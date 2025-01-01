Title Card
In September 1938, a conference is held in Munich between Adolf Hitler, and the leaders of France, Italy, and Great Britain. Hitler threatens war unless the neighboring country of Czechoslovakia is given to Germany.
Facing Germany with no allies, Czechoslovakia is forced to stand down her armies, and Germany occupies the country without a shot being fired. A year later, Hitler invades Poland, and the world is at war once again.
The Czechoslovakian factories are seen as extremely important to the German war effort, but output is hindered by resistance to German rule.
Hitler sends in his third-in command to crush any resistance to the Nazi regime. His name is Reinhard Heydrich. His ruthless methods earn him another name, The Butcher of Prague.