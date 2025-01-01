Menu
Kinoafisha Films Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Movie Quotes

Specialist Coughlin You embrace the suck and move the fuck forward.
Kim Baker What are we talking about, Fahim?
Fahim Ahmadzai The human body produces its own heroin. In fact, when the fight-or-flight instinct is activated in the hypothalamu, your body releases endorphins, dopamine and norepinephrine. That is heroin, cocaine and amphetamine, all at once.
Kim Baker Okay, great. Are we having the Afghan version of this conversation, where in New York we would have gotten to the point, like, five minutes ago?
Fahim Ahmadzai There is a reason to believe that a person can get addicted to this type of high. Soldiers, athletes...
Kim Baker War reporters. Got it.
Fahim Ahmadzai An addict always needs a greater and greater dosage. And then people make mistakes, people get hurt.
Kim Baker I get it. You're a newlywed. I can probably get them to go up to $125 a day.
Fahim Ahmadzai Let us have the American version of this conversation.
Kim Baker Okay.
Fahim Ahmadzai I do not want to work with you anymore.
General Hollanek Jesus, you have got to be shitting me. You just shot a Javelin... at a fucking car. That's an eighty thousand dollar piece of ordnance. Can any of you geniuses tell be the Kelly Blue Book value of an 1989 Toyota pickup?
Kim Baker I'm wondering if you can give me something... on background, just about the security situation here and the state of the war in general.
General Hollanek Yeah, I can give you something... this war's like fucking a gorilla, you keep on going until the gorilla wants to stop.
Kim Baker I think I can paraphrase that.
General Hollanek Knock yourself out.
Specialist Coughlin There's only so much any of us have any control of, good or bad. If you didn't learn that in Afghanistan, you were not paying attention.
Specialist Coughlin I hope you got all that on film, ma'am,'cause that right there, that's what we do best. Hearts and minds: the two best places to shoot somebody.
Kim Baker [Putting on blue burqa] It's so pretty I don't even want to vote.
Tanya Vanderpoel In Afghanistan, you're a serious piece of ass.
Kim Baker Thank you. Ohh, that's nice.
Tanya Vanderpoel Because you're what, I mean, you're like, a seven, a six, seven in New York? Here, you're a nine. Borderline ten. It's called "Kabul Cute."
Kim Baker What are you here, like a 15?
Tanya Vanderpoel Yeah.
General Hollanek While you're outside the wire with my men, you will in no way distract them. Understood?
Kim Baker Are you asking me not to sleep with your soldiers?
General Hollanek No, not soldiers. Marines. You're not here to sleep with or perform jobs of any type on my Marines.
Tanya Vanderpoel Can I fuck your security guys?
Kim Baker What?... By all means, yeah.
Tanya Vanderpoel Yeah? I mean, I wouldn't ask. It's just that for some reason, the VBC use an American contractor and, I mean, no offense, but they're all, like goatees and "fat-strong".
Kim Baker No, you are a bad friend. You are a bad friend. In America, I would get a book deal out of this shit! You can't just do this, OK? I haven't been on the air in months! My best friend here, almost died, and I am jealous of her. And I am just... Fuck this! All of it!
Kim Baker What inspired you to enlist originally?
Lt. Stern I'm a big fan of the movie Predator with Arnold Schwarzenegger. We're the same height.
Tall Brian Brian Hooper. Tall Brian. I'm your shooter.
Kim Baker So, is there another Brian around here somewhere that you're taller than?
Tall Brian Short Brian. Works for Reuters.
Kim Baker Couldn't one of you just be Brian?
Tall Brian Fair enough, didn't think of that. Also, Short Brian's dead.
Kim Baker It's probably just a wedding somewhere nearby. They like to shoot off guns at weddings here. You get it, you're from Florida.
Kim Baker Where is Bin Laden?
Iain MacKelpie People think he's in Pakistan, right?
Kim Baker Yeah.
[picks napkin]
Kim Baker You've got egg in your beard. Hang on.
Iain MacKelpie Thank you.
Kim Baker Your national animal is the unicorn.
Iain MacKelpie I think it's romantic.
Kim Baker That is the national animal of the kingdom I ruled when I was eight.
Kim Baker Today, Kabul's first licensed female driver, Gulbahar Yousofy, hits the road.
[Driver reverses the car and hits the carriage. Men shouting]
Kim Baker That sucks. That sucks for women.
Kim Baker I drank too much water and I have to pee.
Fahim Ahmadzai Stop. Stop. I am engaged to be married.
Kim Baker Okay, Fahim, I know you like your women to be, like, beautiful, mysterious IKEA bags, okay? But we urinate, Doctor. Out of our vaginas.
Specialist Coughlin [about losing his legs] I tried to go back but even the Army wouldn't take me. I mean, the Army! I mean, that's just hurtful.
Fahim Ahmadzai [Quoting Rumi] I ride after a deer and find myself chased by a hog. I plot to get what I want and end up in prison. I dig pits to trap others and fall in. I should be suspicious of what I want.
Ali Massoud Sadiq [about Kim's attitude] Put a turban on her, she'd make a very handsome boy.
Specialist Coughlin You just embrace the suck and move the
[beep]
Specialist Coughlin forward.
Fahim Ahmadzai It's not gonna happen again, it's not fomna happen...
Fahim Ahmadzai I tried after a Deer and find myself chased by a hog.
Fahim Ahmadzai I plot to get what I want.
Fahim Ahmadzai And I end up in prison.
Fahim Ahmadzai I dig pits to trap others.
Fahim Ahmadzai And I fall in.
Fahim Ahmadzai I should be suspicious of what I want.
Kim Baker I don't know what that means?
Fahim Ahmadzai You do.
