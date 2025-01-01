Menu
Dope Movie Quotes

Diggy I'm George W. Bush. I don't give a fuck what the vote says.
Malcolm So, why do I want to attend Harvard? If I was white, would you even have to ask me that question?
Austin Jacoby If you order a Rick Ross or Macklemore CD...
Malcolm I would not order a Macklemore CD. That wouldn't happen.
Dom He's probably got one of those photogenic brains.
Malcolm You mean photographic memory?
Dom What I just say?
Malcolm I mean, yeah, you just said it, reiterating.
Narrator Malcolm, Jib and Diggy used to be in the school marching band, but quit in protest after refusing to play the Harlem Shake.
Malcolm If Neil deGrasse Tyson were writing about Ice Cube, this is what it would look like.
Mr. Bailey You go to high school in Inglewood. You think you're going to get into Harvard?
Malcolm I'm from a poor, crime-filled neighborhood, raised by a single mother, don't know my dad, blah, blah. It's cliche.
Malcolm Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Malcolm Adekanbi. I'm a straight-A student with nearly perfect SAT scores. I play in a punk band with my friends and I'm a 90s hip hop geek. A bad day for most geeks would be being the butt of jokes but when you live in the Bottoms, a bad day could look like this.
Jib I am 14% African. Ancestry.com.
Narrator William Ian Sherwood the third, musician, scholar, rake, entrepreneur, conspiracy theorist. Malcolm, Jib and Diggy met William at band camp three years ago...
Will Sherwood Yo, you niggas need some weed? I got you. Good shit, fair prices...
Narrator William assured them that he used the word nigga only as a term of endearment as explained by Q-Tip in the classic song "Sucka Nigga." After that, they all hit it off, though, he never used that word again.
Diggy Guys, the FBI can track us. The police...
Jib No, they can't. Not if you use a Tor browser.
Diggy What the fuck is that?
Jib Onion routing.
Malcolm Layered encryptions.
Jib It's like a game of Whac-A-Mole with thousands of computers...
Diggy Wait, what the fuck is a Whac-A-Mole?
Narrator Malcolm lives in Inglewood, California, in the Darby-Dixon neighborhood referred to as the Bottoms.
Jib Give me your bike!
Narrator Malcolm's friends Jib and Diggy are also geeks.
Jib All I wanna do is a zoom, zoom, zoom and a boom boom.
Malcolm Word.
Jaleel Yo, Lilu, what are you doing opening the door butt ass naked for? Excuse my dumbass sister, man. What up?
Malcolm Are you AJ?
Jaleel No, that's my dad.
Malcolm I need to speak to him. It's about boys' club.
Jaleel Right, right, well, my dad's at his office for like a couple hours but y'all could hang out here until he gets back if you want.
Malcolm We, um, you know...
Jaleel Hey, you want to come in?
Malcolm Yeah, yeah
Jaleel Come in
[first lines]
Malcolm Soon the world is only going to buy and sell products using bitcoins.
