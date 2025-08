Courier The principal I represent has an offer for you. He'd like 3 men killed. Each death must look like an accident. Your specialty I believe. Seems that reports of your demise have been greatly exaggerated.

[plays a video of his death]

Courier My principal can make that known to certain interested parties. Which means that your new life here would end rather quickly.

Arthur Bishop [looks around and sees henchmen surrounding him]

Courier Or you can do the job and go back to being dead. What's your pleasure Senior Otto Santos?

Arthur Bishop Let me make a call.

[takes his phone, but instead takes her picture]