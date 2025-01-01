Menu
Rogue One Movie Quotes

Rogue One Movie Quotes

[repeated line]
Chirrut Îmwe I'm one with the Force, and the Force is with me.
Darth Vader [while using the Force choke to strangle Krennic] Be careful not to choke on your aspirations, Director.
[releases the Force choke, leaving Krennic gasping on the ground]
K-2SO [after Jyn shoots an identical droid] Did you know that wasn't me?
Jyn Erso [obviously lying] Yeah. Of course.
K-2SO I'll be there for you.
[Jyn looks at K-2SO]
K-2SO Cassian said I had to.
Cassian Andor Make ten men feel like a hundred.
Jyn Erso We have hope. Rebellions are built on hope!
K-2SO I've got a bad feeling about...
Cassian Andor K!
Jyn Erso Quiet!
Cassian Andor K-2! K-2! Where are you?
K-2SO There you are. I'm standing by as you requested, although there's a problem on the horizon. There's no horizon.
K-2SO There were a lot of explosions for two people blending in.
Bodhi Rook This is Rogue One.
[from trailer]
Mon Mothma On your own from the age of fifteen; reckless, aggressive, and undisciplined.
Jyn Erso This is a rebellion, isn't it? I rebel.
Chirrut Îmwe [bag gets put over his head] Are you *kidding* me? I'm blind!
[from trailer]
Saw Gerrera What will you do when they catch you? What will you do if they break you? If you continue to fight, what will you become?
Saw Gerrera Save the Rebellion! Save the dream!
K-2SO [after chokeslamming Jyn for trying to escape] Congratulations. You are being rescued. Please do not resist.
Baze Malbus Good luck!
Chirrut Îmwe I don't need luck! I have you!
K-2SO Your behavior, Jyn Erso, is continually unexpected.
Stormtrooper #1 Where are you taking these prisoners?
K-2SO [referring to Jyn and Cassian] These are prisoners.
Stormtrooper #1 Yes. Where are you taking them?
K-2SO I am... taking them... to imprison them... in prison.
Cassian Andor He's taking us to...
K-2SO [slaps him] Quiet! And there's a fresh one if you mouth off again.
Stormtrooper #5 Hey, did you hear the rumors?
Stromtrooper #6 Yeah, the T-15s have been marked obsolete.
Stormtrooper #5 Oh boy, it's about time for that.
Jyn Erso They have no idea we're coming. They have no reason to expect us. If we can make it to the ground, we'll take the next chance. And the next. On and on until we win... or the chances are spent.
Orson Krennic [while meeting with Darth Vader] I delivered the weapon the Emperor requested. I deserve an audience to make certain he understands its remarkable... potential.
Darth Vader Its power to create problems has certainly been confirmed. A city destroyed... an Imperial facility openly attacked.
Orson Krennic It was Governor Tarkin that suggested the test.
Darth Vader You were not summoned here to grovel, Director Krennic.
Orson Krennic No, it...
Darth Vader There is no Death Star. The Senate has been informed that Jedha was destroyed in a mining disaster.
Orson Krennic [resigned] Yes, my lord.
Darth Vader I expect you not to rest until you can assure the Emperor that Galen Erso has not compromised this weapon in any way.
Jyn Erso [from celebration reel] May the Force be with us.
[from trailer]
K-2SO The captain says you're a friend. I will not kill you.
Jyn Erso [obviously relieved] Thanks.
Chirrut Îmwe And I fear nothing. For all is as the Force wills it.
[attacks stormtroopers]
Chirrut Îmwe Look for the Force...
Baze Malbus Chirrut.
Chirrut Îmwe ...and you will always find me.
Jyn Erso I'm not used to people sticking around when things go bad.
Cassian Andor Welcome home.
K-2SO [referring to a blaster Jyn has] Would you like to know the probablility of her using it against you?
[Cassian just looks at K-2SO]
K-2SO It's high.
Cassian Andor Let's get going.
K-2SO It's very high.
[last lines]
Blockade Runner Pilot Your Highness. The transmissions we received.
[hands her the data-card]
Blockade Runner Pilot What is it that they've sent us?
Princess Leia Hope.
Saw Gerrera You can stand to see the Imperial flag reign across the galaxy?
Jyn Erso It's not a problem if you don't look up.
Galen Erso Jyn, my Stardust, I can't imagine what you think of me. When I was taken, I faced some bitter truths. I was told that soon enough, Krennic would have you as well. As time went by, I knew that you were either dead or so well-hidden that he would never find you. I knew if I had refused to work, if I took my own life, it would only be a matter of time before Krennic realized he longer needed me to complete the project. So I did the one thing nobody expected. I lied. I learned to lie. I played the part of a beaten man resigned to the sanctuary of his work. I made myself indispensable, and all the while, I laid the groundwork of my revenge. We call it the Death Star. There is no better name... and the day is coming soon when it will be unleashed.
Chirrut Îmwe [to Baze Malbus] You almost shot me.
Baze Malbus You're welcome.
Jyn Erso [answering to what chances the Rebellion has against the Death Star] What chance do we have? The question is what choice? Run, hide, plead for mercy, scatter your forces. You give way to an enemy this evil with this much power and you condemn the galaxy to an eternity of submission. The time to fight is now! Every moment you waste is another step closer to the ashes of Jedha.
Bodhi Rook There's a planet-wide defensive shield with a single main entry gate. This shuttle should be equipped with an access code that allows us through.
K-2SO Assuming the Empire hasn't logged it as overdue.
Jyn Erso And if they have?
Bodhi Rook Then they shut the gate. And we're all annihilated in the cold, dark vacuum of space.
K-2SO Not me... I can survive in space.
Cassian Andor [referring to Jyn's blaster] Where'd you get that?
Jyn Erso I found it.
K-2SO I find that answer vague and unconvincing.
Chirrut Îmwe The strongest stars have hearts of kyber.
Galen Erso [goes out of his house to meet Krennic] What is it that you want?
Orson Krennic The work has stalled. We need you to come back.
Galen Erso [disagrees] I won't do it, Krennic.
Orson Krennic We were on the verge of greatness. We were this close to providing peace and security for the galaxy.
Galen Erso You're confusing peace with terror.
Orson Krennic Well, you have to start somewhere.
Mon Mothma Despite what the others say, war is inevitable.
Bail Organa Yes, I agree. I must return to Alderaan to inform my people that there will be no peace. We will need every advantage.
Mon Mothma Your friend... the Jedi.
Bail Organa He served me well during the Clone Wars and has lived in hiding since the Emperor's purge. Yes, I will send for him.
Mon Mothma You will need someone you can trust.
Bail Organa I would trust her with my life.
Rebel Flight Controller [over the radio] What's your call sign, pilot?
Bodhi Rook Um...
Jyn Erso We have to go.
Bodhi Rook It's, um...
Jyn Erso Say something. Come on.
Bodhi Rook Rogue. Rogue One.
Rebel Flight Controller Rogue One? There is no Rogue One.
K-2SO Well, there is now.
K-2SO I'm surprised you're so concerned with my safety.
Jyn Erso I'm not. I'm just worried they might miss you... and hit me.
K-2SO [quietly, so Jyn can't hear] Doesn't sound so bad to me.
Jyn Erso You lied about why we came here and you lied about why you went up alone.
Cassian Andor I had every chance to pull the trigger, but did I?
[looking to Chirrut and Baze]
Cassian Andor *Did* I?
Jyn Erso You might as well have. My father was living proof and you put him at risk. Those were Alliance bombs that killed him.
Cassian Andor I had orders. Orders that I disobeyed. But you wouldn't understand that.
Jyn Erso Orders? When you know they're wrong? You might as well be a stormtrooper.
Cassian Andor What do you know? We don't all have the luxury of deciding when and where we want to care about something. Suddenly the Rebellion is real for you. Some of us live it. I've been in this fight since I was *six* years old. You're not the only one who lost everything. Some of us just decided to do something about it.
Jyn Erso You can't talk your way around this.
Cassian Andor I don't have to.
Mon Mothma [from trailer] We have a mission for you. A major weapons test is imminent. We need to know what it *is*, and how to destroy it.
[from trailer]
Chirrut Îmwe Take hold of this moment. The Force is strong.
Baze Malbus You don't look happy.
Jyn Erso They prefer to surrender.
Baze Malbus And you?
Chirrut Îmwe She wants to fight.
Bodhi Rook So do I. We all do.
Chirrut Îmwe The Force is strong.
Jyn Erso I'm not sure four of us is quite enough.
Baze Malbus How many do we need?
Jyn Erso What are you talking about?
[he gestures to something behind her; turning around, she sees Cassian and a ragtag group of Rebels]
Cassian Andor They were never gonna believe you.
Jyn Erso I appreciate the support.
Cassian Andor But I do. I believe you. We'd like to volunteer. Some of us - well, most of us - we've all done terrible things on behalf of the Rebellion. Spies, saboteurs, assassins. Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion. And every time I walked away from something I wanted to forget, I told myself it was for a cause that I believed in. A cause that was worth it. Without that, we're lost. Everything we've done would have been for nothing. I can't face myself if I gave up now. None of us could.
Grand Moff Tarkin Lord Vader will handle the fleet. Target the base of Scarif. Single reactor ignition... You may fire when ready.
Jyn Erso They call it the Death Star. But they have no idea... there's a way to defeat it.
Admiral Raddus Rogue One, may the Force be with you.
K-2SO I see the Council is sending you with us to Jedha.
Jyn Erso Apparently so.
K-2SO That is a bad idea. I think so, and so does Cassian. What do I know? My specialty is just strategic analysis.
K-2SO I can blend in. I'm an Imperial droid. The city is under Imperial occupation.
Jyn Erso Half the people here wanna reprogram you. The other half wanna put a hole in your head.
[from trailer]
Jyn Erso There isn't much time. Every day they grow stronger.
General Draven You're currently calling youself Liana Hallik. Is that correct? Possession of unsanctioned weapons. Forgery of Imperial documents. Aggravated assault. Escape from custody. Resisting arrest. Imagine if the Imperial authorities had found out who you really were, Jyn Erso. That is your given name, is it not? Jyn Erso, daughter of Galen Erso? A known Imperial collaborator in weapons development.
Jyn Erso What is this?
Mon Mothma It's a chance for you to make a fresh start. We think you might be able to help us. This is Captain Cassian Andor, Rebel Intelligence.
Cassian Andor When was the last time you were in contact with your father?
Jyn Erso 15 years ago.
Cassian Andor Any idea where he's been all that time?
Jyn Erso I'd like to think he's dead. Makes things easier.
Cassian Andor Easier than what? That he's been a tool of the Imperial war machine?
Jyn Erso I've never had the luxury of political opinions.
Cassian Andor Really? When was your last contact with Saw Gerrera?
Jyn Erso It's been a long time.
Cassian Andor But he'll remember you, though. Wouldn't he? He might agree to meet you, if you came as a friend.
Orson Krennic [corners Jyn and holds a blaster directly at her] Who are you?
Jyn Erso You know who I am. I'm Jyn Erso, daughter of Galen and Lyra. You've lost.
Orson Krennic [sarcastically] Oh I have, have I?
Jyn Erso My father's revenge: he put a flaw in the Death Star. He put a fuse in the middle of your machine. And I've just told the entire galaxy how to light it.
Orson Krennic The shield is up. Your signal will never reach the Rebel base. All your ships in here will be destroyed. I lose nothing but time. *You*, on the other hand, die with the Rebellion.
[watching the Death Star destroy Jedha City]
Orson Krennic Oh, it's beautiful.
Jyn Erso [searching for the Death Star plans] "Stardust." That's it.
Cassian Andor How do you know that?
Jyn Erso I know because it's me.
Orson Krennic [angrily, to Tarkin] We stand here amidst *my* achievement! Not yours!
Orson Krennic [witnessing explosions all over the base in Scarif; at first, the personnel do nothing] Are we blind! Deploy the garrison! MOVE!
Rebel present in the Council [about Jyn] What is she proposing?
Saw Gerrera Jyn. Is it really you? I can't believe it!
Jyn Erso Must be quite a surprise.
Saw Gerrera Are we not still friends?
Jyn Erso The last time I saw you, you gave me a knife and a loaded blaster and told me to wait in a bunker 'till daylight.
Saw Gerrera I knew you were safe.
Jyn Erso You left me behind.
Saw Gerrera You were already the best soldier in my cadre.
Jyn Erso I was sixteen!
Saw Gerrera I was protecting you!
Jyn Erso You dumped me!
Saw Gerrera You were the daughter of an Imperial science officer. People were starting to figure that out. People who wanted to use you as a hostage. Not a day goes by that I don't think of you. But today... of all days... It's a trap. Isn't it?
Jyn Erso What?
Saw Gerrera The pilot. The message. All of it.
[taking a deep breath from his oxygen tank]
Saw Gerrera Did they send you? Did you come here... to kill me? There's not much of me left.
Jyn Erso The Alliance wants my father. They think he sent you a message about a weapon. I guess they think by sending me, you might actually help them out.
Saw Gerrera So what is it that you want, Jyn?
Jyn Erso They wanted an introduction, they've got it. I'm out now. Rest of you can do what you want.
Orson Krennic [Lyra appears, holding a blaster, after Galen had said she had died] Oh, look! Here's Lyra. Back from the dead. It's a miracle.
Cassian Andor The temple's been destroyed, but she'll be there waiting. We'll give her your name and hope that gets us a meeting with Saw.
Jyn Erso Hope?
Cassian Andor Yeah. Rebellions are built on hope.
Orson Krennic You're a hard man to find, Galen. But farming... Really? Man of your talents?
Galen Erso It's a peaceful life.
Grand Moff Tarkin We need a statement, not a manifesto. The Holy City will be enough for today.
Cassian Andor [to Jyn] The pilot says he was sent by your father.
Baze Malbus There are no Jedi here anymore. Only dreamers like this fool.
Chirrut Îmwe The Force did protect me.
Baze Malbus I protected you.
C-3PO Scarif? They're going to Scarif? Why does nobody ever tell me anything, R2?
Bodhi Rook This is Rogue One calling any Alliance ships that can hear me. Is there anybody out there? This is Rogue One. Come in, over!
Admiral Raddus This is Admiral Raddus, Rogue One. We hear you.
Bodhi Rook We have the plans. They found the Death Star plans. They have to transmit them from the communications tower. You have to take down the shield gate. It's the only way they're gonna get them through.
Admiral Raddus [to his co-pilot] Call up a Hammerhead corvette. I have an idea.
Bodhi Rook This is for you, Galen.
Grand Moff Tarkin Most unfortunate about the security breach on Jedha, Director Krennic. After so many setbacks and delays, and now this. We've heard of rumors circulating through the city. Apparently, you've lost a rather talkative cargo pilot. If the Senate gets wind of our project, countless systems will flock to the Rebellion.
Orson Krennic When the battle station is finished, Governor Tarkin, the Senate will be of little concern.
Grand Moff Tarkin When has become now, Director Krennic. The Emperor will tolerate no further delay. You have made time an ally of the Rebellion. I suggest we solve both problems simultaneously with an immediate test of the weapon. Failure will find you explaining why to a far less patient audience.
Orson Krennic [glaring at Tarkin] I will not fail.
Baze Malbus What kind of trap? You said your father made a trap.
Jyn Erso The reactor. He's placed a weakness there. He's been hiding it for years. He said if you can blow the reactor, the module, the whole system goes down. You need to send word to the Alliance.
Cassian Andor I've done that.
Jyn Erso They have to know there's a way to destroy this thing. They have to go to Scarif to get the plans.
Cassian Andor I can't risk sending that. We're in the heart of Imperial territory.
Jyn Erso Then we'll find him and bring him back. And he can tell them himself.
Cassian Andor This is not working, K!
K-2SO *Right* hand.
[Cassian puts Jyn's other hand on panel, opening the door]
Jyn Erso [referring to K-2SO] Maybe we should leave target practice behind.
K-2SO [after Chirrut defeats a group of stormtroopers] Clear of hostiles.
[Baze raises his gun]
K-2SO One hostile!
Jyn Erso [taking a protective stance in front of K-2] He's with us.
Galen Erso I love you, Stardust.
Young Jyn I love you too, Papa.
Cassian Andor You met K-2?
Jyn Erso Charming.
Cassian Andor He tends to say whatever comes into his circuits. It's a byproduct of the reprogram.
Jyn Erso We can beat the people who did this. My father's message, I've seen it. They call it the Death Star. But they have no idea there's a way to defeat it. You're wrong about my father.
Cassian Andor He did build it.
Jyn Erso Because he knew they'd do it without him. My father made a choice. He sacrificed himself for the Rebellion. He's rigged a trap inside it.
[to Bodhi]
Jyn Erso That's why he sent you, to bring that message.
Cassian Andor Where is it? Where's the message?
Jyn Erso It was a hologram.
Cassian Andor You have that message, right?
Jyn Erso [shaking her head no] Everything happened so fast.
Cassian Andor [to Bodhi] Did you see it?
[Bodhi shakes his head no]
Jyn Erso You don't believe me?
Cassian Andor I'm not the one you've got to convince.
Grand Moff Tarkin [as the Death Star approaches Jedha] The Emperor is awaiting my report.
Orson Krennic One would hope that he and Lord Vader might've been here for such an occasion.
Grand Moff Tarkin And I thought it prudent to save you from any potential embarrassment.
Orson Krennic Your concerns are hardly warranted.
Grand Moff Tarkin If saying it would only make it so.
Cassian Andor I had a contact. One of Saw's rebels. But he's just gone missing. His sister will be looking for him.
[walking around Jedha City looking for Saw Gerrera]
Jyn Erso You seem awfully tense all of a sudden.
Cassian Andor We have to hurry. This town is ready to blow.
Tivik I was about to leave.
Cassian Andor I came as fast as I could.
Tivik I have to get back on board. Walk with me.
Cassian Andor Back to Jedha?
Tivik They'll leave without me.
Cassian Andor [stopping Tivik as he tries to leave] Easy. You have news from Jedha. Come on.
Tivik An Imperial pilot, one of the cargo drivers, he defected yesterday. He's telling people they're making a weapon. The kyber crystals, that's what they're for.
Cassian Andor What kind of weapon?
Tivik Look, I have to go.
Cassian Andor [Tivik tries to leave again] *What* kind of weapon?
Tivik A planet killer! That's what he called it.
Cassian Andor A planet killer?
Tivik Someone named Erso sent him. Some old friend of Saw's.
Cassian Andor Galen Erso? Was it?
Tivik I don't know! They were looking for Saw when we left.
Cassian Andor Who else knows about this?
Tivik I have no idea. It's all falling apart. Saw's right. There's spies everywhere.
Admiral Raddus I say we fight!
Jyn Erso What's with the Destroyer?
Cassian Andor It's because of your old friend, Saw Gerrera. He's been attacking the cargo shipments.
Jyn Erso What are they bringing in?
Cassian Andor It's what are they taking out? Kyber crystal. All they can get. We wondered why they were stripping the temple. Now we know. It's the fuel for the weapon.
[first lines]
[an Imperial space shuttle flies towards a farm in Lah'mu and over a young Jyn running scared upon seeing it]
Young Jyn [entering her house] Mama?
Lyra Erso We know.
Galen Erso Jyn, gather your things. It's time.
K-2SO Why does she get a blaster and I don't?
Cassian Andor What?
Jyn Erso I know how to use it.
Cassian Andor That's what I'm afraid of. Give it to me.
Jyn Erso We're going to Jedha. That's a warzone.
Baze Malbus [as Chirrut repeats his "the Force is with me" mantra] He's praying for the door to open.
Chirrut Îmwe It bothers him because he knows it's possible.
[Baze snickers derisively]
Chirrut Îmwe Baze Malbus was once the most devoted Guardian of us all.
Cassian Andor I'm beginning to think the Force and I have different priorities.
Chirrut Îmwe Relax, Captain. We've been in worse cages than this one.
Cassian Andor This is the first for me.
Chirrut Îmwe There is more than one sort of prison, Captain. I sense that you carry yours wherever you go.
General Draven [to Jyn] We're up against the clock here, girl, so if there's nothing to talk about, we'll just put you back where we found you.
Chirrut Îmwe Is your foot alright?
Cassian Andor Do you think - anybody's listening?
Jyn Erso I do. Someone's out there.
General Draven [after Cassian is ordered to extract Galen] Galen Erso is vital to the Empire's weapons program. Forget what you heard in there. There will be no extraction. You find him... you kill him. Then and there.
[the Rebels have obtained the Death Star plans and are trying to evacuate to the Tantive IV. The Rebel troops attempt to open the door, only for the power to go out while the door is only partially open. The troops try to pry the door open while pounding on the glass window, shouting for help. Suddenly, they hear a sound behind them. The Rebel troops point their blasters toward the darkness. A deep breathing sound is heard, then the hallway is lit up as Darth Vader appears activating his lightsaber]
Rebel Trooper Open fire!
[the Rebel troops open fire on Vader, who easily deflects the blaster shots. Some shots are reflected back at the troops, hitting two of them. The trooper pounds on the door]
Rebel Trooper Help us!
[Vader walks forward, continuing to deflect the blaster fire and cutting down the Rebel troops. He uses the Force to lift one of the troops and slam him into the ceiling. A guard on the other side of the door runs over]
Rebel Trooper It's jammed!
Alderaanian Guard [the guard tries to help open the door] Hold on!
[Vader grabs a blaster bolt in his hand and throws back at one of the Rebel troops. He then uses the Force to pull the troopers blasters out of their hands and then cuts them down. One Rebel trooper tries to confront Vader only to be grabbed in a Force-choke and flung against the wall]
Rebel Trooper [to the guard on the other side] Here! Here!
[holds out the data-card with the Death Star plans]
Rebel Trooper Take it! Take it!
[the guard takes the data-card from the trooper just before that trooper is impaled from behind by Vader, who uses the Force to wrench the door open. The guard dives through the airlock into the Tantive IV, while more Rebel troops hold off Vader, then closes the airlock]
Alderaanian Guard Launch!
[the soldiers on board disengage the docking clamps, allowing the Tantive IV to escape]
Lyra Erso You're not taking him.
Orson Krennic No, of course I'm not. I'm taking you all. You'll all come. You, your child. You'll all live in comfort.
Lyra Erso As hostages.
Orson Krennic As heroes of the Empire.
Orson Krennic They have a child! *Find it*!
Saw Gerrera [to young Jyn] My child! Come. Come. We have a long ride ahead of us.
K-2SO What would I know? I'm programmed in strategy.
Jyn Erso Tell me you have a back-up plan.
