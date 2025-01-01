Menu
5 Flights Up Movie Quotes

5 Flights Up Movie Quotes

Alex Carver Who would have thought that the whole of my life's work would be worth less than the room it was painted in?
Lily Portman Well, then I'm gonna say it. You're a crazy old man, who doesn't know what's good for you.
Ruth Carver Hey, no, you do not speak to him like that!
Lily Portman And you're no better! Fuck you both!
[walks away with her fist in the air]
Ruth Carver I guess we won't be going to her place for Thanksgiving this year.
[first lines]
Alex Carver [narrating] When Ruth and I first moved to Brooklyn, it was like an outpost. To our friends in Manhattan, we might as well have moved to Nebraska. It was out of fashion, but a good place for a struggling artist like me. And we liked it, which was good, because it was all we could afford.
Sarah Mom is only trying to say that this marriage is gonna be difficult, Ruth.
Young Ruth And what marriage isn't?
Sarah There's still so much prejudice, and...
Young Ruth Really, Sarah? Thank you for telling me.
Ruth's Mother Think of your children.
Young Ruth Think of YOUR children!
[last lines]
Alex Carver [narrating] Those few days were like one big rollercoaster ride. And, like most rides, we ended up where we began. Still, it reminded us who we are. What we have. It was worth it, if only for that.
Alex Carver Maybe one day we'll sell. Stop climbing the stairs. But for now we'll just deal with what is. The important thing is it brought us back here. Together. Back to our senses. And to our home.
