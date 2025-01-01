Kim Baker What are we talking about, Fahim?

Fahim Ahmadzai The human body produces its own heroin. In fact, when the fight-or-flight instinct is activated in the hypothalamu, your body releases endorphins, dopamine and norepinephrine. That is heroin, cocaine and amphetamine, all at once.

Kim Baker Okay, great. Are we having the Afghan version of this conversation, where in New York we would have gotten to the point, like, five minutes ago?

Fahim Ahmadzai There is a reason to believe that a person can get addicted to this type of high. Soldiers, athletes...

Kim Baker War reporters. Got it.

Fahim Ahmadzai An addict always needs a greater and greater dosage. And then people make mistakes, people get hurt.

Kim Baker I get it. You're a newlywed. I can probably get them to go up to $125 a day.

Fahim Ahmadzai Let us have the American version of this conversation.