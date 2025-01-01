[the Rebels have obtained the Death Star plans and are trying to evacuate to the Tantive IV. The Rebel troops attempt to open the door, only for the power to go out while the door is only partially open. The troops try to pry the door open while pounding on the glass window, shouting for help. Suddenly, they hear a sound behind them. The Rebel troops point their blasters toward the darkness. A deep breathing sound is heard, then the hallway is lit up as Darth Vader appears activating his lightsaber]

Rebel Trooper Open fire!

[the Rebel troops open fire on Vader, who easily deflects the blaster shots. Some shots are reflected back at the troops, hitting two of them. The trooper pounds on the door]

Rebel Trooper Help us!

[Vader walks forward, continuing to deflect the blaster fire and cutting down the Rebel troops. He uses the Force to lift one of the troops and slam him into the ceiling. A guard on the other side of the door runs over]

Rebel Trooper It's jammed!

Alderaanian Guard [the guard tries to help open the door] Hold on!

[Vader grabs a blaster bolt in his hand and throws back at one of the Rebel troops. He then uses the Force to pull the troopers blasters out of their hands and then cuts them down. One Rebel trooper tries to confront Vader only to be grabbed in a Force-choke and flung against the wall]

Rebel Trooper [to the guard on the other side] Here! Here!

[holds out the data-card with the Death Star plans]

Rebel Trooper Take it! Take it!

[the guard takes the data-card from the trooper just before that trooper is impaled from behind by Vader, who uses the Force to wrench the door open. The guard dives through the airlock into the Tantive IV, while more Rebel troops hold off Vader, then closes the airlock]

Alderaanian Guard Launch!