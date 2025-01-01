Someone told you when you were very small that you were good and the world was good, and everything naturally would be good. And then the serpent served you a bad apple, and for all your bullshit, you can't take bad. Not in a souffle, not in an apple, and crucially, not in a person. Whatever it was or whoever it was in the past, it's time to get on with it. And you can't do this alone. There's strength in needing others .. not weakness.