Films
Don Quixote
Don Quixote Movie Quotes
Don Quixote Movie Quotes
[first lines]
Antonia
[knocking at church door]
Father Nicolas! Are you there?
Father Nicolas
[now in confessional]
What on earth is the matter?
Antonia
Please come at once, Father. He's getting worse!
Don Quixote
Me thinks I have need of a squire.
Sancho Panza
Oh, a squire. What's a squire?
Don Quixote
To be my companion on glorious and chivalrous adventures.
Sancho Panza
Oh, like a slave.
Don Quixote
No, Sancho. No, a squire is to be prized above any slave or servant. For he is worth more than 20 ordinary men.
Sancho Panza
Well, okay. I must say senior, you are a much better load that any pile of manure I've ever carted.
Sancho Panza
[advising Don Quixote not to fight]
Act in haste, regret at leisure.
[last lines]
Sancho Panza
[narrating]
So the noble Don Quixote of La Mancha set out on one final adventure. His legend lives on.
