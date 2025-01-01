Menu
Anastasia Steele [referring to the private jet they are about to board] You own this ?
Christian Grey [reminding her of his wedding vow] *We* own it.
Christian Grey [to Ana] It meant nothing to me before you.
Christian Grey Good morning, wife.
Anastasia Steele Good morning, husband.
Christian Grey You insist on defying me, Mrs. Grey. What should I do about that?
Anastasia Steele [smiling] Learn to live with it.
Dr. Greene [to Ana] It seems you're pregnant, Mrs. Grey.
Christian Grey [to Ana, during their wedding] I made a vow to love you faithfully, forsaking all others. To comfort you in times of need, and to keep you safe for as long as we both shall live.
Christian Grey [to Ana] Mrs. Grey, look out your window. I'm taking you away for the weekend.
Anastasia Steele [to Christian] I just can't believe this is my life, that I get to live with you.
Anastasia Steele [to Gia] You may call me Mrs. Grey.
Christian Grey I'll pick you up at five.
Anastasia Steele I may not be done by then.
Christian Grey [to Ana, as they are driving] We're being followed.
[last lines; Christian joins Ana in the play room, already in position]
Anastasia Steele Sir, I await your pleasure.
Christian Grey So you wanna play?
Anastasia Steele Yes, sir.
Christian Grey You're tapping from the bottom, Mrs. Grey.
[beat, smiles]
Christian Grey But I can live with that.
Christian Grey You're topping from the bottom, Mrs. Grey.
[lifts up her chin with the riding crop, and smiles:]
Christian Grey But I can live with that.
Anastasia Steele [re suntan lotion] I need you to put this on my back.
Christian Grey [surly, obviously displeased] If you insist.
Anastasia Steele [re her lowered bikini top] Take off the whole thing.
Christian Grey Not here.
Anastasia Steele Why?
Christian Grey You're showing plenty as it is.
Anastasia Steele I'm wearing more than anyone here.
Christian Grey You wanna be ogled by every guy on the beach? Including Taylor?
Anastasia Steele [little bit put off, perhaps?] Hmm... When's Taylor gonna get a vacation?
Christian Grey We need security.
Anastasia Steele [in kitchen, late at night] I couldn't sleep.
Christian Grey Wanna talk about it?
Anastasia Steele I already talked to this pint of ice-cream about it.
Christian Grey Mrs. Grey?
Anastasia Steele That's me.
Christian Grey Yes, you. Let's get out of here. I'm sick of sharing you with the riffraff.
Christian Grey [not coming along] When Elliott says "stroll" he means twenty miles uphill with nothing to eat but tree bark.
Anastasia Steele What if I run into a bear?
Christian Grey Hmm. Good luck to the bear.
Jack Hyde [on phone] You know, she actually bit me.
[bound Mia whines]
Jack Hyde I'm actually kind of turned on right now.
Anastasia Steele Jesus, Jack, I'm doing everything you asked.
Jack Hyde Clock's ticking, Ana.
Christian Grey I'm gonna fuck you till you scream.
[causing Ana to writhe with pleasure]
Christian Grey Do you love me?
Anastasia Steele Yes, I love you.
Christian Grey Then why do you defy me?
Anastasia Steele [with a blissful smile] Because I can.
