andrea Fleytas, Kuchta: [Stare at Vidrine dumstruck]
Mike Williams No one talking about the quote "get yourself a Ducati" then rode off on 4 cylinder?
