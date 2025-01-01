[Billy arrives at his mother's apartment and knocks on the door]

Billy's Mom Just a second.

[she opens the door]

Billy's Mom Hey, look, I'm late for work already, all right? We don't need any magazines or whatever. Thanks, though.

Billy Batson Oh, I'm not. You probably don't recognize me, but...

[Billy shows her his compass keychain]

Billy Batson I found my way home. Mom. It's me.

Billy's Mom Oh, God. Is it?

[Billy nods, then approaches to hug her, but she stops him]

Billy's Mom Um... hang on.

[she closes the door]

Billy Batson That wasn't Dad, was it?

Billy's Mom No. Listen, son... It's really you, huh?

Billy Batson I didn't mean to run away. You know that, right? I let go, but it was by accident.

Billy's Mom Yeah, no. I know, yeah. I saw you.

Billy's Mom I saw you after. So, it was never your fault. Look, I was 17, okay? And my daddy kicked me out. And your dad just decided not to be a part of anything. And I was hurting, and I was screwed up.

[pause]

Billy's Mom Look, it's just once I saw you with the police, I realized they could do a better job taking care of you than I ever will. But you're good, right? I mean, you landed on your feet. Because, I mean, you look real good. It's just... now is not a really good time for me, Bill.

Billy Batson All I wanted to do is... let you know I'm doing good, but I have to get back to my real family. Here.

[Billy gives her his keychain]

Billy's Mom What's this?

Billy Batson You might need it more than me.