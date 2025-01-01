Menu
Burnt Movie Quotes

Adam Jones I don't want my resturant to be a place where people sit and eat. I want people to sit at that table and be sick with longing.
Adam Jones If it's not perfect, you throw it away... regardless of time.
Reece You're better than me. But the rest of us need you to lead us to places we wouldn't otherwise go.
Tony My advice to you, Chef, if you want to live a long life, eat your own tongue.
Lily [after Adam has finished making her an elaborate birthday cake] I've had better.
Adam Jones [on his restaurant] We should be dealing in culinary orgasms. When is the last time you had an orgasm that was interesting?
Helene Remind me never ever to discuss food with you in public.
Adam Jones People eat because they are hungry; I want to make food that makes people stop eating.
Sara He scares me.
David He's a two-star Michelin chef. He's supposed to be scary.
Sara Well, "two" doesn't seem like many.
David To get even one Michelin star, you have to be like Luke Skywalker. Okay? To get two, you have to be... whoever Alec Guinness was. But if you manage to get three... you're Yoda.
Sara Well, what if he's Darth Vader?
Adam Jones I sentenced myself to shuck 1 million oysters. Today is the last day of my penance.
Adam Jones [to Helene] The problem with being good is you become indispensable.
Adam Jones [Listening to his analyst] Should I be writing this down? Because I don't have a crayon.
Adam Jones [waking on the kitchen floor] What is this, hell?
Reece Yeah, I suppose it is. Well, the mercy of your enemy is a kind of hell.
Adam Jones I love the decor, it's perfect for stoning infidels.
[first lines]
Adam Jones Jean Luc, my mentor - the guy who gave me a chance as a chef - said to me it was God who created oysters and apples. And you can't improve recipes like that. But it is our job to try.
Adam Jones Being a young chef, I sure as hell tried. I spent ten years cooking in Paris and became head chef of Jean Luc's restaurant. I was good. Some nights I was almost as good as I thought I was. 999,696... 697... At least that's what I'm told. 698... 699... Then I destroyed it all. My devils chased me out of Paris and I washed up in New Orleans. I sentenced myself to hard labor shucking oysters. 999,999. And today's the last day of my penance. One million.
[slurps it down]
Lily You're the ogre.
Adam Jones Yes. But I bake great cakes.
Simone Forth You know, when I lie awake at night and list my regrets, you're one of them. I say to myself, "Simone, you're a lesbian. Why did you sleep with Adam Jones?"
Helene [about Adam] American?
Conti Yeah.
Helene Yeah. Arrogant prick.
Conti Well, he's a chef.
Tony In Paris, it happened two times a week. I used to worry, now I don't. Believe me, the only person who will kill Adam Jones is Adam Jones.
Adam Jones [Eating lunch at a Burger King in London] What you should have said is that the problem with this place is it's too consistent. And consistency is death.
Helene Consistency is what every great chef strives for.
Adam Jones No, a chef should strive to be consistent in experience, but not consistent in taste. It's like sex. It's like, you're always headed to the same place, but you got to find new and dangerous way of getting there.
Michel [to Adam] When are you gonna do something about Medusa out there? You're pushing her too hard. If you're not careful, she's gonna end up like you. And we can't have a kitchen with two of you in it.
Adam Jones You know, people pay prostitutes extra to fake orgasms. Maybe Tony pays you extra to fake concern.
[last lines]
Adam Jones [sitting down to eat with an exhausted but contented staff] Thanks.
Tony Well, if you go, you should take someone with you. Someone to stop you from getting into a fight with him.
Adam Jones Oh, you mean like you?
Tony No.
Adam Jones Your therapist's got a big mouth.
Tony Nothing you didn't know. You said in your restaurant everything was possible, but, um, I know not everything is possible. Besides, you're not as pretty as you once were.
Adam Jones Hey, Tony. Uh, you hungry? Can I... can I make you breakfast or something?
Tony You mean, cook me breakfast instead of falling in love with me?
Adam Jones Yeah.
Tony No. Thank you. I already ate. But I appreciate the thought. Take someone nice.
Reece Doomed youth is romantic. Doomed middle age really isn't.
Dr Rosshilde Someone told you when you were very small that you were good and the world was good, and everything naturally would be good. And then the serpent served you a bad apple, and for all your bullshit, you can't take bad. Not in a souffle, not in an apple, and crucially, not in a person. Whatever it was or whoever it was in the past, it's time to get on with it. And you can't do this alone. There's strength in needing others .. not weakness.
Adam Jones [to Helene] Apologize to the turbot 'cause it died in vain. I said apologize!
Dr Rosshilde In my experience, people who come in here and make silly comments are generally frightened of what they might reveal if they really took the time to be themselves.
Adam Jones Oh, I've been myself since the '90s.
[Adam has been jumped upon by the French mafia]
Helene No, you're not *cooking*, Adam. We can handle it, alright. Just tell me quickly, do you want me to baste them in butter?
Adam Jones *Slowly*. And then peel and emulsify.
Tony Jesus, you're as bad as he is.
Adam Jones Closed down any, uh, good restaurants lately?
Simone Forth I don't close good restaurants, my reviews close bad ones.
Reece I heard an idiotic rumor. You're going for third star.
Adam Jones I heard an idiotic rumor that you've *gotten* yours. Then I found out it's true.
Reece That must have hurt.
Adam Jones Eh, I was on heavy painkillers at the time.
Adam Jones Hey, pretend that you're my *girlfriend*, okay? If Reece knows who you are, he'll steal you away.
Helene If I was your girlfriend, you'd probably hold my arm.
Adam Jones No, if you were my girlfriend, we would've gotten in an argument in the taxi. We wouldn't even be talking.
Adam Jones You want some lunch?
Helene No, not here. No.
Adam Jones Why not?
Helene I prefer to eat food cooked by a proper chef.
Adam Jones You don't like people on minimum wage?
Helene [scroffs] Mr. Jones, I'm a sous chef. I'm a person on minimum wage.
