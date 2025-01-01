Menu
Don Quixote Movie Quotes

Don Quixote Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Antonia [knocking at church door] Father Nicolas! Are you there?
Father Nicolas [now in confessional] What on earth is the matter?
Antonia Please come at once, Father. He's getting worse!
Don Quixote Me thinks I have need of a squire.
Sancho Panza Oh, a squire. What's a squire?
Don Quixote To be my companion on glorious and chivalrous adventures.
Sancho Panza Oh, like a slave.
Don Quixote No, Sancho. No, a squire is to be prized above any slave or servant. For he is worth more than 20 ordinary men.
Sancho Panza Well, okay. I must say senior, you are a much better load that any pile of manure I've ever carted.
Sancho Panza [advising Don Quixote not to fight] Act in haste, regret at leisure.
[last lines]
Sancho Panza [narrating] So the noble Don Quixote of La Mancha set out on one final adventure. His legend lives on.
