Ruth CarverI guess we won't be going to her place for Thanksgiving this year.
[first lines]
Alex Carver[narrating]When Ruth and I first moved to Brooklyn, it was like an outpost. To our friends in Manhattan, we might as well have moved to Nebraska. It was out of fashion, but a good place for a struggling artist like me. And we liked it, which was good, because it was all we could afford.
SarahMom is only trying to say that this marriage is gonna be difficult, Ruth.
Alex Carver[narrating]Those few days were like one big rollercoaster ride. And, like most rides, we ended up where we began. Still, it reminded us who we are. What we have. It was worth it, if only for that.
Alex CarverMaybe one day we'll sell. Stop climbing the stairs. But for now we'll just deal with what is. The important thing is it brought us back here. Together. Back to our senses. And to our home.