Kinoafisha Films Anthropoid Anthropoid Movie Quotes

Anthropoid Movie Quotes

Josef Bublík 'Cowards die many times before their deaths; The valiant never taste of death but once.' That's Shakespeare.
Ladislav Vanek You kill Heydrich and Hitler will tear Prague apart
Ladislav Vanek I don't want to see Prague wiped off the map
Torturer We managed to save your mother... and here she is
[shows off her severed head]
Jan Kubis I have to believe there's a way through this! that there's a normal life waiting for us! the way things used to be!
Jan Kubis Marie makes me feel that there is hope. I love her. I do love her
Josef Gabcík [to Lenka and Marie] Your gonna get yourselves noticed and that gets us noticed... and if we all get noticed we all get killed
Jan Kubis [Stopping Josef from avenging Lenka's death] So your going to shoot a few Germans? So you want to get us all killed?
Marie Kovárníková Murder Heydrich?
Josef Gabcík No, no. Assassinate Heydrich. Murder implies he has a life worth living.
Lenka Fafková We've been fighting the occupation in our own ways
Lenka Fafková Marie still thinks war is romantic... there's nothing romantic about it
Title Card In September 1938, a conference is held in Munich between Adolf Hitler, and the leaders of France, Italy, and Great Britain. Hitler threatens war unless the neighboring country of Czechoslovakia is given to Germany.
Title Card Facing Germany with no allies, Czechoslovakia is forced to stand down her armies, and Germany occupies the country without a shot being fired. A year later, Hitler invades Poland, and the world is at war once again.
Title Card The Czechoslovakian factories are seen as extremely important to the German war effort, but output is hindered by resistance to German rule.
Title Card Hitler sends in his third-in command to crush any resistance to the Nazi regime. His name is Reinhard Heydrich. His ruthless methods earn him another name, The Butcher of Prague.
Josef Bublík We Are Czechs. We Will Never Surrender!
Marie Kovárníková A little lipstick makes some women feel normal
Marie Kovárníková You get rid of Heydrich and three more men just like him will take his place, it won't stop any more deaths
