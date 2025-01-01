Title Card Across the nation, countless workers engaged in battles life these in the ongoing fight for fair treatment. In 1934 alone, over 1.5 million workers took part in over 2,000 labor strikes. Most ended in failure, with many of the strikers arrested, wounded, or even killed. But out of these struggles arose change.

Title Card In 1935, congress passed the Wagner Act guaranteeing workers the right to unionize, collectively bargain, and strike. In 1938, President Roosevelt signed the Fair Labor Standards Act establishing the federal minimum wage, overtime pay, and the forty-hour work week.