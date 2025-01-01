Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Tulip Fever Tulip Fever Movie Quotes

Tulip Fever Movie Quotes

Cornelis Sandvoort First to flower, first to fall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria [narrating] Stories don't end. They only go their separate ways. We take leave of them. Not knowing what comes after.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Maria [narration] Before you were born, Amsterdam was captivated by a flower: the tulip. They came from far away in the East and were so rare and beautiful that people lost their senses in wanting to own them. Rich and poor were spending and borrowing money to join the trade in bulbs, which were going up in price all the time. None more so than the rare striped tulips that were called breakers. A new breaker came from nowhere like an act of God, and it changed people's lives. A white flower with a God-given crimson stripe turned our lives upside down, mine and my mistress Sophia's.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria [narrating] Soon after, the government stepped in and banned tulip trading. Overnight, the market crashed. Thousands were left destitute. All this stemmed from a love of beauty, a passion for flowers whose lives are even briefer than our own. But while the blooms had faded, the paintings remained.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jan Van Loos That's the color of blue the Italian masters used for the mother of Jesus. Do you know why they dressed the Virgin in blue?
Sophia Because it's the color of purity.
Jan Van Loos Because it's the color which cost the most. Oltremarino. Blue from over the sea. From a blue stone mined in one place only and far away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cornelis Sandvoort If it should come to a choice, let the baby go, I beg of you. In God's name, spare my wife.
Dr Sorgh Isn't that up to God?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophia [Henrietta enters the room] What are you looking at?
Jan Van Loos What am I *looking* at?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abbess Never underestimate God. He forgets nothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cornelis Sandvoort God forgive me; that must be sinful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jan Van Loos I've come to paint a portrait.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs Overvalt With an older man like Cornelis, a likeness might be too much of a good thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abbess Who are you?
Jan Van Loos My name is Jan Van Loos, I'm an artist. I'm in love with a woman who loves me. I have no money. I can't think of anything else to say about me, except that I'm very sorry.
Abbess Evidently, not a very good artist.
Jan Van Loos I think I am becoming good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cornelis Sandvoort Our Dutch republic is the richest nation on Earth. Supply and demand. That's how it goes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abbess You have brought her to life.
Jan Van Loos Only to torment me the more by knowing she's dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abbess Mr. Prater tells me you've been busy. He doesn't mean painting. You're losing your bloom and, unlike tulips, yours will not be renewed in the spring.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jan Van Loos Oh God... I'm in love!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs Overvalt A woman who's been married three years needs to keep herself... interesting. Or life will become dulled. Do you know who she is?
Sophia Of course. She's Danae, being made love to by Zeus.
Maria That's Antonia Hocken, the tinsmith's wife. She could tell you a thing or two about him with the brush.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more