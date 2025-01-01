MalcolmI mean, yeah, you just said it, reiterating.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
NarratorMalcolm, Jib and Diggy used to be in the school marching band, but quit in protest after refusing to play the Harlem Shake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MalcolmIf Neil deGrasse Tyson were writing about Ice Cube, this is what it would look like.
Mr. BaileyYou go to high school in Inglewood. You think you're going to get into Harvard?
MalcolmI'm from a poor, crime-filled neighborhood, raised by a single mother, don't know my dad, blah, blah. It's cliche.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MalcolmAllow me to introduce myself. My name is Malcolm Adekanbi. I'm a straight-A student with nearly perfect SAT scores. I play in a punk band with my friends and I'm a 90s hip hop geek. A bad day for most geeks would be being the butt of jokes but when you live in the Bottoms, a bad day could look like this.
NarratorWilliam Ian Sherwood the third, musician, scholar, rake, entrepreneur, conspiracy theorist. Malcolm, Jib and Diggy met William at band camp three years ago...
Will SherwoodYo, you niggas need some weed? I got you. Good shit, fair prices...
NarratorWilliam assured them that he used the word nigga only as a term of endearment as explained by Q-Tip in the classic song "Sucka Nigga." After that, they all hit it off, though, he never used that word again.