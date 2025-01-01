Adam JonesI sentenced myself to shuck 1 million oysters. Today is the last day of my penance.
Adam Jones[to Helene]The problem with being good is you become indispensable.
Adam Jones[Listening to his analyst]Should I be writing this down? Because I don't have a crayon.
Adam Jones[waking on the kitchen floor]What is this, hell?
ReeceYeah, I suppose it is. Well, the mercy of your enemy is a kind of hell.
Adam JonesI love the decor, it's perfect for stoning infidels.
[first lines]
Adam JonesJean Luc, my mentor - the guy who gave me a chance as a chef - said to me it was God who created oysters and apples. And you can't improve recipes like that. But it is our job to try.
Adam JonesBeing a young chef, I sure as hell tried. I spent ten years cooking in Paris and became head chef of Jean Luc's restaurant. I was good. Some nights I was almost as good as I thought I was. 999,696... 697... At least that's what I'm told. 698... 699... Then I destroyed it all. My devils chased me out of Paris and I washed up in New Orleans. I sentenced myself to hard labor shucking oysters. 999,999. And today's the last day of my penance. One million.
TonyIn Paris, it happened two times a week. I used to worry, now I don't. Believe me, the only person who will kill Adam Jones is Adam Jones.
Adam Jones[Eating lunch at a Burger King in London]What you should have said is that the problem with this place is it's too consistent. And consistency is death.
HeleneConsistency is what every great chef strives for.
Adam JonesNo, a chef should strive to be consistent in experience, but not consistent in taste. It's like sex. It's like, you're always headed to the same place, but you got to find new and dangerous way of getting there.
Michel[to Adam]When are you gonna do something about Medusa out there? You're pushing her too hard. If you're not careful, she's gonna end up like you. And we can't have a kitchen with two of you in it.
Adam JonesYou know, people pay prostitutes extra to fake orgasms. Maybe Tony pays you extra to fake concern.
[last lines]
Adam Jones[sitting down to eat with an exhausted but contented staff]Thanks.
TonyWell, if you go, you should take someone with you. Someone to stop you from getting into a fight with him.
TonyNo. Thank you. I already ate. But I appreciate the thought. Take someone nice.
ReeceDoomed youth is romantic. Doomed middle age really isn't.
Dr RosshildeSomeone told you when you were very small that you were good and the world was good, and everything naturally would be good. And then the serpent served you a bad apple, and for all your bullshit, you can't take bad. Not in a souffle, not in an apple, and crucially, not in a person. Whatever it was or whoever it was in the past, it's time to get on with it. And you can't do this alone. There's strength in needing others .. not weakness.
Adam Jones[to Helene]Apologize to the turbot 'cause it died in vain. I said apologize!
Dr RosshildeIn my experience, people who come in here and make silly comments are generally frightened of what they might reveal if they really took the time to be themselves.