Fahim AhmadzaiThe human body produces its own heroin. In fact, when the fight-or-flight instinct is activated in the hypothalamu, your body releases endorphins, dopamine and norepinephrine. That is heroin, cocaine and amphetamine, all at once.
Kim BakerOkay, great. Are we having the Afghan version of this conversation, where in New York we would have gotten to the point, like, five minutes ago?
Fahim AhmadzaiThere is a reason to believe that a person can get addicted to this type of high. Soldiers, athletes...
General HollanekJesus, you have got to be shitting me. You just shot a Javelin... at a fucking car. That's an eighty thousand dollar piece of ordnance. Can any of you geniuses tell be the Kelly Blue Book value of an 1989 Toyota pickup?
Kim BakerI'm wondering if you can give me something... on background, just about the security situation here and the state of the war in general.
General HollanekYeah, I can give you something... this war's like fucking a gorilla, you keep on going until the gorilla wants to stop.
Tanya VanderpoelYeah? I mean, I wouldn't ask. It's just that for some reason, the VBC use an American contractor and, I mean, no offense, but they're all, like goatees and "fat-strong".
Kim BakerNo, you are a bad friend. You are a bad friend. In America, I would get a book deal out of this shit! You can't just do this, OK? I haven't been on the air in months! My best friend here, almost died, and I am jealous of her. And I am just... Fuck this! All of it!
Kim BakerOkay, Fahim, I know you like your women to be, like, beautiful, mysterious IKEA bags, okay? But we urinate, Doctor. Out of our vaginas.
Specialist Coughlin[about losing his legs]I tried to go back but even the Army wouldn't take me. I mean, the Army! I mean, that's just hurtful.
Fahim Ahmadzai[Quoting Rumi]I ride after a deer and find myself chased by a hog. I plot to get what I want and end up in prison. I dig pits to trap others and fall in. I should be suspicious of what I want.
Kim Baker[putting on burka]Ah, it's so pretty. I don't even WANT to vote. --------...
Ali Massoud Sadiq[about Kim's attitude]Put a turban on her, she'd make a very handsome boy.